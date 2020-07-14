cogbot bot framework by typescript

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
TypeScript x Bot Framework Cogbot x くらでべ！ Bot Framework はじめの一歩 詰め込みスペ シャル https://cogbot.connpass.com/event/181896/
Introduction 自己紹介とコミュニティトピック
Self introduction • 大平かづみ / Kazumi OHIRA • フリーランスエンジニア、リモートワーク • Microsoft Azure を用いた開発、Infrastructure as Code 好き。 • サーバーサ...
Code Polaris • 女性が安心して学べる技術コミュニティ • アプリケーション開発を主軸とした支援 • 現役エンジニアを交え、みなで解決するQA • OSS開発を通じ、実践を学ぶ • 基本無料 https://code-polaris...
Bot Framework とは
Bot Framework とは • ボット開発のためのフレームワーク • C#、JavaScript / TypeScript、Python、Java (Preview) • 開発、テストがしやすい • Bot Framework Emula...
機能面でもっと知りたい方は、 Cogbot Meetup Online - 今から始めるシリーズをご期待ください♪ ご期待に沿えるよう、アンケートにご協力ください🙏 →
TypeScript / JavaScript で Bot Framework はじめるには デモ中心でお届けします👩‍💻
仕組み • Bot Builder • Bot Builder を利用していプロジェクトを作成すると、 restify というREST のフレームワークと組み合わせて構成される(APIとして構成できれば個のフ レームワークである必要はない） •...
プロジェクトの構成 Azure Bot Service へのデプロイ用のテンプレートとスクリプト ボットの処理を書くソースコード Azure Bot Service にデプロイ後のルーティングを定義するファイル JavaScript/TypeS...
ActivityHandler • イベントエミッタ/リスナーパター ン で実装する • onMessage() • onMemberAdded() など • ボットのしくみ - Bot Service - Bot Service | Micr...
デモ - Echo bot
ターン • ユーザの入力に応える一連の 流れ = ターン • 通常の会話は、1回のターンで 終わることなく、何回もやり取り がある場合が多い = マルチターン • マルチターンでは、状態保持が 必要
状態の管理 • 状態を保持するストレージの選択 • Memory storage • Azure Blob Storage • Azure Cosmos DB partitioned storage • ＢｏｔState をベースとした状態クラ...
デモ - State の管理
ダイアログ • 会話の流れを処理する • 下図のように様々なパターンのダイアログが用意されている
ダイアログ • 連続して行われる会話フローの実装 - Bot Service - Bot Service | Microsoft Docs • この中でも、アダプティブダイアログは、複雑な流れを管理することが できる • アダプティブ ダイアロ...
デモ - Dialoｇ を使ってみる
Language Generation • 文字列のテンプレートを定義できる • 言語の生成 - Bot Service | Microsoft Docs # greetingTemplate - こんばんは！ ${user.name} さん ...
デモ – Language Generation
複数の LUIS や QnA を組み合わせる • 複数のモデルに問い合わせ、確度が高いモデルからの値を返す • botdispatch ツールを用いて、ディスパッチ用LUIS を作成する • 複数の LUIS と QnA モデルを使用する - ...
Bot telemetry • デフォルトで、チャンネルごとのメッセージ数などは確認できる • 詳細を知りたい場合は、Application Insights と組み合わせる • JavaScript/TypeScript の場合はミドルウェア...
Bot telemetry Azure Bot Service の Analytics Application Insights
Have fun, tech geeks! 🐱‍🏍 Thanks for watching!
アンケートへのご回答、よろしくお願いします！ Connpass のイベントページにも URL を掲載しています。
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

cogbot bot framework by typescript

51 views

Published on

TypeScript でつくる Bot Framework の基礎をお話ししました。

Cogbot x くらでべ！ Bot Framework はじめの一歩 詰め込みスペシャル
https://cogbot.connpass.com/event/181896/

Published in: Technology
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

cogbot bot framework by typescript

  1. 1. TypeScript x Bot Framework Cogbot x くらでべ！ Bot Framework はじめの一歩 詰め込みスペ シャル https://cogbot.connpass.com/event/181896/
  2. 2. Introduction 自己紹介とコミュニティトピック
  3. 3. Self introduction • 大平かづみ / Kazumi OHIRA • フリーランスエンジニア、リモートワーク • Microsoft Azure を用いた開発、Infrastructure as Code 好き。 • サーバーサイド開発、OSSメンテ、ほか。IoTも好き。 • さまざまなコミュニティの運営参加。 • Twitter: @dz_ • GitHub: @dzeyelid
  4. 4. Code Polaris • 女性が安心して学べる技術コミュニティ • アプリケーション開発を主軸とした支援 • 現役エンジニアを交え、みなで解決するQA • OSS開発を通じ、実践を学ぶ • 基本無料 https://code-polaris.connpass.com/
  5. 5. Bot Framework とは
  6. 6. Bot Framework とは • ボット開発のためのフレームワーク • C#、JavaScript / TypeScript、Python、Java (Preview) • 開発、テストがしやすい • Bot Framework Emulator を使用してボットをテストし、デバッグする - Bot Service - Bot Service | Microsoft Docs • ボットの単体テスト - Bot Service - Bot Service | Microsoft Docs • Azure Bot Service にデプロイすることで真価を発揮する • 各種チャンネルとの連動、PaaS として運用できる • Cognitive Services との相性抜群！ • 共通のコードでさまざまなチャットプラットフォームに対応できる
  7. 7. 機能面でもっと知りたい方は、 Cogbot Meetup Online - 今から始めるシリーズをご期待ください♪ ご期待に沿えるよう、アンケートにご協力ください🙏 →
  8. 8. TypeScript / JavaScript で Bot Framework はじめるには デモ中心でお届けします👩‍💻
  9. 9. 仕組み • Bot Builder • Bot Builder を利用していプロジェクトを作成すると、 restify というREST のフレームワークと組み合わせて構成される(APIとして構成できれば個のフ レームワークである必要はない） • デプロイ用のARMテンプレートやスクリプトも生成される • JavaScript と TypeScript は大体同じ • サンプルも豊富 • https://github.com/Microsoft/BotBuilder-Samples/
  10. 10. プロジェクトの構成 Azure Bot Service へのデプロイ用のテンプレートとスクリプト ボットの処理を書くソースコード Azure Bot Service にデプロイ後のルーティングを定義するファイル JavaScript/TypeScript の管理ファイル
  11. 11. ActivityHandler • イベントエミッタ/リスナーパター ン で実装する • onMessage() • onMemberAdded() など • ボットのしくみ - Bot Service - Bot Service | Microsoft Docs
  12. 12. デモ - Echo bot
  13. 13. ターン • ユーザの入力に応える一連の 流れ = ターン • 通常の会話は、1回のターンで 終わることなく、何回もやり取り がある場合が多い = マルチターン • マルチターンでは、状態保持が 必要
  14. 14. 状態の管理 • 状態を保持するストレージの選択 • Memory storage • Azure Blob Storage • Azure Cosmos DB partitioned storage • ＢｏｔState をベースとした状態クラス • UserState - ユーザ情報を管理、会話のターンに依存せず利用できる • ConversationState - 会話に関する状態を管理 • PrivateConversationState – 特定の会話とユーザに紐づく • 状態の管理 - Bot Service - Bot Service | Microsoft Docs • ユーザーと会話データを保存する - Bot Service - Bot Service | Microsoft Docs
  15. 15. デモ - State の管理
  16. 16. ダイアログ • 会話の流れを処理する • 下図のように様々なパターンのダイアログが用意されている
  17. 17. ダイアログ • 連続して行われる会話フローの実装 - Bot Service - Bot Service | Microsoft Docs • この中でも、アダプティブダイアログは、複雑な流れを管理することが できる • アダプティブ ダイアログの概要 - Bot Service | Microsoft Docs
  18. 18. デモ - Dialoｇ を使ってみる
  19. 19. Language Generation • 文字列のテンプレートを定義できる • 言語の生成 - Bot Service | Microsoft Docs # greetingTemplate - こんばんは！ ${user.name} さん - ${user.name} さん、Cogbot へようこそ！ - 今日の晩御飯はなんでしたか？ ${user.name} さん Ex) greeting.lg
  20. 20. デモ – Language Generation
  21. 21. 複数の LUIS や QnA を組み合わせる • 複数のモデルに問い合わせ、確度が高いモデルからの値を返す • botdispatch ツールを用いて、ディスパッチ用LUIS を作成する • 複数の LUIS と QnA モデルを使用する - Bot Service - Bot Service | Microsoft Docs LUIS（天気に関するモデル） ※ 今は、 LUIS (Language Understanding Intelligent Service) と言わず、 Language Understanding という名称ですが、Bot Framework での名称が LUIS のため、ここではその表記に倣います。 LUIS（家電操作に関するモデル） QnA（利用方法に関するナレッジベース） 電気をつけて Dispatch用LUIS
  22. 22. Bot telemetry • デフォルトで、チャンネルごとのメッセージ数などは確認できる • 詳細を知りたい場合は、Application Insights と組み合わせる • JavaScript/TypeScript の場合はミドルウェアとして追加 • ダイアログに対しても設定できる • LUIS や QnA Maker などのサービスの使用状況データの取り込み • ボットへのテレメトリの追加 - Bot Service - Bot Service | Microsoft Docs • ボットのテレメトリ データを分析する - Bot Service - Bot Service | Microsoft Docs
  23. 23. Bot telemetry Azure Bot Service の Analytics Application Insights
  24. 24. Have fun, tech geeks! 🐱‍🏍 Thanks for watching!
  25. 25. アンケートへのご回答、よろしくお願いします！ Connpass のイベントページにも URL を掲載しています。

×