What's new in Serverless at AWS?

Wait! Exclusive 60 day trial to the world's largest digital library.
The SlideShare family just got bigger. You now have unlimited* access to books, audiobooks, magazines, and more from Scribd.Cancel anytime.
Create your free account to read unlimited documents.
The entire AWS Serverless Developer Advocates team recaps the news from Amazon Web Services & answers many serverless questions, so the event felt like a mini re:Invent. The meetup recording with TOC for easy navigation is at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Y4vMXsY2Pc4.
Thank you @talia_nassi, @edjgeek, @benjamin_l_s, @julian_wood and @jbesw for visiting our Serverless Tronto community!
P.S. For more interactive lectures like this, go to http://youtube.serverlesstoronto.org/ or sign up for our upcoming live events at https://www.meetup.com/Serverless-Toronto/events/