What's new in Serverless at AWS?

Feb. 04, 2022
The entire AWS Serverless Developer Advocates team recaps the news from Amazon Web Services & answers many serverless questions, so the event felt like a mini re:Invent. The meetup recording with TOC for easy navigation is at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Y4vMXsY2Pc4.

Thank you @talia_nassi, @edjgeek, @benjamin_l_s, @julian_wood and @jbesw for visiting our Serverless Tronto community!

P.S. For more interactive lectures like this, go to http://youtube.serverlesstoronto.org/ or sign up for our upcoming live events at https://www.meetup.com/Serverless-Toronto/events/

