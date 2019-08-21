The Business School: The Eight Hidden Values of a Network Marketing Business by Robert T. Kiyosaki

















Book details







Title: The Business School: The Eight Hidden Values of a Network Marketing Business

Author: Robert T. Kiyosaki

Pages: 144

Format: PDF / EPUB / MOBI

ISBN: 9781612680569

Publisher: Plata Publishing, LLC.









Description



The Business School: The Eight Hidden Values of a Network Marketing Business by Robert T. Kiyosaki In this third edition of his bestselling book, Robert T. Kiyosaki updates his original eight "hidden values" of a network marketing business (other than making money. Special Bonus: additional "hidden values" from Kim Kiyosaki, author of Rich Woman and It's Rising Time! Robert explains that building a network marketing business... is a revolutionary way to achieve wealth ...makes it possible for anyone to acquire great wealth... is and avenue to financial freedom that is open to anyone who has drive, determination and perseverance.













Links for download book

Available formats: PDF / EPUB / MOBI



CLICK HERE FOR DOWNLOAD EBOOK















The Business School: The Eight Hidden Values of a Network Marketing Business by Robert T. Kiyosaki In this third edition of his bestselling book, Robert T. Kiyosaki updates his original eight "hidden values" of a network marketing business (other than making money. Special Bonus: additional "hidden values" from Kim Kiyosaki, author of Rich Woman and It's Rising Time! Robert explains that building a network marketing business... is a revolutionary way to achieve wealth ...makes it possible for anyone to acquire great wealth... is and avenue to financial freedom that is open to anyone who has drive, determination and perseverance.







