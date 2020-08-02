Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Mendokumentasikan Kegiatan Melalui Blog Dedi @dwitagama AISEI Writung Event Sesi 7 Jakarta 07082020
TARGET: Mengispirasi Peserta untuk Menjadi Guru yang Kreatif & Inovatif
Terima Kasih AISEI
380.941 Kunjungan Wisatawan babel.antaranews.com.2017
Menjadi Guru Kreatif & Inovatif
Percaya Diri
Niat Berkembang
Ikhlas Mendidik
Manfaatkan TiK
Jadi diri sendiri
Sehat & Bahagia
Akun Resmi Diri Sendiri
Terhubung
Unggah Setiap Hari
Dokumentasikan Kebaikan
Kabarkan Semua
Tugas Guru
Tanpa Kertas
Pilih HASTAG
Sadar Image
Tim Kreatif Guru
Murid Baru
Sebelum Lulus
Kontent Positif
Apa Saja
Jutaan Good News Setahun
Dirimu? Sekolahmu?
Jejak Sekolah Teladan
Nikmati Hasilnya
Alternatif Inovasi
Unggah di Sosmed
Unggah di Sosmed
Buku TAK CUKUP
Era Industri 4.0 HARUS ONLINE
Tak lagi kertas
VIDEO  YOUTUBE
Tak Lagi Kertas
Instagram
Youtube
Masih Bernilai?
Akan Punah
Publish
Tak ada KERINGAT PERCUMA
90 Tahun, 25.000 Santri
Ki Hajar Dewantoro
Dedi Dwitagama http://trainerkita.wordpress.com Achievement • GURARU AWARD 2012 - Guru Era Baru Indonesia Acer, Social Med...
Keliling Indonesia & Dunia
BBC London 2007
TVRI 2008
The Strait Times Singapore
JakartaFair, 2012
TV ONE 2012
DAAI TV 2012
GLOBAL TV 2012
Guru Era Baru Indonesia 2012
Ketua Delegasi Indonesia ke SEASPF, Bali 2012
Utusan Indonesia, Keg UNESCO, Seoul 2012
Trans 7, 3 Jan 2013
Website ISPI 291114
more information please contact Dedi Dwitagama Mobile +62 812 85 34836 @dwitagama http://dedidwitagama.wordpresss.com http...
Slide ini bisa didownload di slideshare.net
MATERI AISEI WRITING EVENT 03 AGUSTUS 2020
MATERI AISEI WRITING EVENT 03 AGUSTUS 2020
MATERI AISEI WRITING EVENT 03 AGUSTUS 2020
MATERI AISEI WRITING EVENT 03 AGUSTUS 2020
MATERI AISEI WRITING EVENT 03 AGUSTUS 2020
MATERI AISEI WRITING EVENT 03 AGUSTUS 2020
MATERI AISEI WRITING EVENT 03 AGUSTUS 2020
MATERI AISEI WRITING EVENT 03 AGUSTUS 2020
MATERI AISEI WRITING EVENT 03 AGUSTUS 2020
MATERI AISEI WRITING EVENT 03 AGUSTUS 2020
MATERI AISEI WRITING EVENT 03 AGUSTUS 2020
MATERI AISEI WRITING EVENT 03 AGUSTUS 2020
MATERI AISEI WRITING EVENT 03 AGUSTUS 2020
MATERI AISEI WRITING EVENT 03 AGUSTUS 2020
MATERI AISEI WRITING EVENT 03 AGUSTUS 2020
MATERI AISEI WRITING EVENT 03 AGUSTUS 2020
MATERI AISEI WRITING EVENT 03 AGUSTUS 2020
MATERI AISEI WRITING EVENT 03 AGUSTUS 2020
MATERI AISEI WRITING EVENT 03 AGUSTUS 2020
MATERI AISEI WRITING EVENT 03 AGUSTUS 2020
MATERI AISEI WRITING EVENT 03 AGUSTUS 2020
MATERI AISEI WRITING EVENT 03 AGUSTUS 2020
MATERI AISEI WRITING EVENT 03 AGUSTUS 2020
MATERI AISEI WRITING EVENT 03 AGUSTUS 2020
MATERI AISEI WRITING EVENT 03 AGUSTUS 2020
MATERI AISEI WRITING EVENT 03 AGUSTUS 2020
MATERI AISEI WRITING EVENT 03 AGUSTUS 2020
MATERI AISEI WRITING EVENT 03 AGUSTUS 2020
MATERI AISEI WRITING EVENT 03 AGUSTUS 2020
MATERI AISEI WRITING EVENT 03 AGUSTUS 2020
MATERI AISEI WRITING EVENT 03 AGUSTUS 2020
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

MATERI AISEI WRITING EVENT 03 AGUSTUS 2020

20 views

Published on

SEMINAR ONLINE VIA ZOOM

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

MATERI AISEI WRITING EVENT 03 AGUSTUS 2020

  1. 1. Mendokumentasikan Kegiatan Melalui Blog Dedi @dwitagama AISEI Writung Event Sesi 7 Jakarta 07082020
  2. 2. TARGET: Mengispirasi Peserta untuk Menjadi Guru yang Kreatif & Inovatif
  3. 3. Terima Kasih AISEI
  4. 4. 380.941 Kunjungan Wisatawan babel.antaranews.com.2017
  5. 5. Menjadi Guru Kreatif & Inovatif
  6. 6. Percaya Diri
  7. 7. Niat Berkembang
  8. 8. Ikhlas Mendidik
  9. 9. Manfaatkan TiK
  10. 10. Jadi diri sendiri
  11. 11. Sehat & Bahagia
  12. 12. Akun Resmi Diri Sendiri
  13. 13. Terhubung
  14. 14. Unggah Setiap Hari
  15. 15. Dokumentasikan Kebaikan
  16. 16. Kabarkan Semua
  17. 17. Tugas Guru
  18. 18. Tanpa Kertas
  19. 19. Pilih HASTAG
  20. 20. Sadar Image
  21. 21. Tim Kreatif Guru
  22. 22. Murid Baru
  23. 23. Sebelum Lulus
  24. 24. Kontent Positif
  25. 25. Apa Saja
  26. 26. Jutaan Good News Setahun
  27. 27. Dirimu? Sekolahmu?
  28. 28. Jejak Sekolah Teladan
  29. 29. Nikmati Hasilnya
  30. 30. Alternatif Inovasi
  31. 31. Unggah di Sosmed
  32. 32. Unggah di Sosmed
  33. 33. Buku TAK CUKUP
  34. 34. Era Industri 4.0 HARUS ONLINE
  35. 35. Tak lagi kertas
  36. 36. VIDEO  YOUTUBE
  37. 37. Tak Lagi Kertas
  38. 38. Instagram
  39. 39. Youtube
  40. 40. Masih Bernilai?
  41. 41. Akan Punah
  42. 42. Publish
  43. 43. Tak ada KERINGAT PERCUMA
  44. 44. 90 Tahun, 25.000 Santri
  45. 45. Ki Hajar Dewantoro
  46. 46. Dedi Dwitagama http://trainerkita.wordpress.com Achievement • GURARU AWARD 2012 - Guru Era Baru Indonesia Acer, Social Media Festival • 16 Blogger Pendidikan Terbaik Indonesia Pesta Blogger Indonesia 2011 • e-Learning Award Depdiknas 2008 • Kep Sek Berprestasi 3 DKI Jkt 2008 • Kep Sek Berprestasi 1 Jkt Pst 2008 • Guru Berprestasi 1 DKI Jkt 2005 • Guru Berprestasi 1 Jkt Pst 2005 Trainer Kita
  47. 47. Keliling Indonesia & Dunia
  48. 48. BBC London 2007
  49. 49. TVRI 2008
  50. 50. The Strait Times Singapore
  51. 51. JakartaFair, 2012
  52. 52. TV ONE 2012
  53. 53. DAAI TV 2012
  54. 54. GLOBAL TV 2012
  55. 55. Guru Era Baru Indonesia 2012
  56. 56. Ketua Delegasi Indonesia ke SEASPF, Bali 2012
  57. 57. Utusan Indonesia, Keg UNESCO, Seoul 2012
  58. 58. Trans 7, 3 Jan 2013
  59. 59. Website ISPI 291114
  60. 60. more information please contact Dedi Dwitagama Mobile +62 812 85 34836 @dwitagama http://dedidwitagama.wordpresss.com http://trainerkita.wordpress.com Email: dwitagama@gmail.com
  61. 61. Slide ini bisa didownload di slideshare.net

×