GAUC 2017 Workshop TV Insights: Rolf Seegelken (zalando)

  1. 1. T u r n i n g T V a n a l yt i c s i n t o a c t i o n a b l e i n s i g h t s Attribution 360 R o l f S e e g e l k e n 0 6 - 0 4 - 2 0 1 7
  2. 2. 2 WHY WE FAVORED GOOGLE‘S SOLUTION G O O G LE O THE R V E NDO RS I M P L E M E N TATI O N GA already implemented Data feed required M E T H O D O L O GY Sophisticated partially less sophisticated V AL U E F O R M O N E Y O TH E R B E N E F I TS Search query insights -
  3. 3. 3 PROJECT SETUP INPUT OUTPUT MEDIA AGENCIES BRAND MANAGEMENT DIGITAL ANALYTICS MEDIA BUYING TEAM LOCAL SALES MANAGER LOCAL BRAND MANAGER MARKETING INTELLIGENCE
  4. 4. 4 1) Website Traffic Devices 2) Program Environment 3) Comparison of Campaigns TV INSIGHTS
  5. 5. 5 INSIGHTS FOR SYNCHED SECOND SCREEN ADVERTISING
  6. 6. 6 1) Website Traffic Devices 2) Program Environment 3) Comparison of Campaigns TV INSIGHTS
  7. 7. 7 INSIGHTS ON PROGRAM ENVIRONM ENT EFFECTIVENESS
  8. 8. 8 INSIGHTS ON PROGRAM ENVIRONM ENT EFFECTIVENESS
  9. 9. 9 INSIGHTS ON PROGRAM ENVIRONM ENT EFFECTIVENESS
  10. 10. 10 1) Website Traffic Devices 2) Program Environment 3) Comparison of Campaigns TV INSIGHTS
  11. 11. 11 INSIGHTS ON CAM P AIGN PERFORM ANCE WHY DID THIS SPOT PERFORM BETTER?
  12. 12. 12 IVY PARK SPOT (APR/M AY 2016)
  13. 13. 13 DEEP DIVE ON SEARCH QUERIES IVY PARK SPOT OTHER SPOTS
  14. 14. 14 OUR EVALU ATI ON OF THE INTERFACE I NFORM ATI V E ACTI ON ABLE I NTE RACTI V E ACCE S S COM P ARABI LI TY
  15. 15. 15 OUR FEATURE WISH -LIST Long-term Effects Automatic TV Spot Recognition Data-Driven Search Query Buckets Feed Results into Attribution
  16. 16. 16 Rolf Seegelken Senior Manager Digital Analytics rolf.seegelken@zalando.de LinkedIn THANK YOU!

