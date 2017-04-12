UM SÍTIO ONDE EU GOSTAVA DE IR, MAS ONDE EU NÃO POSSO…? QUE TAL O… …Japão ? Adriano Valente 8ª 2016/17
Andar no comboio magnético manglev de alta velocidade e conhecer melhor a gastronomia japonesa e aprender a falar nihongo ...
VER COMO SE DESENVOLVEU TANTA TECNOLOGIA NESSE PAÍS EM TÃO POUCO TEMPO Já se estão a desenvolver diversos tipos de robôs q...
IR AO MONTE FUJI (QUANDO NÃO ESTIVER ATIVO, CLARO)
IR AO MONTE FUJI , CONHECER OS MAGNÍFICOS MONUMENTOS, COMO O JARDIM DE MUSGO SAIHŌ-JI. E TALVEZ O TEMPLO TAMBÉM)
A TORRE DE TÓQUIO( A 2ª ESTRUTURA AUTÓNOMA DE METAL EM QUE CUJO TOPO SE ENCONTRA Á MAIS ELEVADA ALTURA EM RELAÇÃO AO NÍVEL...
FICAR A SABER MELHOR COMO A ARQUITETURA ANTISSÍSMICA FOI DESENVOLVIDA AO LONGO DO TEMPO NUM PAÍS ONDE OCORREM EM MÉDIA DOI...
TAMBÉM ANDAR NO COMBOIO MAGNÉTICO MANGLEV DE ALTA VELOCIDADE
CONHECER MELHOR A GASTRONOMIA JAPONESA
  1. 1. UM SÍTIO ONDE EU GOSTAVA DE IR, MAS ONDE EU NÃO POSSO…? QUE TAL O… …Japão ? Adriano Valente 8ª 2016/17
  2. 2. Andar no comboio magnético manglev de alta velocidade e conhecer melhor a gastronomia japonesa e aprender a falar nihongo ( significa japonês em japonês). Eu gostava de ir ao Japão durante para dois meses para ficar a saber mais acerca da cultura deles, ver como se desenvolveu tanta tecnologia nesse em tão pouco tempo. Ficar a saber melhor como a arquitetura antissísmica foi desenvolvida ao longo do tempo num país onde ocorrem em média dois sismos que se situam no nível de cinco ou superior na escala de Richter.
  3. 3. VER COMO SE DESENVOLVEU TANTA TECNOLOGIA NESSE PAÍS EM TÃO POUCO TEMPO Já se estão a desenvolver diversos tipos de robôs que vão entrar na vida dessa sociedade: robôs enfermeiros, mecânicos e até já existem mais de oitenta mil totalmente autónomos ( o proprietário controla tudo por telefone).
  4. 4. IR AO MONTE FUJI (QUANDO NÃO ESTIVER ATIVO, CLARO)
  5. 5. IR AO MONTE FUJI , CONHECER OS MAGNÍFICOS MONUMENTOS, COMO O JARDIM DE MUSGO SAIHŌ-JI. E TALVEZ O TEMPLO TAMBÉM)
  6. 6. A TORRE DE TÓQUIO( A 2ª ESTRUTURA AUTÓNOMA DE METAL EM QUE CUJO TOPO SE ENCONTRA Á MAIS ELEVADA ALTURA EM RELAÇÃO AO NÍVEL DO.MAR ).
  7. 7. FICAR A SABER MELHOR COMO A ARQUITETURA ANTISSÍSMICA FOI DESENVOLVIDA AO LONGO DO TEMPO NUM PAÍS ONDE OCORREM EM MÉDIA DOIS SISMOS POR MÊS Esta fotografia foi tirada logo após um sismo , que se situou no nível 7 Da escala de Richter.
  8. 8. TAMBÉM ANDAR NO COMBOIO MAGNÉTICO MANGLEV DE ALTA VELOCIDADE
  9. 9. CONHECER MELHOR A GASTRONOMIA JAPONESA
