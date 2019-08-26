In this inspiring and provocative memoir, Caylin Moore tells the against-all-odds story of his rise from cruel poverty in gang-ridden Los Angeles to academic success at Oxford University, with hope as his compass.By all rights, Caylin Louis Moore should be dead, in prison, or stalking the streets of Compton with his fellow gang-members. Instead, he?s a Rhodes Scholar, author, speaker, and role model for every kid deprived of hope in downtrodden communities.?A Dream Too Big?is the story of Moore?s exodus from one of the most impoverished, gang-infested communities in the United States to the golden, dreaming spires of Oxford, England.After Moore?s mother gathered her three young children and fled an abusive husband of nine years, leaving behind a comfortable middle-class life, Moore found himself in a bewildering and dangerous environment. The family lived in a neighborhood ruled by the Bloods, and Caylin often lay awake at night, terrified by both the sounds of gunfire outside and

