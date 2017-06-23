intro survey 1

Copyright © 2018, 2014, 2011 Pearson Education, Inc. All Rights Reserved Art History Sixth Edition Introduction
Copyright © 2018, 2014, 2011 Pearson Education, Inc. All Rights Reserved Learning Objectives I.a Explain the cultural foun...
Copyright © 2018, 2014, 2011 Pearson Education, Inc. All Rights Reserved What Is Art? (1 of 4) • Quality, production, expr...
Copyright © 2018, 2014, 2011 Pearson Education, Inc. All Rights Reserved What Is Art? (2 of 4) • Magenta, Black, Green, on...
Mark Rothko MAGENTA, BLACK, GREEN, ON ORANGE (NO. 3/NO. 13) 1949. Oil on canvas, 7'1-3/8" × 5'5" (2.165 × 1.648 m). Museum...
Copyright © 2018, 2014, 2011 Pearson Education, Inc. All Rights Reserved What Is Art? (3 of 4) • Not all works have to be ...
Martha Knowles and Henrietta Thomas MY SWEET SISTER EMMA 1843. Cotton quilt, 8'11" × 9'1" (2.72 × 2.77 m). International Q...
Copyright © 2018, 2014, 2011 Pearson Education, Inc. All Rights Reserved What Is Art? (4 of 4) • Quilts were not accepted,...
Copyright © 2018, 2014, 2011 Pearson Education, Inc. All Rights Reserved Architecture • Many works of architecture transce...
Le Corbusier NÔTRE-DAME-DU-HAUT Ronchamp, France. 1950–1955. © F.L.C./ADAGP, Paris/Artists Rights Society (ARS), New York ...
What Is Art History? (1 of 2) • Art historians seek to understand the meaning of art from both the point of view of its producers and its consumers at the time it was created.
Copyright © 2018, 2014, 2011 Pearson Education, Inc. All Rights Reserved What Is Art History? (2 of 2) • Types of investig...
Copyright © 2018, 2014, 2011 Pearson Education, Inc. All Rights Reserved Assessing Physical Properties • Properties includ...
Copyright © 2018, 2014, 2011 Pearson Education, Inc. All Rights Reserved Analyzing Formal Structure (1 of 4) • Formal anal...
Copyright © 2018, 2014, 2011 Pearson Education, Inc. All Rights Reserved Analyzing Formal Structure (2 of 4) • The element...
A CLOSER LOOK: Visual Elements of Pictorial Expression A. Carpet Page from the Lindisfarne Gospels From Lindisfarne, Engla...
A CLOSER LOOK: Visual Elements of Pictorial Expression A. Carpet Page from the Lindisfarne Gospels From Lindisfarne, Engla...
A CLOSER LOOK: Visual Elements of Pictorial Expression B. Georges de la Tour The Education of the Virgin c. 1650. Oil on c...
A CLOSER LOOK: Visual Elements of Pictorial Expression C. Michelangelo The Holy Family (Doni Tondo) c. 1503. Oil and tempe...
A CLOSER LOOK: Visual Elements of Pictorial Expression D. Junayd Humay and Humayun From a manuscript of the Divan of Kwaju...
A CLOSER LOOK: Visual Elements of Pictorial Expression D. Junayd Humay and Humayun From a manuscript of the Divan of Kwaju...
Copyright © 2018, 2014, 2011 Pearson Education, Inc. All Rights Reserved Analyzing Formal Structure (3 of 4) • Composition...
Raphael MADONNA OF THE GOLDFINCH (MADONNA DEL CARDELLINO) 1506. Oil on panel, 42" × 29-1/2" (106.7 × 74.9 cm). Galleria de...
Copyright © 2018, 2014, 2011 Pearson Education, Inc. All Rights Reserved Analyzing Formal Structure (4 of 4) • Composition...
Auguste Renoir MME. CHARPENTIER AND HER CHILDREN 1878. Oil on canvas, 60-1/2" × 74-7/8" (153.7 × 190.2 cm). Metropolitan M...
Copyright © 2018, 2014, 2011 Pearson Education, Inc. All Rights Reserved Identifying Subject Matter (1 of 4) • Erwin Panof...
Copyright © 2018, 2014, 2011 Pearson Education, Inc. All Rights Reserved Identifying Subject Matter (2 of 4) • Natural sub...
Copyright © 2018, 2014, 2011 Pearson Education, Inc. All Rights Reserved Identifying Subject Matter (3 of 4) • Iconongraph...
Copyright © 2018, 2014, 2011 Pearson Education, Inc. All Rights Reserved Identifying Subject Matter (4 of 4) • Iconongraph...
Copyright © 2018, 2014, 2011 Pearson Education, Inc. All Rights Reserved Integration within Cultural Context (1 of 2) • A ...
A CLOSER LOOK: Iconography A. Clara Peeters Still Life with Fruit and Flowers c. 1612. Oil on copper, 25-1/5" × 35" (64 × ...
A CLOSER LOOK: Iconography B. Zhu Da (Bada Shanren) Quince (Mugua) 1690. Album leaf mounted as a hanging scroll; ink and c...
Copyright © 2018, 2014, 2011 Pearson Education, Inc. All Rights Reserved Integration within Cultural Context (2 of 2) • Fo...
Copyright © 2018, 2014, 2011 Pearson Education, Inc. All Rights Reserved A Case Study: Roger van der Weyden's Philadelphia...
Rogier van der Weyden CRUCIFIXION WITH THE VIRGIN AND ST. JOHN THE EVANGELIST c. 1460. Oil on oak panels, 71 × 73" (1.8 × ...
Copyright © 2018, 2014, 2011 Pearson Education, Inc. All Rights Reserved Physical Properties • These oak panels were prepa...
Copyright © 2018, 2014, 2011 Pearson Education, Inc. All Rights Reserved Formal Structure (1 of 2) • It is both one painti...
Copyright © 2018, 2014, 2011 Pearson Education, Inc. All Rights Reserved Formal Structure (2 of 2) • John and Mary form a ...
Copyright © 2018, 2014, 2011 Pearson Education, Inc. All Rights Reserved Iconography (1 of 2) • The crucified Jesus was a ...
Rogier van der Weyden CRUCIFIXION TRIPTYCH WITH DONORS AND SAINTS c. 1440. Oil on wooden panels, 39-3/4" × 55" (101 × 140 ...
Copyright © 2018, 2014, 2011 Pearson Education, Inc. All Rights Reserved Iconography (2 of 2) • Van der Weyden used two ve...
Copyright © 2018, 2014, 2011 Pearson Education, Inc. All Rights Reserved Cultural Context (1 of 4) • Penny Howell Jolly in...
Copyright © 2018, 2014, 2011 Pearson Education, Inc. All Rights Reserved Cultural Context (2 of 4) • Fra Angelico at San M...
VIEW OF A MONK'S CELL IN THE MONASTERY OF SAN MARCO, FLORENCE Including Fra Angelico's fresco of the Annunciation. c. 1438...
Fra Angelico MOCKING OF CHRIST WITH THE VIRGIN MARY AND ST. DOMINIC Monastery of San Marco, Florence. c. 1441-1445. © 2016...
Copyright © 2018, 2014, 2011 Pearson Education, Inc. All Rights Reserved Cultural Context (3 of 4) • The Carthusians – The...
DETAIL OF FIG. Intro-6 SHOWING PART OF THE LEFT WING. Credit: © 2004. Photo The Phildelphia Museum of Art/Scala, Florence....
Copyright © 2018, 2014, 2011 Pearson Education, Inc. All Rights Reserved Cultural Context (4 of 4) • Art history: a contin...
Copyright © 2018, 2014, 2011 Pearson Education, Inc. All Rights Reserved Think About It (1 of 2) • Analyze the composition...
Copyright © 2018, 2014, 2011 Pearson Education, Inc. All Rights Reserved Think About It (2 of 2) • What are the four separ...
  • Mark Rothko MAGENTA, BLACK, GREEN, ON ORANGE (NO. 3/NO. 13) 1949. Oil on canvas, 7'1-3/8" × 5'5" (2.165 × 1.648 m). Museum of Modern Art, New York. © 2016. Digital Image, The Museum of Modern Art, New York/Scala, Florence. © 1998 Kate Rothko Prizel & Christopher Rothko/Artists Rights Society (ARS), New York. [Intro–1]
  • Martha Knowles and Henrietta Thomas MY SWEET SISTER EMMA 1843. Cotton quilt, 8'11" × 9'1" (2.72 × 2.77 m). International Quilt Studies Center, University of Nebraska, Lincoln, Nebraska. [Intro–2]
  • Le Corbusier NÔTRE-DAME-DU-HAUT Ronchamp, France. 1950–1955. © F.L.C./ADAGP, Paris/Artists Rights Society (ARS), New York 2016. Photo © Michal Sikorski/123 RF. [Intro–3]
  • A CLOSER LOOK: Visual Elements of Pictorial Expression A. Carpet Page from the Lindisfarne Gospels From Lindisfarne, England. c. 715–720. Ink and tempera on vellum, 13-3/8" × 9-7/16" (34 × 24 cm). The British Library, London (Cotton Nero D.IV, f.26v)
  • A CLOSER LOOK: Visual Elements of Pictorial Expression A. Carpet Page from the Lindisfarne Gospels From Lindisfarne, England. c. 715–720. Ink and tempera on vellum, 13-3/8" × 9-7/16" (34 × 24 cm). The British Library, London (Cotton Nero D.IV, f.26v)
  • A CLOSER LOOK: Visual Elements of Pictorial Expression B. Georges de la Tour The Education of the Virgin c. 1650. Oil on canvas, 33" × 39-1/2" (83.8 × 100.4 cm). The Frick Collection, New York.
  • A CLOSER LOOK: Visual Elements of Pictorial Expression C. Michelangelo The Holy Family (Doni Tondo) c. 1503. Oil and tempera on panel, diameter 3'11-1/4" (1.2 m). Galleria degli Uffizi, Florence. © Studio Fotografico Quattrone, Florence
  • A CLOSER LOOK: Visual Elements of Pictorial Expression D. Junayd Humay and Humayun From a manuscript of the Divan of Kwaju Kirmani. Made in Baghdad, Iraq. 1396. Color, ink, and gold on paper, 12-5/8" × 9-7/16" (32 × 24 cm). The British Library, London. © The British Library Board (Add. 18113, f.23)
  • A CLOSER LOOK: Visual Elements of Pictorial Expression D. Junayd Humay and Humayun From a manuscript of the Divan of Kwaju Kirmani. Made in Baghdad, Iraq. 1396. Color, ink, and gold on paper, 12-5/8" × 9-7/16" (32 × 24 cm). The British Library, London. © The British Library Board (Add. 18113, f.23)
  • Raphael MADONNA OF THE GOLDFINCH (MADONNA DEL CARDELLINO) 1506. Oil on panel, 42" × 29-1/2" (106.7 × 74.9 cm). Galleria degli Uffizi, Florence. © Studio Fotografico Quattrone, Florence. Courtesy Ministero per il Beni e le Attivitá Culturali. [Intro–4]
  • Auguste Renoir MME. CHARPENTIER AND HER CHILDREN 1878. Oil on canvas, 60-1/2" × 74-7/8" (153.7 × 190.2 cm). Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York. © 2016. Image copyright The Metropolitan Museum of Art/Art Resource/Scala, Florence. [Intro–5]
  • A CLOSER LOOK: Iconography A. Clara Peeters Still Life with Fruit and Flowers c. 1612. Oil on copper, 25-1/5" × 35" (64 × 89 cm). Ashmolean Museum, Oxford.
  • A CLOSER LOOK: Iconography B. Zhu Da (Bada Shanren) Quince (Mugua) 1690. Album leaf mounted as a hanging scroll; ink and colors on paper, 7-7/8" × 5-3/4" (20 × 14.6 cm). Princeton University Art Museum. © 2016. University Art Museum/Art Resource/Scala, Florence. Photo: Bruce M. White
  • Rogier van der Weyden CRUCIFIXION WITH THE VIRGIN AND ST. JOHN THE EVANGELIST c. 1460. Oil on oak panels, 71 × 73" (1.8 × 1.85 m). Philadelphia Museum of Art, John G. Johnson Collection. © 2016. Photo The Philadelphia Museum of Art/Art Resouce/Scala, Florence. [Intro–6]
  • Rogier van der Weyden CRUCIFIXION TRIPTYCH WITH DONORS AND SAINTS c. 1440. Oil on wooden panels, 39-3/4" × 55" (101 × 140 cm). Kunsthistorisches Museum, Vienna. © KHM-Museumsverband. [Intro–7]
  • VIEW OF A MONK'S CELL IN THE MONASTERY OF SAN MARCO, FLORENCE Including Fra Angelico's fresco of the Annunciation. c. 1438–1445. © Studio Fotografico Quattrone, Florence. [Intro–8]
  • Fra Angelico MOCKING OF CHRIST WITH THE VIRGIN MARY AND ST. DOMINIC Monastery of San Marco, Florence. c. 1441-1445. © 2016 Photo Scala, Florence. Courtesy of the Ministero Beni e Att. Culturali. [Intro–9]
  • DETAIL OF FIG. Intro-6 SHOWING PART OF THE LEFT WING. Credit: © 2004. Photo The Phildelphia Museum of Art/Scala, Florence. [Intro–10]

    1. 1. Copyright © 2018, 2014, 2011 Pearson Education, Inc. All Rights Reserved Art History Sixth Edition Introduction
    2. 2. Copyright © 2018, 2014, 2011 Pearson Education, Inc. All Rights Reserved Learning Objectives I.a Explain the cultural foundations of the diverse ways art has been defined and characterized. I.b Distinguish four ways art historians investigate works of art. I.c Identify the components of the four-part method of art historical investigation that leads to the historical interpretation of a work of art.
    3. 3. Copyright © 2018, 2014, 2011 Pearson Education, Inc. All Rights Reserved What Is Art? (1 of 4) • Quality, production, expression, or realm of what is beautiful • Something human-made that combines creative imagination and technical skill • Conceptual meaning of a work for an elite target audience • Attempt to pose challenging questions or unsettle deep-seated cultural ideas
    4. 4. Copyright © 2018, 2014, 2011 Pearson Education, Inc. All Rights Reserved What Is Art? (2 of 4) • Magenta, Black, Green, on Orange (No. 3/No. 13) was created by Rothko to be a work of art but was criticized to be similar to what a child could create. – He characterized his art to be childlike, a conscious decision to capture the naiveté of childish vision.
    5. 5. Mark Rothko MAGENTA, BLACK, GREEN, ON ORANGE (NO. 3/NO. 13) 1949. Oil on canvas, 7'1-3/8" × 5'5" (2.165 × 1.648 m). Museum of Modern Art, New York. © 2016. Digital Image, The Museum of Modern Art, New York/Scala, Florence. © 1998 Kate Rothko Prizel & Christopher Rothko/Artists Rights Society (ARS), New York. [Intro–1]
    6. 6. Copyright © 2018, 2014, 2011 Pearson Education, Inc. All Rights Reserved What Is Art? (3 of 4) • Not all works have to be created by individuals who call themselves artists. • Similarly, not all works of art are produced for exhibition and dispersion into the art market. • The quilt My Sweet Sister Emma was intended as a gift presented to a loved one.
    7. 7. Martha Knowles and Henrietta Thomas MY SWEET SISTER EMMA 1843. Cotton quilt, 8'11" × 9'1" (2.72 × 2.77 m). International Quilt Studies Center, University of Nebraska, Lincoln, Nebraska. [Intro–2]
    8. 8. Copyright © 2018, 2014, 2011 Pearson Education, Inc. All Rights Reserved What Is Art? (4 of 4) • Quilts were not accepted, or "appropriated," as works of art until relatively recently. – An argument by Patricia Mainardi for the classification of quilts as art references the work of contemporary abstract painters, a conviction that the definition of art should be broadened, and the need for women artists to be included in the art historical narrative.
    9. 9. Copyright © 2018, 2014, 2011 Pearson Education, Inc. All Rights Reserved Architecture • Many works of architecture transcend functional demands by manifesting distinguished designs or embodying values of the cultures that build them. • Nôtre-Dame-du-Haut by Le Corbusier is an example of a piece of architecture that is sculptural as well as purposeful. – It harmonizes shape with the surrounding landscape.
    10. 10. Le Corbusier NÔTRE-DAME-DU-HAUT Ronchamp, France. 1950–1955. © F.L.C./ADAGP, Paris/Artists Rights Society (ARS), New York 2016. Photo © Michal Sikorski/123 RF. [Intro–3]
    11. 11. Copyright © 2018, 2014, 2011 Pearson Education, Inc. All Rights Reserved What Is Art History? (1 of 2) • Art historians seek to understand the meaning of art from both the point of view of its producers and its consumers at the time it was created.
    12. 12. Copyright © 2018, 2014, 2011 Pearson Education, Inc. All Rights Reserved What Is Art History? (2 of 2) • Types of investigation include: – Assessment of physical properties – Analysis of visual or formal structure – Identification of subject matter or conventional symbolism – Integration within cultural context
    13. 13. Copyright © 2018, 2014, 2011 Pearson Education, Inc. All Rights Reserved Assessing Physical Properties • Properties include shape, size, materials, and technique. • In books, these elements can only be described in captions, but being in the presence of the work will make the work's size and shape evident. • To understand the medium, it may be necessary to research contemporaneous artistic practices.
    14. 14. Copyright © 2018, 2014, 2011 Pearson Education, Inc. All Rights Reserved Analyzing Formal Structure (1 of 4) • Formal analysis allows art historians to explore the materials and techniques brought to each work. – The first part of analysis involves visual elements or formal vocabulary involved in pictorial or sculptural communication. – The second part involves discovering the overall organization, or structure of an image known as composition.
    15. 15. Copyright © 2018, 2014, 2011 Pearson Education, Inc. All Rights Reserved Analyzing Formal Structure (2 of 4) • The elements of visual expression – Artists can define motifs, objects, and environments by a line or through the suggestion of form.  Modeling, or shading, is one way to simulate the appearance of three-dimensional form. – Artists communicate with their viewers by making choices of how to represent their subjects.
    16. 16. A CLOSER LOOK: Visual Elements of Pictorial Expression A. Carpet Page from the Lindisfarne Gospels From Lindisfarne, England. c. 715–720. Ink and tempera on vellum, 13-3/8" × 9-7/16" (34 × 24 cm). The British Library, London (Cotton Nero D.IV, f.26v)
    17. 17. A CLOSER LOOK: Visual Elements of Pictorial Expression A. Carpet Page from the Lindisfarne Gospels From Lindisfarne, England. c. 715–720. Ink and tempera on vellum, 13-3/8" × 9-7/16" (34 × 24 cm). The British Library, London (Cotton Nero D.IV, f.26v)
    18. 18. A CLOSER LOOK: Visual Elements of Pictorial Expression B. Georges de la Tour The Education of the Virgin c. 1650. Oil on canvas, 33" × 39-1/2" (83.8 × 100.4 cm). The Frick Collection, New York.
    19. 19. A CLOSER LOOK: Visual Elements of Pictorial Expression C. Michelangelo The Holy Family (Doni Tondo) c. 1503. Oil and tempera on panel, diameter 3'11-1/4" (1.2 m). Galleria degli Uffizi, Florence. © Studio Fotografico Quattrone, Florence
    20. 20. A CLOSER LOOK: Visual Elements of Pictorial Expression D. Junayd Humay and Humayun From a manuscript of the Divan of Kwaju Kirmani. Made in Baghdad, Iraq. 1396. Color, ink, and gold on paper, 12-5/8" × 9-7/16" (32 × 24 cm). The British Library, London. © The British Library Board (Add. 18113, f.23)
    21. 21. A CLOSER LOOK: Visual Elements of Pictorial Expression D. Junayd Humay and Humayun From a manuscript of the Divan of Kwaju Kirmani. Made in Baghdad, Iraq. 1396. Color, ink, and gold on paper, 12-5/8" × 9-7/16" (32 × 24 cm). The British Library, London. © The British Library Board (Add. 18113, f.23)
    22. 22. Copyright © 2018, 2014, 2011 Pearson Education, Inc. All Rights Reserved Analyzing Formal Structure (3 of 4) • Composition – In analyzing composition, the overall arrangement or design is considered. – For example, the Madonna of the Goldfinch creates a triangular shape through the central group of figures.  The implied vertical line at the center of this picture is called an axis.
    23. 23. Raphael MADONNA OF THE GOLDFINCH (MADONNA DEL CARDELLINO) 1506. Oil on panel, 42" × 29-1/2" (106.7 × 74.9 cm). Galleria degli Uffizi, Florence. © Studio Fotografico Quattrone, Florence. Courtesy Ministero per il Beni e le Attivitá Culturali. [Intro–4]
    24. 24. Copyright © 2018, 2014, 2011 Pearson Education, Inc. All Rights Reserved Analyzing Formal Structure (4 of 4) • Composition – The axis in Mme. Charpentier and Her Children is a diagonal from the upper right to the lower left corner of the painting.  Resulting from this arrangement is an asymmetrical composition.  The relationship of figures to their spatial environment is less clearly defined as they recede into the background.
    25. 25. Auguste Renoir MME. CHARPENTIER AND HER CHILDREN 1878. Oil on canvas, 60-1/2" × 74-7/8" (153.7 × 190.2 cm). Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York. © 2016. Image copyright The Metropolitan Museum of Art/Art Resource/Scala, Florence. [Intro–5]
    26. 26. Copyright © 2018, 2014, 2011 Pearson Education, Inc. All Rights Reserved Identifying Subject Matter (1 of 4) • Erwin Panofsky proposed the system of analysis that combined perception of natural subject matter and identification of iconography. • Some works of art contain subjects from outside conventional symbolism, but Panofsky's method remains a standard for art historians regardless.
    27. 27. Copyright © 2018, 2014, 2011 Pearson Education, Inc. All Rights Reserved Identifying Subject Matter (2 of 4) • Natural subject matter – In the examples by Raphael and Renoir, viewers can recognize human figures and animals as well as expressive significance of their postures and facial features. – The closer the work is in both time and place to the viewer's own situation, the easier it is to identify the representations.
    28. 28. Copyright © 2018, 2014, 2011 Pearson Education, Inc. All Rights Reserved Identifying Subject Matter (3 of 4) • Iconongraphy – Some subjects hold conventional meaning or identities in addition to natural subject matter. – Madonna of the Goldfinch would have been recognized by its intended audience as featuring the Virgin Mary, Jesus, and John the Baptist.
    29. 29. Copyright © 2018, 2014, 2011 Pearson Education, Inc. All Rights Reserved Identifying Subject Matter (4 of 4) • Iconongraphy – Contrasting is Mme. Charpentier and Her Children, in which the subject Mme. Charpentier is best identified by the title and symbols of status are only identified through additional research.
    30. 30. Copyright © 2018, 2014, 2011 Pearson Education, Inc. All Rights Reserved Integration within Cultural Context (1 of 2) • A third step in Panofsky's proposition was interpreting iconology, which involves placing the work in its social, political, religious, and intellectual contexts. • Two still life paintings on the next two slides appear to illustrate objects and fruits or flowers, but contain deeper meanings.
    31. 31. A CLOSER LOOK: Iconography A. Clara Peeters Still Life with Fruit and Flowers c. 1612. Oil on copper, 25-1/5" × 35" (64 × 89 cm). Ashmolean Museum, Oxford. Bridgeman Images
    32. 32. A CLOSER LOOK: Iconography B. Zhu Da (Bada Shanren) Quince (Mugua) 1690. Album leaf mounted as a hanging scroll; ink and colors on paper, 7-7/8" × 5-3/4" (20 × 14.6 cm). Princeton University Art Museum. © 2016. University Art Museum/Art Resource/Scala, Florence. Photo: Bruce M. White
    33. 33. Copyright © 2018, 2014, 2011 Pearson Education, Inc. All Rights Reserved Integration within Cultural Context (2 of 2) • For example, Zhu Da's painting career was brought on by political changes in China; this influences the contemplative style of his natural forms. • Clara Peeter's still life could be a celebration of abundance or a vanitas painting warning of the ephemeral nature of worldly possessions.
    34. 34. Copyright © 2018, 2014, 2011 Pearson Education, Inc. All Rights Reserved A Case Study: Roger van der Weyden's Philadelphia Crucifixion • Art historians have attempted to reconstruct the relationship of Crucifixion with the Virgin and St. John the Evangelist to its artist, audience, and broader cultural setting. • Extensive investigations are not always possible for each work of art, as information may not exist or may not be as in depth as for this work.
    35. 35. Rogier van der Weyden CRUCIFIXION WITH THE VIRGIN AND ST. JOHN THE EVANGELIST c. 1460. Oil on oak panels, 71 × 73" (1.8 × 1.85 m). Philadelphia Museum of Art, John G. Johnson Collection. © 2016. Photo The Philadelphia Museum of Art/Art Resouce/Scala, Florence. [Intro–6]
    36. 36. Copyright © 2018, 2014, 2011 Pearson Education, Inc. All Rights Reserved Physical Properties • These oak panels were prepared with chalk and feature paint with mineral pigments suspended in oil. • A sketched under-drawing reveals that the work is almost entirely credited to van der Weyden himself. • Dendrochronology dates these panels firmly at the end of the artist's career c. 1460.
    37. 37. Copyright © 2018, 2014, 2011 Pearson Education, Inc. All Rights Reserved Formal Structure (1 of 2) • It is both one painting and two, connected at the top and bottom with environmental elements yet separated by strong visual forces within each panel. • The figure of Christ is elevated to the top and center of his panel. – Few disruptions occur in the rectilinear and symmetrical order.
    38. 38. Copyright © 2018, 2014, 2011 Pearson Education, Inc. All Rights Reserved Formal Structure (2 of 2) • John and Mary form a figural mass with curving, unsteady outlines. – John reaches out to catch Mary's body as she falls, but his stare into space causes him to appear distracted. – The emotional, poignant nature of these figures lends tension to the scene.
    39. 39. Copyright © 2018, 2014, 2011 Pearson Education, Inc. All Rights Reserved Iconography (1 of 2) • The crucified Jesus was a popular scene in European art and its subjects would have been easily recognized. • In contrast to a scene such as in Crucifixion Triptych with Donors and Saints, van der Weyden's other work contains neither a large cast nor a symmetrical arrangement, and the background is sparse.
    40. 40. Rogier van der Weyden CRUCIFIXION TRIPTYCH WITH DONORS AND SAINTS c. 1440. Oil on wooden panels, 39-3/4" × 55" (101 × 140 cm). Kunsthistorisches Museum, Vienna. © KHM-Museumsverband. [Intro–7]
    41. 41. Copyright © 2018, 2014, 2011 Pearson Education, Inc. All Rights Reserved Iconography (2 of 2) • Van der Weyden used two verses from the book of John as inspiration for this painting. • The skull and femur at the base of the cross represent the bones of Adam. • Mary's presumed fainting represents the theological co-passio, a parallel passion of anguished mother with son.
    42. 42. Copyright © 2018, 2014, 2011 Pearson Education, Inc. All Rights Reserved Cultural Context (1 of 4) • Penny Howell Jolly interpreted Crucifixion with the assertion that van der Weyden was influenced by the work of another artist and that the painting was produced for an institutional context calling for a special mode of visual focus.
    43. 43. Copyright © 2018, 2014, 2011 Pearson Education, Inc. All Rights Reserved Cultural Context (2 of 4) • Fra Angelico at San Marco – Van der Weyden was influenced during his 1450 pilgrimage to Rome, drawing from Fra Angelico's devotional frescos for inspiration in his Crucifixion. – Specific parallels include a shallow foreground restricted by a stone wall, sacred and austere figures, and a draped cloth of honor.
    44. 44. VIEW OF A MONK'S CELL IN THE MONASTERY OF SAN MARCO, FLORENCE Including Fra Angelico's fresco of the Annunciation. c. 1438–1445. © Studio Fotografico Quattrone, Florence. [Intro–8]
    45. 45. Fra Angelico MOCKING OF CHRIST WITH THE VIRGIN MARY AND ST. DOMINIC Monastery of San Marco, Florence. c. 1441-1445. © 2016 Photo Scala, Florence. Courtesy of the Ministero Beni e Att. Culturali. [Intro–9]
    46. 46. Copyright © 2018, 2014, 2011 Pearson Education, Inc. All Rights Reserved Cultural Context (3 of 4) • The Carthusians – The artist was particularly invested in this monastic order, even donating a painting to the Hérrines chapel of St. Catherine.  His son became a monk with Hérrines in 1450, around the time of his pilgrimage. – The idea of co-passio seen in Mary was central to Carthusian theology.
    47. 47. DETAIL OF FIG. Intro-6 SHOWING PART OF THE LEFT WING. Credit: © 2004. Photo The Phildelphia Museum of Art/Scala, Florence. [Intro–10]
    48. 48. Copyright © 2018, 2014, 2011 Pearson Education, Inc. All Rights Reserved Cultural Context (4 of 4) • Art history: a continuing project – Recent x-ray analysis points to these two panels being part of a large sculptured altar piece, possibly ruling out this work as a panel painting. – Historical understanding of this work and others like it will evolve as new evidence emerges.
    49. 49. Copyright © 2018, 2014, 2011 Pearson Education, Inc. All Rights Reserved Think About It (1 of 2) • Analyze the composition of one painting illustrated in this Introduction. • Characterize the difference between natural subject matter and iconography, focusing your discussion on a specific work of art.
    50. 50. Copyright © 2018, 2014, 2011 Pearson Education, Inc. All Rights Reserved Think About It (2 of 2) • What are the four separate steps proposed here for characterizing the methods used by art historians to interpret works of art? Characterize the cultural analysis in step four by showing how it expands our understanding of one of the still lifes in the second "Closer Look." • What aspect of the case study of Rogier van der Weyden's Philadelphia Crucifixion was most interesting to you? Why? How did it affect your understanding of what you will learn in this course?

