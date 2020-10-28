Ten trends webinar october

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Ten Trends Online Webinar - 28 October 2020 Derek Wenmoth @dwenmoth #futurefocused https://bit.ly/2Z4Y3qy
Thinking Globally • Personalisation of learning for students • Competency based education • Global Skills shortages • Chan...
5 Themes: 15 years • Trends, not predictions • Retrospective view • Identifying drivers • Future directions • Questions
Structural • Educational institutions have become defined by structures that serve to support what they do and the ways th...
Structural - trends • Shift in ownership of learning – learner agency • Networks of schools, learning ecologies • Virtual/...
Structural - future • Focus on learner, whanau and community • Redefining curriculum and assessment • Expanding the concep...
Structural - questions • What are the key drivers behind decisions made in your setting around curriculum (e.g. subjects t...
Process In business terms, process is a collection of related, structured activities or tasks that produce a specific outc...
Process - trends • Open-ness, disintermediation • Evidence and data use, inquiry • Assessment practices • Design thinking,...
Process - future • Increasing collaboration – maturing of clusters and learning ecologies • Changes in assessment approach...
Process - Questions • How is the learning journey of your children or young people managed at present? Who owns this and w...
Technology We are in a new decade and the pace of change driven by new technologies and technological advancements looks s...
Technology - Drivers • Digital literacy/fluency • Digital Citizenship • Curriculum Support • Preparation for future workfo...
Technology - trends • Personal mobile devices • Advanced networks • Social Media • The cloud
Technology - future • Personalised • Ubiquitous • Intelligent • Interoperability • Sustainability
Technology - questions • How is your education setting strategically planning for the rapid advancement of technology that...
Cultural The culture of an organisation is the product of the beliefs and values, perceptions, relationships, attitudes, a...
Cultural - Trends • Shift in ownership of learning/learner agency • Increasing diversity, UDL, inclusion • Cultural narrat...
Cultural - Drivers • Internal factors - leadership, staff expectations, traditions and rules. • Community factors - cultur...
Cultural - Future • Shift in ownership – learner-centred design. • Diversity – expressions of language, culture, identity....
Cultural - Questions • To what extent do your organisation’s values, and the practices that stem from them, resonate with ...
Economic The relationship between education and the economy is important from two perspectives: 1. The benefit to society ...
Economic - Drivers • Periods of high unemployment • Changing nature of work • Changing nature of society • Globalisation •...
Economic - Trends • Maker culture, design thinking, computational thinking, STEM • Collaborative skills and mindsets • Aut...
Economic - Future • Focus on high cost of current models • Re-alignment of career aspirations • Addressing systemic inequi...
Economic - Questions • How are the issues identified in this trend used to inform decisions about: – Curriculum design? – ...
What next? • Complete the survey –that will be sent to you after this webinar. • Download the Trends document from the COR...
Thank You derek.wenmoth@core-ed.org @dwenmoth http://www.wenmoth.net
