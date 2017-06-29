Taller guia 2

Nro. Lista Nombre Y Apellido Nota 1 Nota 2 Nota 3 Definitva 1 Aranda, Facundo 4,5 4,0 4,8 4,4 2 Dupla, Nancy 3,5 3,8 4,1 3...
Est. Que Merecen Beca no gana beca no gana beca gana beca no gana beca no gana beca gana beca no gana beca no gana beca no...
Febrero
Marzo
Abril
Asistencia inasistencia 57 41 0 22 41 19 57 20 21 25 54 22 57 5 76 2 42 21 35 40 56 4 21 22 21 35 23 55 24 54 42 55 42 2 4...
llegadas tarde 2 78 40 23 54 24 38 22 37 25 40 57 44 22 22 3 56 55 36 43 23
