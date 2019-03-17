Successfully reported this slideshow.
Passaporte da leitura

Passaporte da leitura / 3.º Período (Projeto "Ler, lazer e aprender") 2013/14.

Passaporte da leitura

  1. 1. Passaporte da leitura Renata Silva 7�B n�13 Ano letivo: 2013/2014
  2. 2. 1� Per�odo1� Per�odo
  3. 3. T�tulo: Di�rio de um Banana Editora: Vogais & Companhia Escritor: Jeff Kinnev N� de p�g. :125 Data do Inicio da leitura : 23092013 Data do fim da leitura: 14102013
  4. 4. T�tulo: O rapaz do pijama as riscas Editora: ASA Escritor: Jonh Boyne N� de p�g. :224 Data do Inicio da leitura : 15102013 Data do fim da leitura: 16122013
  5. 5. 2� Per�odo2� Per�odo
  6. 6. T�tulo: A lua da Joana Editora: Editorial Verbo Escritor: Maria Teresa Maia Gonzalez N� de paginas: 156 Inicio da leitura: 07012014 Fim da leitura:04022014
  7. 7. T�tulo: O guarda da praia Editora: Editorial Verbo Escritor: Maria Teresa Maia Gonzalez N� de p�g.:150 Inicio da leitura: 05022014 Fim da leitura: 10032014
  8. 8. T�tulo: A melodia do Adeus Escritor: Nicholas Sparks Editora: Editorial Presen�a N� de p�g.: 363 Inicio da leitura:18032014 Fim da leitura:06062014
  9. 9. Titulo: A menina que fazia nevar Escritor: Grace McCleen Editora: Editorial Presen�a N� de p�g.:327 Inicio da leitura:07062014 Fim da leitura: Ainda n�o acabei de ler.

