Sea currents in Poland and Tenerife

By group 6

  1. 1. What is sea current? Sea current - large and almost constant water movements in the oceans caused mainly by the occurrence of constant winds and temperature differences.
  2. 2. The climate of the Canary Islands is shaped primarily by two phenomena: sea currents and incoming hot masses of air from the Sahara Desert.
  3. 3. The Canary Current is a wind-driven surface current that is part of the North Atlantic Gyre. This eastern boundary current branches south from the North Atlantic Current and flows southwest about as far as Senegal where it turns west and later joins the Atlantic North Equatorial Current. The current is named after the Canary Islands. The archipelago partially blocks the flow of the Canary Current.
  4. 4. The Canary Current has a decisive influence on the climate of Tenerife and other islands of the archipelago. Some sources mistakenly state that the Canary Islands are also reached by the warm Gulf Stream before its waters cool down in the collision with cold Arctic currents.
  5. 5. The ocean currents by the Santa Cruz San Andres breakwater can be usually observed from high up on the mountains of the Anaga Massif. The exact spot is in the north east of the biggest of Canary Islands, about 10km from San Andrés.
  6. 6. Anaga Massif Macizo de Anaga Camino de los Sentidos, famous hiking trail in Anaga Massif
  7. 7. Tradewindsalsoknownas Elysianwinds Trade winds, better known as Elysian Winds in Tenerife act on two levels. One of them directs Canary currents. We have to differentiate between Elysian winds A and Elysian winds B.
  8. 8. The A winds comb the ocean surface and bring up colder water. This 'upwelling' part of the deep sea is then taken along to shore. Consequently, those so called north east trade winds contribute much to a more temperate climate for the Canary Islands because of that phenomena. Perhaps, the most south-east location of beach Playa del Inglés of Las Palmas de Gran Canaria is not less effected by the cooler currents, but may be hotter due to its nearness to Africa and to the Equator. Near it, the Canary currents turns west again due to reversed Earth magnetism.
  9. 9. The B winds work in altitudes of up to 1500m. Both types of Elysian winds contribute to the moderate climate of Tenerife and to that of the rest of the archipelago. Those notorious Canary winds don't generally reach gale force but may show more power in midsummer. Then, more than 150 meters may be upwelling from the depth of the Atlantic.
  10. 10. Winds and currents don't behave the same all the time during the course of the year. This is why there are also best seasons for sailing and best times of the year for championships by certain surf beaches. Winds and ocean currents may even change somewhat due to global warming, while not enough is known about it. One fact has come to the attention of the area of Las Teresitas. This is all about fierce August waves by San Andres of Tenerife which seem to get bigger by each year.
  11. 11. ColdWater Shock in Tenerife Even at the heat of summer, the water temperature of the ocean around the Canary Islands doesn’t get above 24°, one degree below the “safe limit”.
  12. 12. Undertow in Tenerife One particular example of strong undertow is Callao Salvaje, which has a steep shelf and a constant heavy drag as the waves break and return back out to sea, with the result that one can easily hear the suction as bathers try to get back onto the beach even when the water is only up to their knees. This is true even in calm seas, and becomes worse when there is any swell. Callao Salvaje is far from unique, and undertow is a serious risk, tripping up bathers and carrying them out to sea where they can be overwhelmed by the next wave coming into shore.
  13. 13. Exampleof undertow
  14. 14. CallaoSalvaje isa smalltown in Tenerife,but alsoa name for aseacurrent
  15. 15. Rip currents in Tenerife Rip currents are unpredictable, strong and narrow streams of water flowing against the direction of the waves which rapidly carry swimmers a considerable distance out to sea. The main danger of rip currents is that of drowning through exhaustion by swimming against the flow, because most regular swimmers will never overcome a rip current by swimming headlong at it. The currents are, however, usually no more than 10 metres wide, and so swimming at right angles to them, and along the coast rather than towards the coast, means that within minutes you will be out of the drag, albeit further out to sea. You will then be able to swim back towards the beach with the help of the normal waves.
  16. 16. Costeros “Costeros” (rough seas around the coasts) are a phenomenon frequently associated with stormy weather, but they can occur during good weather too depending on conditions way out at sea in the Atlantic. When there are costeros in the Canaries, rock pools in particular become treacherous because the high swell washes in and takes any occupants with it when it sweeps back out to sea. Even on the gentlest beaches, though, costeros are treacherous, and the main advice when they are forecast is to stay well away from the water, and indeed well back from the coast itself.
  17. 17. In terms of bathing safety and practicing water sports, the Baltic Sea is significantly different from other water reservoirs in Poland. Hydrological conditions occurring in its coastal zone often pose many threats to the swimmers.
  18. 18. Currents are the main risk for sunbathers. They are especially dangerous for shallow-water users. Polish beaches, despite beautiful soft sand and relatively low waves are also dangerous places. Significant depth differences due to reeds, numerous natural obstacles, stones and wave breakers often pose an invisible threat even in seemingly calm water.
  19. 19. Strong coastal currents, vortices, high waves and the often changing sea bed are a challenge not only for the average sunbather, but also for a professional swimmer. There is often a dangerous current in the Baltic Sea called stream or thrust. Plane currents arise wherever waves break, i.e. they expand after passing the breaking wave start zone. One of the mechanisms of the creation of bursting currents is the collapse of the wave in the shallow and the formation of current directed towards the sea flowing on the surface of the water. The sea currents can move a man from shore up to several kilometres deep into the sea.
  20. 20. Creation of bursting sea current
  Group 6

