A look at 50 common North American dumb birds For those who have a disdain for birds or bird lovers with a sense of humor this snarky illustrated handbook is equal parts profane funny andâlet's face itâtrue. Featuring 50 common North American birds such as the WhiteBreasted Butt Nugget and the Goddamned Canada Goose (or WhiteBreasted Nuthatch and Canada Goose for the layperson) Matt Kracht identifies all the idiots in your backyard and details exactly why they suck with ink drawings. Each entry is accompanied by facts about a bird's (annoying) call its (dumb) migratory pattern its (downright tacky) markings and more.The essential guide to all things wings with migratory maps tips for birding musings on the avian population and the ethics of birdwatching.