Guia 2 basico agosto ii

CAROLINA DIAZ VINETT 2° BÁSICO –RELIGIÓN Fecha aplicación 29/08/ 2017 MES DE LA SOLIDARIDAD Nombre: ______________________...
3. Descubre los valores que vivió el Padre Hurtado en su colegio San Ignacio. 4. Busca en el diccionario y escribe el sign...
5. Escribe con colores la frase del Padre Hurtado y agrega un dibujo que lo represente. “Feliz quien descubre sus posibili...
  1. 1. CAROLINA DIAZ VINETT 2° BÁSICO –RELIGIÓN Fecha aplicación 29/08/ 2017 MES DE LA SOLIDARIDAD Nombre: __________________________________________________Curso: __________ Fecha: ____ / ____ / 2017 OBJETIVO DE APRENDIZAJE Descubrir la manera que tiene de ayudar el Padre Hurtado, en comparación con las obras de misericordia que nos ofrece Jesús.- INSTRUCCIONES GENERALES 1. Busca en la sopa de letras palabras que te hablen del Padre Hurtado (Mapocho, jesuita, mensaje, hospedería, retiro, sacerdote, abogado, Jesús). 2. Colorea la camioneta verde.
  2. 2. 3. Descubre los valores que vivió el Padre Hurtado en su colegio San Ignacio. 4. Busca en el diccionario y escribe el significado de alguno de los valores del Padre Hurtado  Bondad:____________________________________________________________________________ ___________________________________________________________________________________ __________________________________________________________________________________  Piedad: ___________________________________________________________________________________ ___________________________________________________________________________________ __________________________________________________________________________________  Compañerismo: ___________________________________________________________________________________ ___________________________________________________________________________________ __________________________________________________________________________________ Sencillez, paciencia, bondad, amistad, alegría, piedad, compañerismo, solidaridad, amor
  3. 3. 5. Escribe con colores la frase del Padre Hurtado y agrega un dibujo que lo represente. “Feliz quien descubre sus posibilidades de dar. Aprenderá por propia experiencia, que hay más alegría en dar que en recibir”. _______________________________________________________________________

