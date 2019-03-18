Online Read Ebook Art Quilts Unfolding: 50 Years of Innovation

Art Quilts Unfolding: 50 Years of Innovation by Nancy Bavor, Sandra Sider, Lisa Ellis, Martha Sielman

















Title: Art Quilts Unfolding: 50 Years of Innovation

Author: Nancy Bavor, Sandra Sider, Lisa Ellis, Martha Sielman

Pages: 352

Format: PDF / EPUB / MOBI

ISBN: 9780764356261

Publisher: Schiffer Publishing, Ltd.









Art Quilts Unfolding: 50 Years of Innovation by Nancy Bavor, Lisa Ellis, Martha Sielman From 1965 through today, the art quilt movement has grown to become one of the most exciting art forms of the 21st century. Until now, there has not been a comprehensive, chronological history of the studio art quilt, which has become an international phenomenon. This feast for the eyes offers full-color images of 400 masterpieces along with engaging interviews and profiles of 58 influential artists, key leaders, important events, and significantcollections. Organized by decade, an additional 182 international artists' works are featured. An introduction by Janet Koplos, former senior editor of Art in America, and a conclusion by Ulysses Grant Dietz, emeritus chief curator of the Newark Museum, help us to understand the impact and the future of the art. This publication originated with Studio Art Quilt Associates, a non-profit professional organization founded in 1989 and now serving 3,500 members in nearly forty countries.













