From the author: "It is great when we can master ourselves and our lives. This will be the mark of the day that together we can help more. Awaken parents, wonderful kids. Awaken teachers, wonderful students. Awaken leaders, wonderful citizens.

"Dear specialists, scientists, we know autism, talent, ADHD, outliers are caused by continuous processes, not a single factor. In the changing world, why is Autism so fixed that we dare not to think of curing/ treatment/healing?"



1. Adedayo Adewunmi-Missa This book sounds like a treasure trove of knowledge about alternative medicine and other health related concerns. Congrats to the author on BOTD!

2. Agnes Masobeng Thank you for a free copy, and congratulations on BOTD. I think the book is extremely helpful now that it talks about alternative medicines.

3. Agustina Tamini This book does not sound like my cup of tea. I am not interested in alternative or holistic medicine, but at least it does seem wellresearched

4. Ajani As "Those who are interested to know more on the Eastern philosophy, traditional medicines, and healing techniques should start sinking their teeth on this book"-OBC review. I do not usually read non fiction, but the book sounds informative for those who are interested in these topics. Congrats to the author on the 3/4 OBC rating. Thanks for making the book free.

5. Alixandra Bishop I've always been a fan of eastern medicine. Can't wait to read. Congrats on botd!

6. Amanda Nicole Hupe This sounds like an interesting book that talks about different cures for different health issues. The author really focuses on Eastern practices. Congrats on the book of the day!

7. Amber Etheridge I would have normally passed this book as I'm not usually into philosophical and religious books, but the sample I read has caught my attention. I most definitely will have to check this book out. Congrats on BOTD!

8. Amelia Rose G-ski I don’t like that this book seems to paint ADHD and autism as ills that need to be “solved” rather than different ways of being that require adaptation and adjustment. I do like eastern philosophy though.

9. Amy Reddig This book is a wonderful alternative to medication without the harmful side effects. Congrats on being the BOTD.

10. Ẩn hoặc báo cáo bình luận này

11. Andre Kyalo I like the inclusion of the philosophies, healing techniques, and traditions of different cultures across the world. I look forward to reading it. Congrats to the author for BOTD!



12. Andrea Fernández I'm very much open to the idea of incorporating "alternative" methods and different philosophies to treat disease or as a preventive measure to keep health. I think it's very empowering for us to have information beyond what our mainstream culture says…Xem thêm

