BESTPDFMy Tooth Is Loose, Dr. MoosebyTeresa JohnstonFORANYDEVICE

With a little bit of "Moose Magic," going to the dentist can be fun!When Lily Leopard, Simon Squirrel, and Benjamin Bunny have a loose tooth, they go to Dr. Moose. The dentist gets rid of the patients' loose teeth with such "Moose Magic" techniques as wiggling, pushing and pulling, and giving a patient a crunchy carrot to eat. Benjamin Bunny won't have to worry about his loose tooth when carrot season arrives, and kids will get the idea that going to the dentist can be fun!

