Synnopsis :

Victim offender dialogues have been developed as a way to hold offenders accountable to the person they have harmed and to give victims a voice about how to put things right. It is a way of acknowledging the importance of the relationship, of the connection which crime creates.



Author : Lorraine S. Amstutz

Language : English

Grade Level : 1-2

Product Dimensions : 8.5 x 0.5 x 9.2 inches

Shipping Weight : 15.8 ounces

Format : E-Books

Seller information : Lorraine S. Amstutz ( 3? )

Link Download : https://akulead0k.blogspot.sg/?book=1561485861

