Núcleo da terra Eduardo Martins 8.ºAno - Um lugar onde não posso ir mas gostava
Bonito Luminoso Quente
Um lugar Maravilhoso
UM lugar a que adoraria ir
Lugar onde gostava de ir mas que se lá pudesse ir morreria g
Onde poderia encontrar fósseis de criaturas antigas
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Núcleo da terra

11 views

Published on

Apresentação usada no âmbito de apresentação formal do exercício de oralidade (8.ºAno).
DESCRIÇÃO DA ATIVIDADE: http://arquivoe-portugues.blogspot.pt/2017/04/oralidade-82p-201617.html

Published in: Education
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
11
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
0
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

Núcleo da terra

  1. 1. Núcleo da terra Eduardo Martins 8.ºAno - Um lugar onde não posso ir mas gostava
  2. 2. Bonito Luminoso Quente
  3. 3. Um lugar Maravilhoso
  4. 4. UM lugar a que adoraria ir
  5. 5. Lugar onde gostava de ir mas que se lá pudesse ir morreria g
  6. 6. Onde poderia encontrar fósseis de criaturas antigas

×