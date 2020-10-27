Successfully reported this slideshow.
METALS, NON- METALS, AND METALLOIDS
Learning Goals DESCRIBE THE PROPERTIES OF TYPICAL METALS, NONMETALS, AND METALLOIDS. CLASSIFY ELEMENTS INTO METALS, NON-ME...
ELEMENTS

PERIODIC TABLE
Metals
Properties of Metals Metals appear to the left of the dark ziz-zag line on the periodic table. Most metals are solid at ro...
Properties of Metals Metals have luster. This means they are shiny
Properties of Metals
Properties of Metals Malleable metals can be hammered into sheets
Properties of Metals high melting point
Properties of Metals Conductors electricity heat
When you leave a spoon in a cup of hot drink, the bit poking out of the drink gets hot. Why? Conduction! METALS are the be...
Properties of Metals A chemical property of metal is its reaction with water and oxygen. This results in corrosion and rus...
ALKALI METALS  Group 1 – soft and shiny  React by losing 1 electron, never found uncombined in nature  Na and K importa...
METALS in groups 13-15  Less reactive  AL used in cans and airplanes  Sn – thin coating protects steel from corrosion ...
Uses of metals
Nonmetals
Properties of Nonmetals
Properties of Nonmetals dull.
Properties of Nonmetals
Properties of Nonmetals density.
Properties of Nonmetals
Properties of Nonmetals
Carbon Family • Gain or lose 4 electrons • Compounds made from C are found in all living things • Most fuels that are burn...
Oxygen • Usually gains or shares 2 electrons; O, S, Se • O is most abundant element in crust and 21% of atmosphere • O2 – ...
NOBLE/INERT GASES  Do not usually gain, lose, or share electrons  Found in small amounts in atmosphere  He balloons  N...
8) Uses of non metals :- Sulphur :- is used for making sulphuric acid, salts of metals etc. Oxygen :- is used for respirat...
Metalloids
Properties of Metalloids
Properties of Metalloids
Properties of Metalloids shiny dull
Properties of Metalloids
Properties of Metalloids
 Si – combine with O to form sand; used to make glass  B – a compound of B and O is used during the glass-making process...
LET’S SUM IT UP!!! What are the three classifications of elements? Where can we find metals? Non—metals? Metalloids? Give ...
WHERE DO I BELONG? METALS NON-METALS METALLOIDS Al Ne Cu Ar Mg Pb Zn As C Ag I Ca S P Si Ge Po Sb O Fr LUSTER MALLEABLE MO...
  1. 1. METALS, NON- METALS, AND METALLOIDS
  2. 2. Learning Goals DESCRIBE THE PROPERTIES OF TYPICAL METALS, NONMETALS, AND METALLOIDS. CLASSIFY ELEMENTS INTO METALS, NON-METALS, AND METALLOIDS. RECOGNIZE THE IMPORTANCE OF METALS, NON-METALS , AND METALLOIDS.
  3. 3. ELEMENTS •
  4. 4.
  5. 5. PERIODIC TABLE
  6. 6. Metals
  7. 7. Properties of Metals Metals appear to the left of the dark ziz-zag line on the periodic table. Most metals are solid at room temperature.
  8. 8. Properties of Metals Metals have luster. This means they are shiny
  9. 9. Properties of Metals
  10. 10. Properties of Metals Malleable metals can be hammered into sheets
  11. 11. Properties of Metals high melting point
  12. 12. Properties of Metals Conductors electricity heat
  13. 13. When you leave a spoon in a cup of hot drink, the bit poking out of the drink gets hot. Why? Conduction! METALS are the best conductors of heat. Best conductors: silver and copper
  14. 14. Properties of Metals A chemical property of metal is its reaction with water and oxygen. This results in corrosion and rust.
  15. 15. ALKALI METALS  Group 1 – soft and shiny  React by losing 1 electron, never found uncombined in nature  Na and K important elements for life  Li – batteries and some medicines ALKALINE EARTH METALS  Fairly hard, gray-white, good conductors of electricity  React by losing 2 electrons  More reactive than most metals but less than family 1  Mg and Ca most common TRANSITION METALS  Hard, shiny, good conductors of heat and electricity  Many form colorful compounds  Less reactive; used in jewelry  Fe – essential for hemoglobin production
  16. 16. METALS in groups 13-15  Less reactive  AL used in cans and airplanes  Sn – thin coating protects steel from corrosion  Pb (poisonous) used in batteries LANTHANIDES • Soft, shiny, malleable metals with high conductivity • Used in alloys with more common elements • Found together in nature; difficult to separate because they share common properties ACTINIDES • Ac, Th, Pa, and U are found in nature • All others are synthetic elements made in particle accelerators
  17. 17. Uses of metals :- • • • • • • • •
  18. 18. Nonmetals
  19. 19. Properties of Nonmetals   
  20. 20. Properties of Nonmetals dull.
  21. 21. Properties of Nonmetals
  22. 22. Properties of Nonmetals density.
  23. 23. Properties of Nonmetals  
  24. 24. Properties of Nonmetals    
  25. 25. Carbon Family • Gain or lose 4 electrons • Compounds made from C are found in all living things • Most fuels that are burned for energy contain C, coal, gasoline, oil Nitrogen Family • N and P gain or share 3 electrons • Atmosphere is 78% N2, a diatomic molecule • all living things need N but cannot process it • P is more reactive, always found in compounds in nature **Diatomic Molecule – two atoms of the same element bonded together
  26. 26. Oxygen • Usually gains or shares 2 electrons; O, S, Se • O is most abundant element in crust and 21% of atmosphere • O2 – diatomic molecule living things breathe • O3 – triatomic molecule; Ozone in upper atmosphere – screens out harmful radiation from the sun Ozone at ground level it is a dangerous pollutant – highly reactive Halogens – means salt-forming  Gains or shares 1 electron  F – used to prevent tooth decay, non-stick pans  Cl – used to kill bacteria, NaCl, CaCl melts ice on roads  Br – used in photographic film  I – medical uses
  27. 27. NOBLE/INERT GASES  Do not usually gain, lose, or share electrons  Found in small amounts in atmosphere  He balloons  Neon lights also made with Xe and Ar HYDROGEN • Doesn’t have a family because of its unique properties • 90% of the atoms of the universe • Only 1% of earth’s of mass of Earth’s crust, oceans, and atmosphere • Most is found in the form of water
  28. 28. 8) Uses of non metals :- Sulphur :- is used for making sulphuric acid, salts of metals etc. Oxygen :- is used for respiration by living things, burning of fuels etc. Nitrogen :- is used for making ammonia which is used for making fertilizers. Hydrogen :- is used for making ammonia which is used for making fertilizers, as fuel in rockets, for welding etc. Chlorine :- is used to kill germs in water. Iodine :- is used as tincture iodine which is an antiseptic.
  29. 29. Metalloids
  30. 30. Properties of Metalloids metals
  31. 31. Properties of Metalloids metals
  32. 32. Properties of Metalloids shiny dull
  33. 33. Properties of Metalloids
  34. 34. Properties of Metalloids
  35. 35.  Si – combine with O to form sand; used to make glass  B – a compound of B and O is used during the glass-making process to make heat resistant glass; also used in cleaning materials  Useful as semiconductors which conduct under some conditions but not others computer chips- Metalloids
  36. 36. LET’S SUM IT UP!!! What are the three classifications of elements? Where can we find metals? Non—metals? Metalloids? Give the characteristics of each type. Cite some uses of metals? Non-metals? Metalloids?
  37. 37. WHERE DO I BELONG? METALS NON-METALS METALLOIDS Al Ne Cu Ar Mg Pb Zn As C Ag I Ca S P Si Ge Po Sb O Fr LUSTER MALLEABLE MOSTLY SOLID BRITTLE REACTIVE GOOD CONDUCTORS ZIGZAG LINE IN THE TABLE LEFT SIDE OF THE TABLE CORROSIVE DUCTILE POOR CONDUCTOR SEMI-CONDUCTORS RIGHT SIDE OF THE TABLE DULL CAN BE SHINY OR DULL

