Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Yeucondungcach.com Awakenyouwonderfulwe.com AWAKEN YOU WONDERFUL WE: One-page table reveals all the real causes of phenome...
Yeucondungcach.com Awakenyouwonderfulwe.com Agustina Tamini This book does not sound like my cup of tea. I am not interest...
Yeucondungcach.com Awakenyouwonderfulwe.com Andrea Fernández I'm very much open to the idea of incorporating "alternative"...
Yeucondungcach.com Awakenyouwonderfulwe.com Brenda Creech I really like the books title! I am going to give this one a try...
Yeucondungcach.com Awakenyouwonderfulwe.com Chigozie Anuli Mbadugha An interesting nonfiction book about preventing autism...
Yeucondungcach.com Awakenyouwonderfulwe.com Cristina Chifane All the editing errors lead to major problems of coherence an...
Yeucondungcach.com Awakenyouwonderfulwe.com Elizabeth Pass This book sounds very dense. I appreciate how thorough the auth...
Yeucondungcach.com Awakenyouwonderfulwe.com Hiruni Bhagya This looks like a great book. Alternative ways to manage chronic...
Yeucondungcach.com Awakenyouwonderfulwe.com Janalyn Prude I think this is a great book, but I think it would have been mor...
Yeucondungcach.com Awakenyouwonderfulwe.com Julius Otieno Honestly, the title of this book is a coplete turn-off. So the a...
Yeucondungcach.com Awakenyouwonderfulwe.com Linda Buzard-Moffitt Congrats #Free #BOTD #KU #Meditation83. Are #Autism, #Dep...
Yeucondungcach.com Awakenyouwonderfulwe.com Maduagwu Anthony Uchechukwu This book is awesome. I admire that fact that book...
Yeucondungcach.com Awakenyouwonderfulwe.com Moushmi Radhanpara This books sounds just like the one which you would need in...
Yeucondungcach.com Awakenyouwonderfulwe.com Nicky Agnew This book, "Awaken You Wonderful We: How Do We Create Heaven on Ea...
Yeucondungcach.com Awakenyouwonderfulwe.com Paulette Reefer Alternative treatments for different ailments not even conside...
Yeucondungcach.com Awakenyouwonderfulwe.com Ruslana Kats I'm not sure this book is for me but it does sound pretty interes...
Yeucondungcach.com Awakenyouwonderfulwe.com Sharmila Fernandes A non-fiction book on eastern philosophy and traditional me...
Yeucondungcach.com Awakenyouwonderfulwe.com Stephanie Elizabeth Wow what a long name for a book! A non-fiction book about ...
Yeucondungcach.com Awakenyouwonderfulwe.com Tracy Tiffany I immediately distrust a book that espouses solving all ills. Do...
Yeucondungcach.com Awakenyouwonderfulwe.com Explore alternative ways to manage chronic illness, especially with our childr...
Yeucondungcach.com Awakenyouwonderfulwe.com Chung tay kết nối với tây y, khí công qua sinh hóa, chuyển hóa. Mình học khí c...
Yeucondungcach.com Awakenyouwonderfulwe.com Huyết áp cao thấp, tiểu đường, người béo mà đầu thấp, chân thấp: vì có thể đan...
Yeucondungcach.com Awakenyouwonderfulwe.com Đau, tê, nhức mỏi, yếu và tẹo từ hông trở xuống bàn chân ×× Tắc ở bụng gây kém...
Yeucondungcach.com Awakenyouwonderfulwe.com các bài đó có 1 số bài làm tăng tuần hoàn: hoạt khí huyết nhanh nhất. 8. Nhiều...
Yeucondungcach.com Awakenyouwonderfulwe.com Hạ đường huyết ở bệnh nhân tiểu đường khi quá bữa: run chân tay, hoa mắt, ra m...
Yeucondungcach.com Awakenyouwonderfulwe.com 11. Thở sâu, thở bụng, thở miệng bằng cơ hoành giúp tập nhiều cho cơ bụng, cơ ...
Yeucondungcach.com Awakenyouwonderfulwe.com uống thuốc tây, bôi thuốc tây, giác hơi cùng chung cơ chế là làm thông. Mình t...
Yeucondungcach.com Awakenyouwonderfulwe.com Các phái khác nhau chỉ tập trung, tung hô 1 phần của cái bánh chuyển hóa thôi....
Yeucondungcach.com Awakenyouwonderfulwe.com Hướng dẫn tự tập vận động (động công) giúp giảm đau đầu, đau đầu, vai gáy, tiề...
Yeucondungcach.com Awakenyouwonderfulwe.com nhiều cụ tự khỏi mà không biết vì sao. Ø Trong thế nào, ngoài thế ấy. Theo cơ ...
Yeucondungcach.com Awakenyouwonderfulwe.com Với những bạn yếu sinh sản như buồng trứng đa nang, tinh trùng yếu, thành tử c...
Yeucondungcach.com Awakenyouwonderfulwe.com Tinh khí thần Gốc khí huyết là thông cho tắc, làm mạnh khi bị yếu. Tránh yếu k...
Yeucondungcach.com Awakenyouwonderfulwe.com 11. Bó chân đi cầu thang 12. Nạp khí ngũ hành 13. Ca cấp tốc, cần về gấp, đứng...
Yeucondungcach.com Awakenyouwonderfulwe.com IV Theo YHVT, các vấn đề sức khỏe đều xuất phát từ khí, huyết hay tinh, khí, t...
Yeucondungcach.com Awakenyouwonderfulwe.com 38. Đếm hơi thở, đếm hơi thở khi thiền 39. Quan sát bụng dưới ...
Yeucondungcach.com Awakenyouwonderfulwe.com
Yeucondungcach.com Awakenyouwonderfulwe.com
Yeucondungcach.com Awakenyouwonderfulwe.com
Yeucondungcach.com Awakenyouwonderfulwe.com
Yeucondungcach.com Awakenyouwonderfulwe.com
Yeucondungcach.com Awakenyouwonderfulwe.com
Yeucondungcach.com Awakenyouwonderfulwe.com
Yeucondungcach.com Awakenyouwonderfulwe.com
Yeucondungcach.com Awakenyouwonderfulwe.com
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

AWAKEN YOU WONDERFUL WE ebook is free From Monday, September 9, 2019, 12:00 AM PDT to Wednesday, September 11, 2019

27 views

Published on

From the author: "It is great when we can master ourselves and our lives. This will be the mark of the day that together we can help more. Awaken parents, wonderful kids. Awaken teachers, wonderful students. Awaken leaders, wonderful citizens.
"Dear specialists, scientists, we know autism, talent, ADHD, outliers are caused by continuous processes, not a single factor. In the changing world, why is Autism so fixed that we dare not to think of curing/ treatment/healing?"

1. Adedayo Adewunmi-Missa This book sounds like a treasure trove of knowledge about alternative medicine and other health related concerns. Congrats to the author on BOTD!
2. Agnes Masobeng Thank you for a free copy, and congratulations on BOTD. I think the book is extremely helpful now that it talks about alternative medicines.
3. Agustina Tamini This book does not sound like my cup of tea. I am not interested in alternative or holistic medicine, but at least it does seem wellresearched
4. Ajani As "Those who are interested to know more on the Eastern philosophy, traditional medicines, and healing techniques should start sinking their teeth on this book"-OBC review. I do not usually read non fiction, but the book sounds informative for those who are interested in these topics. Congrats to the author on the 3/4 OBC rating. Thanks for making the book free.
5. Alixandra Bishop I've always been a fan of eastern medicine. Can't wait to read. Congrats on botd!
6. Amanda Nicole Hupe This sounds like an interesting book that talks about different cures for different health issues. The author really focuses on Eastern practices. Congrats on the book of the day!
7. Amber Etheridge I would have normally passed this book as I'm not usually into philosophical and religious books, but the sample I read has caught my attention. I most definitely will have to check this book out. Congrats on BOTD!
8. Amelia Rose G-ski I don’t like that this book seems to paint ADHD and autism as ills that need to be “solved” rather than different ways of being that require adaptation and adjustment. I do like eastern philosophy though.
9. Amy Reddig This book is a wonderful alternative to medication without the harmful side effects. Congrats on being the BOTD.
10. Ẩn hoặc báo cáo bình luận này
11. Andre Kyalo I like the inclusion of the philosophies, healing techniques, and traditions of different cultures across the world. I look forward to reading it. Congrats to the author for BOTD!

12. Andrea Fernández I'm very much open to the idea of incorporating "alternative" methods and different philosophies to treat disease or as a preventive measure to keep health. I think it's very empowering for us to have information beyond what our mainstream culture says…Xem thêm

Published in: Health & Medicine
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

AWAKEN YOU WONDERFUL WE ebook is free From Monday, September 9, 2019, 12:00 AM PDT to Wednesday, September 11, 2019

  1. 1. Yeucondungcach.com Awakenyouwonderfulwe.com AWAKEN YOU WONDERFUL WE: One-page table reveals all the real causes of phenomena and problems: Ability - ADHD, Autism - Depression - Belief system - Gut feelings - Learning -Talent. " is free From Monday, September 9, 2019, 12:00 AM PDT to Wednesday, September 11, 2019 https://forums.onlinebookclub.org/shelves/book.php?id=326781 Awaken You Wonderful We: How Do We Create Heaven on Earth? by Van Duy Dao Kindly send you my book. https://www.amazon.com/Awaken-you-wonderful-phenomena- problems/dp/1549843524 From the author: "It is great when we can master ourselves and our lives. This will be the mark of the day that together we can help more. Awaken parents, wonderful kids. Awaken teachers, wonderful students. Awaken leaders, wonderful citizens. "Dear specialists, scientists, we know autism, talent, ADHD, outliers are caused by continuous processes, not a single factor. In the changing world, why is Autism so fixed that we dare not to think of curing/ treatment/healing?" Adedayo Adewunmi-Missa This book sounds like a treasure trove of knowledge about alternative medicine1. and other health related concerns. Congrats to the author on BOTD! Agnes Masobeng Thank you for a free copy, and congratulations on BOTD. I think the book is extremely2. helpful now that it talks about alternative medicines.
  2. 2. Yeucondungcach.com Awakenyouwonderfulwe.com Agustina Tamini This book does not sound like my cup of tea. I am not interested in alternative or holistic3. medicine, but at least it does seem wellresearched Ajani As "Those who are interested to know more on the Eastern philosophy, traditional medicines, and4. healing techniques should start sinking their teeth on this book"-OBC review. I do not usually read non fiction, but the book sounds informative for those who are interested in these topics. Congrats to the author on the 3/4 OBC rating. Thanks for making the book free. Alixandra Bishop I've always been a fan of eastern medicine. Can't wait to read. Congrats on botd!5. Amanda Nicole Hupe This sounds like an interesting book that talks about different cures for different health6. issues. The author really focuses on Eastern practices. Congrats on the book of the day! Amber Etheridge I would have normally passed this book as I'm not usually into philosophical and religious7. books, but the sample I read has caught my attention. I most definitely will have to check this book out. Congrats on BOTD! Amelia Rose G-ski I don’t like that this book seems to paint ADHD and autism as ills that need to be “solved”8. rather than different ways of being that require adaptation and adjustment. I do like eastern philosophy though. Amy Reddig This book is a wonderful alternative to medication without the9. harmful side effects. Congrats on being the BOTD. Ẩn hoặc báo cáo bình luận này10. Andre Kyalo I like the inclusion of the philosophies, healing techniques, and11. traditions of different cultures across the world. I look forward to reading it. Congrats to the author for BOTD!
  3. 3. Yeucondungcach.com Awakenyouwonderfulwe.com Andrea Fernández I'm very much open to the idea of incorporating "alternative" methods and different12. philosophies to treat disease or as a preventive measure to keep health. I think it's very empowering for us to have information beyond what our mainstream culture says…Xem thêm Andrew Kyalo I like that there are discussions on healing techniques and ways to achieve permanency in13. good health. Congrats to the author for BOTD! Annett Ritter Because I am very much into alternative medicine I am going to try and give this book a read. I14. do have a hard time with a lot of errors, however, so hopefully, those are fixed. Annie Clark I am going to have an open mind on this one. After reading the review, it did not click for me. I am15. sure this book is what the reviewer says it is, Congratulations to the author for being BOTD. Arodola Olayide Oladoyinbo "Awaken you wonderful we: How do we create heaven on earth? The secret of16. one page table reveal all the real causes of all phe" by Van Duy Dao seems like an interesting book for lovers of this genre. I am not a fan of controversial issues about religion, so, I think I will pass on this one. Barbara Ryan I like to consider myself to be relatively well educated. I'm aware of the four chemicals that our17. bodies create for happuness. I've used some of these techniques dealing with chronic pain. They work in conjunction with medications to provide sone reli…Xem thêm Bella Hough *eastern medicine!18. Bella Hough Philosophy centered on western medicine is certainly interesting subject matter, but after19. reading the review and the sample this one simply isn't for me, especially with the addition of the syntax and grammatical errors. Nonetheless, congrats to the author on BOTD. Bitok Chepkemei This may not be my typical book, but there's no harm in learning new stuff. I look forward20. to understanding more about the Eastern practices. Thanks for the review. Bobandpriscilla Allen I do believe in some alternative medicine, so I would probably enjoy reading this book.21.
  4. 4. Yeucondungcach.com Awakenyouwonderfulwe.com Brenda Creech I really like the books title! I am going to give this one a try because I am trying to find natural22. supplements that would get me off these killer prescription meds I am on! I'm very interested in reading about Eastern medicine too. Congratulations On Book some more Brittani Diana Even though the English translation of this book is not well done, the ideas and quotes and23. things to learn from it are worth reading. Busisiwe Makhanya Thank you for the book, I am very curious about the comparison between Christianity24. and Islam. Ca Ar Covering a wide variety of topics, from Eastern medicine to strange habits from around the world, it25. sounds like this book may be a treasure trove of interesting ideas, stories, and anecdotes. Carolin Zeroni A non-fiction book revolving around Eastern philosophy, traditional medicines, and26. alternatives medicines sounds like a good read for fans of the genre. The author claims that all phenomena and health problems sources from one common cause, supports his claims with scientific research and gives health tips. I got a copy. Thank you for making it free and good luck! Catherine Amarachi Okechi The review was great but unfortunately I'm not a fan of this genre of literature.27. Catherine-Kay Butler Although I do enjoy this author's content on alternative health and philosophy, the28. mention of "our gods" and negativity towards Jesus turned me off. There were too many English and grammatical errors for me to read too far into the book. I hope better editing can be done. Cecilia Lynne A book teaching Eastern philosophy is not my cup of tea, but congrats on BOTD!29. Charles Jackson Yikes that's a REALLY long Amazon description, and it really needs to be edited... I'm30. interested in what's in the book itself, but if the writing is anything like the Amazon description, I'm out. Congrats on BOTD and thanks for the free book though, the rating of 3 out of 4 stars from OBC is promising :D
  5. 5. Yeucondungcach.com Awakenyouwonderfulwe.com Chigozie Anuli Mbadugha An interesting nonfiction book about preventing autism, ADHD and PTSD by31. controlling events around us and our response to them. I definitely want to read this book. Congrats on BOTD! Chinyere Ejiogu I am intrigued by the use of traditional healing and medicine. I guess the book has a lot of32. information to pass to its readers . Chris Prueher This one appears to take on the daunting task of solving a lot of afflictions that humanity33. suffers by way of mental malady. It would seem that this contains a lot of deep thinking and problem solving to give way for a healthier way of living. Christina Stan Among many other things, when a book so complex, beneficial and rich in healing techniques34. and traditional medicine is given for free, I feel fortunate to be a corpuscle of this book club. The contents of the book seem to be overwhelming, but with litt…Xem thêm Christine Faith This book touches on a lot of topics that society seems to think as taboo. Eastern philosophy,35. traditional medicines, and healing techniques such as spiritual awakening are a few things inside here. Backed up with links to website and some scientific p…Xem thêm Christine Gerler Given all the complex topics, it would be beneficial for the "Table of Contents" to be in the36. front, not in the back. I look forward to delving into this deep, thought-provoking book. I got my #free copy, thank you. Congratulations on #BOTD! Cindy Roldan Good review. This book seems to have picked my curiosity just because I would love to see what37. the author says about traditional medicines and techniques. I’m pretty open to see what others views are on religion even though it doesn’t sway my faith. I’ll add this to my books to read. Coffey Reviews This book is not for me, but it sounds intellectual. The review said it is well researched,38. which is very important for these topics. I appreciate all the hard work put into this book. Congrats on #BOTD Cossondra Dunn Howard This is a very interesting look at our inner selves. Thank you for the free book,39. and Congrats on #BOTD!
  6. 6. Yeucondungcach.com Awakenyouwonderfulwe.com Cristina Chifane All the editing errors lead to major problems of coherence and cohesion, making the book40. impossible to read. Honestly, I don't think anybody could ever reach any level of spiritual awakening by reading this book. Crystal Cundall This book starts out very interesting. I have an emergency medical background and found the41. information very accurate and thorough. I wanted to read more to see where it would lead. The review is interesting as the person is a believer in Allah and …Xem thêm Deborah Fiedler Congrats on BOTD!!! This sounds like a beautifully written book about alternative medicine42. with practical advice and flourishes! Eglė Baltrūnaitė The weird traditions and strange habits from around the world sounds very appealing to me.43. I'd probably skip the parts related to the religion though. Ekta Kumari An insightful read covering a wide range of topics about different phenomenon of mind and44. body. Also details on alternative medicine for health issues. I like how the author has referenced a number of scientific research and studies to add credibility to the book. Congratulations to the author on today's BOTD! El Sereen I would love to read the book for the aspect that explains how to utilize money spending and health45. issues tackling strategies, and nothing more. Elaine Moraa Omwango As a person who's very interested in mental health and natural remedies, I think I'll46. enjoy this. I'm looking forward to picking it up, just hope it doesn't read too much like a lecture. Congrats on BOTD! Elena Spirkovska Awaken you wonderful we: How do we create heaven on earth? sounds like a very47. interesting read. Congrats on BOTD.
  7. 7. Yeucondungcach.com Awakenyouwonderfulwe.com Elizabeth Pass This book sounds very dense. I appreciate how thorough the author was in regards to research48. and citations, but sometimes the point one is trying to make can get lost in the fact-sharing. Also, I'm not currently interested in reading about medicine. Elle Gatillo Intriguing! The author outlined some of the questions I also have for myself. I wonder how he49. answred those in the book. I'm looking forward to read his opinion on it. Congratulations to the author on #BOTD! Ferdinand Otieno This is a non-fiction book that tackles medical diseases and diagnoses possible50. prescriptions. It tackles autism, depression and suggests meditation. The book is temporarily free on Amazon Kindle and has a well-written OnlineBookClub review. Congrats @duyvan64 on the BOTD. Frank Q. Aurillo Jr. This is an amazing book. It approaches a realm that perhaps may not agree with51. traditional thinking especially in the area of health and well-being. It explains the validity of natural medicines and process of healing that are the exact opposite of modern pharmacology. The advocacy of Big Pharma on this point begins to unravel. Congratulations Fu Zaila I don't think autism is a disease that needs special attention. There are so many autistic individuals52. who've been successful and are living among us without our knowledge. However, I would be sampling the book to see how the author tackles the topics of healing and awakening. Gwen Arwa Alternative treatment for different ailments is surely an interesting read. Congratulations on53. BOTD Hansen Adcock This sounds like a good book to learn about Eastern medicine from. The only thing that54. rankles is, things like autism and ADHD aren’t diseases, and some people with those conditions don’t actually want to be “healed” or looked upon as if they are victims of disease. In any case, I will see what the book has to say. Congrats on BOTD. Heather Richards Interesting book for people who like Eastern medicine.55.
  8. 8. Yeucondungcach.com Awakenyouwonderfulwe.com Hiruni Bhagya This looks like a great book. Alternative ways to manage chronic illnesses will be helpful to56. many individuals. I'll definitely be reading this book. Hoa Nguyen Cecilia Lynne what if it is the combination of Western and Eastern philosophy? We write57. based on education, leadership, personal development, medication, science and philosophy. Hoa Nguyen Elizabeth Pass it is about education and philosophy also58. Hoa Nguyen Julius Otieno what if it is the combination of Western and Eastern philosophy? We write based59. on education, leadership, personal development, medication, science and philosophy. Hoa Nguyen Savanna Gill much more simpler than you think. We will explain you the simple cure for most60. of chronic pain in near future Hoa Nguyen Savanna Gill what if some kinds of headache come from stiffness in shoulder muscle or from61. low blood pressure? What your medication can help? How to remove these headache? Howard Jones I think this book will appeal to a lot of readers who are interested in Eastern philosophy and62. medicine. I would be curious to know more about the telepathy experiments. Thanks! Ianne Deligero The way the author did the research for this book is amazing. I want to read it not just because63. of the information that I will surely be able to learn and use but how the author did a magnificent work on writing this book. Jackie Harris Overmyer This book introduces and explains Eastern medicinal practices and religious views. It64. sounds interesting to me. Congratulations to the author for being chosen as BOTD. Jamie Lynn This isn't a book I could get into but I know a few people who would. I'm a fantasy horror reader65. and tear up when the characters in the books I read die or are harmed... I would absolutely be devastated to read about what they did back in the day to people and even animals. Congrats on BOTD!
  9. 9. Yeucondungcach.com Awakenyouwonderfulwe.com Janalyn Prude I think this is a great book, but I think it would have been more palatable had it been shorter.66. Most people seeking this kind of knowledge will be happy to read a 15 hour book. I do appreciate the index/table of contents though. It made it easier to find the parts I was interested in. Congratulations on BOTD! Japanime Sekai Sounds like this book covers a lot of information. I’m intrigued by the traditional healing and67. medicine. Jeconiah Omolo I like it that this book tackles the most popular health problems, causes, symptoms, and68. recommendations. These are some of the contemporary topics anybody would be interested to know about. I won't care about it's length due to my curiosity to know about the topics. Thanks for the free copy. Jesse Presgraves It is so interesting to see a perspective other than a Christian background from a review.69. Based on the title of the book, I was already uninterested and the review didn't make me feel like I had to read this book, despite a 3 star rating. I will probably pass as it doesn't sound like it's for me. Jolly Per I really like topics that has something to do with alternative and holistic treatments and prevention70. methods to achieve optimal health. Although I am not sure if this book os for me. This could be overwhelming based on the OBC official review. Thank you though. Julia Scher This sounds like an interesting way to merge religion and medicine. Congrats on botd!71. Julie Ancone PetitBon It sounds like the author has vast knowledge on eastern philosophy and medicine. This72. is a topic that I am interested in exploring. Congrats on BOTD! Julie Julehart This book sounds interesting. It’s a self-help book about dealing with different diseases with73. alternative methods, such as Eastern philosophy. This is a valuable book for people that are looking for other means of treatment than just popular medications. Congratulations on BOTD. Great job. Julie Wozniak This book talks about different philosophies and treatment of illnesses. I want to read it to do a74. comparative analysis of different treatments of certain illnesses.
  10. 10. Yeucondungcach.com Awakenyouwonderfulwe.com Julius Otieno Honestly, the title of this book is a coplete turn-off. So the author couldnt find anything shorter?75. I appriciate the free book but no thanks, i wont read it. Anyway congrats for the #BOTD Kajori Sheryl Paul This seems like a deep book dealing with philosophical aspects.76. Congratulations to the author. Kelsey Whalen This sounds like a fascinating read! I am interested in Eastern medicine and holistic77. approaches, so this appeals to me. However, I find it hard to get past the grammar and syntax errors. Hopefully these get fixed so the book can enjoy its full potential. Congratulations on BOTD! Kibet Hillary Congratulations to the author on BOTD and thanks for the free copy of the book as well. I have78. added this to my list of books to be read. Kimberly Hays Grow While I am intrigued by Eastern medicine and philosophy, this book is not for me. I do79. thank you for the free copy and Congratulations on being chosen as BOTD! Kister Bless Awaken you wonderful we: How do we create heaven on earth? The secret of one page table80. reveal all the real causes of all phe by Van Duy Dao sounds like one of those books a reader can not overlook especially the fact that the book tackles the most popular health problems, causes, symptoms, and recommendations. I will love to read it. Congratulations on the BOTD. Kristy Khem This book provides readers with alternative healing methods for autism and other diseases, as81. well as provides discussions on philosophy. This book may offer a different approach to understanding life and people. Best wishes to the author. I hope that the message reaches the wider society and helps many individuals. Laura Ungureanu A book about alternative healing techniques sounds interesting. We have a lot to learn from82. the Eastern medicine.
  11. 11. Yeucondungcach.com Awakenyouwonderfulwe.com Linda Buzard-Moffitt Congrats #Free #BOTD #KU #Meditation83. Are #Autism, #Depression, #Obesity, #ADHD, #PoorLearning, #Stress, #Seizures, #Drugs, #Violence & #PTSD Created by a Stoppable process? The Problems Grow from Small to Impossible Sense them when they're Small & Stop them Before they're Impossible. Lindsey Klaus I love Eastern philosophy. While I don't always agree with "alternative medicine", I do find it an84. interesting topic, especially with my forays into Chinese mythology and philosophy. I'll have to give this a look. Lisa Allen Rayburn I enjoy learning about alternative medicines so I appreciate that the author goes into85. them. It's unfortunate that the book contains so many errors. I think these would be too distracting for me, so I will pass. Congrats on BOTD though! Lois Henderson Interesting read for anyone interested in alternative medicine, but extremely offputting86. because of the multiple errors present. Lorraine De Vos This book starts off with a note to all parents and how they must focus on allowing their87. children to learn naturally. Children learn to speak, walk and play naturally and they should do so without fear or stress. I can see the relevance of this letter, as I too believe fear and stress causes long term damage to our fragile bodies and minds. Lsaac Onoka This book seems to be a great book for alternative medication and healing techniques other than88. the convectional medication. I like the fact that it is well-researched too. Congrats to the #author on the #BOTD! Ma Dolores Casquejo Martus Awaken You Wonderful We by Van Duy Dao is a nonfiction book that displays89. all the elements to prove that the world is a giant hologram of interdependent phenomena. It tackles the most popular health problems, causes, symptoms, and recommendations. Whil…Xem thêm
  12. 12. Yeucondungcach.com Awakenyouwonderfulwe.com Maduagwu Anthony Uchechukwu This book is awesome. I admire that fact that book talks about healing90. techniques for most popular health problems, their symptoms, and traditional medicine. The book is informative. Manang Muyang Thanks for the free copy. The sample went over my head, though. Maybe the table of91. contents will give me perspective. Fifteen hours of continuous reading isn't too inviting; using the book as a reference might be the ideal way to appreciate it. Margo Burskaja I am grateful for how well detailed the book is portrayed in review, but unfortunately I am92. still unconvinced that I would be able to enjoy this book. It is not only that I dislike read non-fiction, but medicine, philosophy and mental issues are not among my preferred topics as well. Marinda Hatcher-Grindstaff This self help book sounds like it will help many but not my genre but grabbed a93. free copy and congratulations on being BOTD. Marsha Parham Patterson Not for me94. Mindy Anne This sounds like a book that offers a lot to its readers. I'd like to take a look at it and see what it is95. all about. Misael S. Carlos It is refreshing to read nonfiction books from time to time, a break from fiction novels from96. different genres. This book seems to offer real stories and a lot of information well-researched and backed by facts. Congrats! Monet van Antwerpen A self help book focusing on eastern philosophy, traditional medicines, and97. alternatives medicines sounds like an interesting new take on self help! Not my kind of book but seems like it's going to be a good one. Congrats on BOTD Monica Szymonik I have a son with autism and I am a huge follower of Eastern Medicine. For those98. reasons, this book is for me!
  13. 13. Yeucondungcach.com Awakenyouwonderfulwe.com Moushmi Radhanpara This books sounds just like the one which you would need in times of distress or99. someone who is seeking help from depression and emotional turmoil. However I am not much of a self-help reader so I shall pass. Congratulations and thank you. Nadine Forsberg I love how this challenges modern beliefs about medicine. I think we should all read this.100. Nameeta Renu The "we" in the title of this book immediately captured my attention. Sounds very interesting.101. Hope I'll be able to read it too. Thanks for the BOTD! Nancy Horn Its always fascinating to see how an author views different subject's and then lays out for the102. reader, food for thought in a way that may resonate more then another might have. Thanks for the free download and Congratulations on BOTD! Nandanee L Maharaj This one seems to be an absolute goldmine so to speak,,,I can't wait to delve into the103. depths of this book Nata Lie I am afraid such deep philosophy is beyond my measure. Call me dumb if you will, but I don't think it104. is necessary to search double meaning in every single little bit that added in total makes it life worth living. Congrats with reaching BOTD all the same! Navya Pindi After reading the review, I wanted to know about the Eastern Philosophy, traditional medicine105. and healing techniques. It seems that the author has done a good research and great work in compiling all these things together. Congrats on BOTD! Nerea Nesh I like that the information in the book is educational and we'll researched. I do read non-fiction106. books, but I'm not a fan of reading lengthy books. The book is not for me. This book is ideal for researchers or philosophers.
  14. 14. Yeucondungcach.com Awakenyouwonderfulwe.com Nicky Agnew This book, "Awaken You Wonderful We: How Do We Create Heaven on Earth?" by Van Duy Dao107. is sounds like a self-help style and appears to really not be my cup of tea. However I will attempt a chapter or two just to keep an open mind, Congratulations on BOTD. Nina Lobiladze Sounds like a very interesting and educational read. Eastern medicine and its traditions are so108. worth exploring. Nisha Amanda Ward The grammar and syntax are a bit off for me but I think I might continue this. The bits109. about the chemicals that cause happiness caught my interest. Nivi Gideon Very informative and educational for those who opt for natural remedies for physical ailments.110. The book is quite elaborate, but it does provide a number of sound quotes and advice for one's well being. Noor S I enjoy reading these kinds of books, because people put their entire life philosophies into them.111. Everything is neatly packaged into a close-looped and perfectly formed system of "this is how the world works, and how it can get better." They make very…Xem thêm Nuel Ukah This seems like a great guide to treating the root cause of various illnesses. I think it's worth112. reading. Nyree Cabéan First thank you for the honest review.i am a person trying to live a more nature life, holistic113. healing versus modern medicine as much as I can. I'm just starting so I'm not completely switched over. I dont normally read books like this unless I'm rese…Xem thêm Okafor Prosper I'm always up for reading health books. It seems like the book does a good job of explaining114. the use of alternative medicine and its advantages. I still think drugs have a role to play in health though. Oyedeji Okikioluwa This book sound like one for open minded and mature heart. From the preview, I see115. the author explain the causes of sicknesses (problems) and alternative solutions that have over the time being proven. Great book to read.
  15. 15. Yeucondungcach.com Awakenyouwonderfulwe.com Paulette Reefer Alternative treatments for different ailments not even considered lifestyle diseases is quite116. an interesting proposition. I look forward to reading this book. Polina Donchuk I think this is one of those books that I've always wanted to read, even though I never really117. thought about it. It raises such important issues and I feel that everyone will benefit from reading this book. Congratulations to the author Pooja Kapadia Seems like this one’s a knowledge trove about medicine and eastern118. philosophy. Congratulations on BOTD! Raa Zez For sure, this one's not for me. How could religious things be dragged into a book which explores119. alternative medicines? Thanks for the free book and congrats on the BOTD though. Rebeccah Githenya I like that the author has taken time to research and put together Eastern philosophy,120. traditional medicines, healing techniques, and the advantages of each. All these as remedies to popular health problems. With so many people seeking holistic remedies, this is a timely book. Rissy Persaud New and refreshing perspectives121. Robin Slone My son has Autism and ADHD. I have recently discovered I also have ADHD. I can't wait to see122. what this book has to offer in regards to these life altering issues. I'm also trying to sway away from prescriptions and am learning more about natural remedies, so that will be a bonus for me. Rosina Almaviva I really liked this book. It discusses some of the biggest problems of our society. Great123. reading. Congratulations! Roxanne A D Marcano It's interesting when author's claims to have found or re-introduce alternative124. methods to treat diseases. I would like to know more about Eastern philosophy and Eastern Medicine and how it can be used to treat diseases such as autism and depression. Ruba Abu Ali This is such a useful book for those interested in Eastern philosophy and Eastern Medicine.125. Congratulations on BOTD!
  16. 16. Yeucondungcach.com Awakenyouwonderfulwe.com Ruslana Kats I'm not sure this book is for me but it does sound pretty interesting. It is very educational to126. read about Eastern philosophy, traditional medicines, healing techniques, and the advantages of using them. Besides it tells about the traditions and strange habits from around the world so it will definitely satisfy the tastes of lots of people. Congratulations on becoming BOTD! Samantha Holtsclaw I think that if the subjects and information were narrowed down, then I would be127. interested in checking this book out. Sambina Gamgee This book lists out all references in detail and with citations and website links. That is128. something that makes it credible to readers. The first chapter isn't too engaging, but the book picks up right after. Sanju Lali Very useful Eastern philosophy book "Awaken you wonderful we: How do we create heaven on129. earth? The secret of one page table reveal all the real causes of all phe" by Van Duy Dao tries to prove that the world is a hologram of interdependent phenomena , and it introduces Eastern medicines and healing techniques to us. Sara Sara The book sounds informative as it provides much knowledge about eastern medicines and130. meditation philosophy. It's good to see that the author put many aspects together. Congratulations on BOTD. Sarah Salo Creeley I'm curious what the author has to say about healing these afflictions in the Eastern way.131. It sounds like quite a deep and well-researched book. Congrats on book of the day! Thanks for the free copy and good luck! Savanna Gill The book seems to be very interesting, and is clearly a passion project of the author's that they132. worked very hard on. I like it more as a philosophy piece rather than a serious medical reference, however. The synopsis almost made it seem that seriou…Xem thêm Scarlet Nicoll Interesting! Traditional medicines do have a better effect than the modern medicine, which133. leads from one problem to another, but this type of read doesn't interest me. Congratulations!
  17. 17. Yeucondungcach.com Awakenyouwonderfulwe.com Sharmila Fernandes A non-fiction book on eastern philosophy and traditional medicines sound like a good134. guide. I feel modern medicines do more harm to your body. It's always good to have alternatives. Congratulations on BOTD. Shea Bennett Beebe This is an interesting subject. I can certainly appreciate all the research necessary to135. present alternative medicine practices. Congratulations on BOTD! Sherry Jibril This book doesn't capture my attention right now. I'm however glad that the author did a great136. job by giving a thorough explanation of each subject. I'm also glad that it was an enjoyable read for you. Great book Shiela Neo Jung I think its nice that nowadays people are more open to alternative medicines rather than just137. relying on modern medicine. I like that the author did an intensive research to share to his readers so that they can have options. Shilpa Paul Congratulations for BOTD. This book would be very helpful for people looking out for alternative138. way to heal without any side effects and not spending a bomb. I will definitely download this book for future reference. Thanks for making it available for free. Shrabastee Tora Chakraborty This self-help book sounds like an extremely potent one with powerful139. messages to deliver. Congratson BOTD! Silver Haron A book with good information about great ways we can master ourselves and our lives by140. applying a variety of philosophies, healing techniques, and traditions #Outliers #Depression #Health#Meditation Skhumbuzo Neewat Luwattlyn Renetio The name of the book sounds like is based on spiritual matters141. (bringing the Immortals on earth) although it is very assential in the bases of improving health conditions. Srividya Giri This seems like a book with deep philosophical ponderings combining Eastern mysticism and142. science.
  18. 18. Yeucondungcach.com Awakenyouwonderfulwe.com Stephanie Elizabeth Wow what a long name for a book! A non-fiction book about relying on holistic143. approaches to healing and treating the root of the problem. Looks like an informative guide with lots of tips! Stephanie Hoogstad I do not belong to any specific religious or spiritual practice, so I am open to learning144. about the practices of any culture. I'm especially interested in Eastern traditions such as Eastern philosophy and medicine. Honestly, I've been trying to cure so…Xem thêm Sue Escritora "Awaken You Wonderful We: How Do We Create Heaven on Earth?" is a self-help book by Van145. Duy Dao about alternative ways to manage chronic illness. Congratulations on BOTD!! Susmita Roy Awaken You Wonderful We by Van Duy Dao is really a wonderful book. Nowadays, we should146. understand that medication is not a permanent solution for any disease. Thanks for the free copy. Congratulations on #botd. Swati Shah I applaud the author for courage in publishing his writings. It sounds well-researched and cited147. which I appreciate in nonfiction. But this isn’t my type of reading Tammy Landgren I’m always suspicious when I see books that make bold claims like this, but I will check it148. out and see what it has to say. Tara Tara Filled with well-researched theories of the world about how we learn and develop,149. today's #BOTD is a thought-provoking, complex read. It has the potential to challenge our own thoughts and "truths" about what we think are determining factors in many of…Xem thêm Theresa Moffitt Congratulations on BOTD this sounds like an interesting book addressing cures for various150. health concerns. The author provides a lot of detailed information Tim Odwyer From a sampling, this seems like an interesting self-help book about alternatives in healing and151. medicine. Well done. Congrats! Tim Terry I will be interested to read this as I am a great believer in alternative therapies and old medicine as152. well. Thanks for the download and congratulations on BOTD.
  19. 19. Yeucondungcach.com Awakenyouwonderfulwe.com Tracy Tiffany I immediately distrust a book that espouses solving all ills. Don't think I will spend any time153. with this one. Trina High Thanks for the freebie, but I dislike self-help books, ESPECIALLY tomes about alternative medicine154. and healing, so this one's a 'no' for me. Tristen Back As a social work major in college, I definitely find this interesting. I'm curious to see what the155. author has to say and see what health tips are provided. Thank you! Tunde Rotimi This sounds like a book that one should take your time in reading; it has deep subject that156. requires thought. I also like the idea of resorting to alternative treatments and prevention methods to achieve a better, healthy lifestyle. Tuyet Mai I’m intrigued by the eastern philosophy and traditional healing techniques featured in this book.157. Thank you for the free copy and congrats on BOTD! Verna Coy The historical inaccuracies in this book regarding Jesus pose a problem for me reading it, so I will158. likely pass on this.Congrats on the Book of the Day! Vickie Noel This book sounds quite lengthy and doesn't seem to contain the type of medically inclined159. information I tend to read on good days. I would be skipping it. Congrats on BOTD, though. Wael El-Manzalawy Mediation helps you to know more about yourself and the world.160. Wendy Bryer Eastern philosophy and techniques to replace modern medicine. Very insightful though not a161. book for me. Congrats on #BOTD!! Yolimari García This philosophical nonfiction book discusses conditions like depression, ADHD, obesity and162. gives alternative methods to treat these. I will pass. Good luck! The hidden relation, clues of autism, ADHD and depression which reveals the cause and possible cure from Van Dao Duy
  20. 20. Yeucondungcach.com Awakenyouwonderfulwe.com Explore alternative ways to manage chronic illness, especially with our children: https://forums.onlinebookclub.org/shelves/book.php?id=326781
  21. 21. Yeucondungcach.com Awakenyouwonderfulwe.com Chung tay kết nối với tây y, khí công qua sinh hóa, chuyển hóa. Mình học khí công y đạo tầm 1 năm, xong quay ra thực hành tầm 3 tháng, quá trình thực hành của người không chuyên khí công - dược sĩ vỡ ra nhiều thứ, và thực tế m làm gần như ổn ngay với đa số ca trong tầm 2 tiếng, khám 3 chỗ, tự khám được, tự tập được. Về cơ học là họ ổn, về nhà tập tiếp, họ thấy khỏe ngay, gần như hết đau, khó chịu mà không cần day bấm. Mấy điều cơ bản mình thấy: 1. Thông tắc cục bộ. Cục bộ làm tế bào suy, yếu, chết nhiều hơn sinh.
  22. 22. Yeucondungcach.com Awakenyouwonderfulwe.com Huyết áp cao thấp, tiểu đường, người béo mà đầu thấp, chân thấp: vì có thể đang uống thuốc huyết áp, tiểu đường, bụng to nhưng chân đau, gối đau, chân yếu, chân tay tê và teo. 2. Thông tắc cục bộ đó gây đường huyết thấp cục bộ. Đường huyết thấp - hypoglycemia có mô tả rõ ở tây y. Lưu { dùng bút tiểu đường đo ở các vị trí khác nhau, cùng thời điểm, con số sẽ nói lên là thông hay tắc, bảng đường huyết chuẩn sẽ nói lên đủ hay thiếu. Cái này khoa học, tây y sẽ bị thuyết phục. Nhiều người thể hàn, huyết áp thấp lại kiêng đường vì bị doạ, sợ, có người không ăn đường 5 năm liền, và đo huyết áp còn tầm 90mmHg. Dung nạp đường kém không do người mà là do tuần hoàn: uống đường vào thì nó ở máu và ở bụng mà không chuyển vào tế bào được. Tiêm insulin có vẻ không ăn thua khi mà ít vận động và ứ trệ khí huyết. HỌ SỢ THỨ HỌ ĐANG THIẾU. 3. Phân bố nhiệt không đều, cảm giác khác nhau ở các vị trí, do tắc, do đường. Tây y có check, scan nhiệt tốt mà họ không dùng, giờ cần dùng. 3 chỗ tắc lưu ý: ×× Tắc ở vai gáy gây vấn đề trên đầu. Vì máu lên đầu kém, chèn mạch máu và dây thần kinh lên đầu: gây hoa mắt, chóng mặt, đau đầu, tiền đình. Rõ nhất khi đổi tư thế hay ngày căng thẳng nhiều, nghĩ nhiều. ×× Tắc ở lưng, hông gây vấn đề xuống chân.
  23. 23. Yeucondungcach.com Awakenyouwonderfulwe.com Đau, tê, nhức mỏi, yếu và tẹo từ hông trở xuống bàn chân ×× Tắc ở bụng gây kém ăn, kém tiêu, kém hấp thu, kém chuyển hóa, lạnh bụng, bụng cứng, thức ăn dư thì chuyển mỡ nhanh, còn chuyển ngược lại hơi khó vì bụng cứng, lạnh làm máu khó đến, enzym không hoạt động. Cái này giải thích vì sao có người béo mà yếu, quá bữa là chóng mặt - dự trữ khó lấy lên. Khi tập làm mạnh khí huyết và thông bằng cơ học 3 chỗ này thì các vấn đề gần như hết. 4. Tại sao cần uống đường: cơ thể dùng năng lượng chính là đường. Như là xăng cho động cơ ấy. Ko được thừa, không được thiếu. Oxy quan trọng cho các phản ứng diễn ra liên tục, oxy không sinh năng lượng. Oxy chỉ để đốt cơ chất cơ. Đốt đó sinh năng lượng cho tế bào, cơ quan. Mọi thứ trong cơ thể là phản ứng hóa sinh, cần oxy, cơ chất và enzym. Thiếu đường tế bào có thể đốt mỡ cấu trúc, protein cấu trúc gây các rối loạn chuyển hóa. Người gầy mà mỡ máu vẫn cao, huyết áp cao, và nguy cơ tiểu đường. 5. Cơ chất chủ yếu là đường, ai mệt là do thiếu, cơ thể chỉ dùng mỡ khi có 1 thời gian dài đói đường như khi chuyển sang chế độ lowcarb, keto luôn có mấy ngày yếu - giả cúm. Hay vận động nặng mới tiêu mỡ. Bảo sao giảm béo khó. 6. Enzym, chất xúc tác cho mọi phản ứng, hoạt động trong tế bào và cơ thể. Do cấu trúc không gian 3 chiều với các nếp gấp nên Enzym cần nhiệt độ tối ưu, PH tối ưu, độ hằng định nội môi. 7. Chất sinh ra sau phản ứng sinh hóa cũng cần được vận chuyển đi, cơ chất mới đến thì phản ứng mới cân bằng. Cơ chất, enzym, tế bào miễn dịch, đường và sự huy động đường từ mô dự trữ đều phụ thuộc vào thông tắc của hệ tuần hoàn và Nhiệt độ. Vì vậy mà thể dục hợp lý luôn là lời khuyên hàng đầu cho mọi bệnh của bs phương tây, mình nghiệm ra trong
  24. 24. Yeucondungcach.com Awakenyouwonderfulwe.com các bài đó có 1 số bài làm tăng tuần hoàn: hoạt khí huyết nhanh nhất. 8. Nhiều người kiêng đường vài năm, họ sai tệ hại. Đến với mình phải uống cốc sữa đặc hay siro đặc mới đủ sức. Vì khi tập thông chỗ tắc, máu đến tế bào, tế bào hấp thu đường vào như ma đói ấy. Chóng mặt khi tập, ngậm nước đường là đỡ. Uống là tỉnh ngay. Nên họ hiểu vai trò của đường. Tập nhẹ hều có 3 - 5 ph mà run chân tay, uống 1 cốc thì đỡ run, thêm cốc nữa mới thấy chân bình thường là của mình. Dù họ ăn trưa 12h, 1h chiều tập có 5 phút nhẹ nhàng mà run chân tay. Đó là khoa học của đường. Mệt do tập cần uống là khỏi. Ai sợ bảo họ mua máy thử đường máu mà check, có tầm 500k - 700 k thôi, băng lọ tpcn xách tay. Mình gặp mấy học viên tập theo bài của thầy Ngọc, kéo gối ép bụng 2000 cái, ăn uống không đủ, lại đang bệnh nên khi họ làm đến tầm 200 cái hay 10 phút là tê mỏi chân, rát hậu môn, rát cửa mình. Đến mình hướng dẫn lại, thở dài hơn, và khi tê rát chân tay, bảo ngồi lại thì chóng mặt, uống hết cốc nước đường thì đứng lên ngay đi cất cốc được. Parkinson là run do thiếu đường, uống, tập vỗ là hết vì: A. Người hút thuốc lá có tỷ lệ bị parkinson ít hơn người không hút - họ không hiểu vì sao, nhưng khi ghép hút thuốc = thở bụng = tăng chuyển hóa và tăng huy động đường dự trữ thì bạn sẽ hiểu. Vì nhờ bụng nhẹ mà hút thuốc làm giảm cân mà không có cảm giác đói. Còn cai thuốc, ngừng nạp nicotin mà lại tăng cân (với chế độ ăn vậy, nicotin tăng chuyển hóa 1 chút) - mà lại tăng cảm giác đói. B. Người bị parkinson được phát hiện có chung 1 nhóm gene với người bị bệnh hủi. 1 loại bệnh thần kinh ngoại biên. Biến chứng tiểu đường là do đường máu cao, đường tế bào thấp, tế bào tự suy, tự rụng, mắt mờ, loét, hoại tử chi.... như hủi.
  25. 25. Yeucondungcach.com Awakenyouwonderfulwe.com Hạ đường huyết ở bệnh nhân tiểu đường khi quá bữa: run chân tay, hoa mắt, ra mồ hôi lạnh đượcc giải quyết bằng mấy cái kẹo ngọt. Ghi nhận bệnh nhân tiểu đường tuýp 1 bị chết khi đường huyết, xuống dưới 2 ban đêm (bệnh nhân có đeo máy theo dõi đường huyết khi ngủ.) 9. Mọi đồ ta ăn, dù tốt mấy cũng đều tiêu thành 5 nhóm chính: A. Glucose: gạo, cơm, bột, mì, củ, ... các đồ ăn chay. Kể cả truyền nước hoa quả. Vai trò tạo năng lượng và cấu trúc tế bào. B. Lipid tạo năng lượng và cấu trúc. C. Protein và acid amin: đóng vai trò cấu trúc tế bào, enzym, kênh vận chuyển. D. Khoáng chất: cân bằng nội môi, kênh vận chuyển: Na, Ka, Ca. Một số khoáng vi lượng có vai trò là cơ chất của enzym giúp enzym hoạt động. E. Vitamin là chất có tác dụng chống oxy hóa: ví dụ C, E. 1 số vitamin là cơ chất của enzym và hoạt hóa enzym. 10. Ăn nhiều làm quá tải gốc oxy tự do. Nên người thừa mà ăn ít hay nhịn ăn theo chế độ thì tốt. Người yếu, huyết áp thấp, nhịp tim nhanh tuyệt đối không nhịn. Acid uric là 1 chất chống oxy hóa trong cơ thể. Ph acid là do phản ứng chuyển hóa mất cân bằng. Phản ứng mất cân bằng sinh ra các gốc oxy tự do, gốc tự do: nhân tố gây ung thư, phá hỏng tế bào.
  26. 26. Yeucondungcach.com Awakenyouwonderfulwe.com 11. Thở sâu, thở bụng, thở miệng bằng cơ hoành giúp tập nhiều cho cơ bụng, cơ tang giúp kích hoạt các tạng ở bụng dưới, làm tạng chuyển động nhịp nhàng, tăng nhu động, tăng hấp thu, tăng chuyển hóa và tăng thải trừ làm ấm bụng. Tác dụng gần như là công hợp cấp số nhân nên chỉ thổi nhẹ, đều bằng miệng 5ph là giảm đường huyết, giảm huyết áp. Người yếu là chóng mặt. Trong các bài làm hoạt khí huyết thì mình thấy khí công y đạo hoạt mạnh nhất. Vận động kết hợp với hơi thở với ép bụng. Thở khí hải: thở bụng và có đè vật hay ấn sẽ làm tăng chuyển hóa ở bụng, làm ấm chân tay. Trẻ con hay được đăp chăn cho ấm bụng. Đau bụng do lạnh hay được xa dâu gió. Táo bón và trĩ thể hàn khác thể nhiệt. Ra diếp ca đôi khi ít có tác dụng với bệnh trĩ do lạnh bụng. Họ cần hoạt và ấm. 12. Khi tế bào hay mô bị đói nó sẽ co cụm lại, bán liệt hay bán bất hoạt, cứng, lạnh. Tiến sĩ Dang Chi Van có làm thí nghiệm cho chuột có khối u uống baking soda, trước uống thì tế bào khối u ở sâu trong khối ít hoạt động do thiếu dưỡng chất, rơi vào trạng thái bất hoạt (tế bào này ít bị thuốc tấn công và có thể sống dậy sau hóa trị) sau khi uống baking soda thì tế bào khối u như sống dậy thời, họ dùng định vị huznh quang thì thấy tế bào bừng sáng. Do đó baking soda được giới khoa học dùng kèm khi hóa trị ung thư để giảm tỷ lệ tái phát. Chuyển hóa kém có thể sinh ra gốc tự do làm hỏng ADN và gây ung thư, làm xám da. Do gốc tự do có phản ứng mạnh nên nó có thể làm đen vong bạc hay thìa bạc khi cạo gió, hay vòng bạc khi đeo. Khí đó hay còn gọi là năng lượng không tốt. Nhóm tế bào này chèn vào mạch máu sẽ gây kém tuần hoàn các chỗ khác, chèn vào dây thần kinh sẽ gây đau, vỗ vào đám tế bào này sẽ không thấy rát. Cần làm thông điểm gây đau này. Day, bấm, kim châm, xoa dầu gió, chích, nặn, matxa,
  27. 27. Yeucondungcach.com Awakenyouwonderfulwe.com uống thuốc tây, bôi thuốc tây, giác hơi cùng chung cơ chế là làm thông. Mình thấy cách đơn giản, ít cần học nhất là vỗ. Ai cũng làm được. Các thuốc nam cũng theo cơ chế hoạt khí huyết, hoạt huyết dưỡng não, làm tiêu u, tiêu cục, tăng chuyển hóa.... An Cung, quế, phụ tử, bạc hà, sâm, bưởi ép, đu đủ, rau sống, thảo dược,.. Nên ta sẽ hiểu cơ chế: - Tại sao nhân tố enzym? Tại sao cần bổ sung. - Tại sao Keto, Lowcarb? - Tại sao baking soda lại có lợi? - Asprin, papain, Baking soda làm tan mạnh, phòng cục tắc nên có nhiều ứng dụng trong y học, thậm chí phòng và chữa đươc ung thư. Có ca báo cáo thành công, có dùng trong hỗ trợ điều trị của y hiện đại, nhưng các thứ này không đem lại kết quả có { nghĩa thống kê khi nhà khoa học làm nghiên cứu đông lập từng thành phần. - Tại sao họ khuyên ăn nhiều hoa quả: xơ, đường, vitamin và khoáng chất. - Tại sao ăn thực dưỡng: ít chất, nhai kỹ, có khoáng chất, .... tốt cho người béo, ko tốt lắm cho người gầy, lao động năng. Thực dưỡng có thiền, có thở, biết ơn, quán tưởng làm cho não ở trạng thái tích cực, giúp hỗ trợ miễn dịch và cân bằng nội mô. - Tại sao thở bụng có tác dụng? Thở bụng, vận động có trong khí công, pháp luân công, yoga.... Và hút thuốc.
  28. 28. Yeucondungcach.com Awakenyouwonderfulwe.com Các phái khác nhau chỉ tập trung, tung hô 1 phần của cái bánh chuyển hóa thôi. - Tại sao nhiều phụ nữ không hút thuốc, không uống rượu mà vẫn bị ung thứ vú, ung thư não, ung thư phổi hay di căn đa tạng? - Tại sao thuốc tây lại thất bại, các trường phái cục bộ lại thất bại. Và đây là thứ m đang làm, minh sinh năm 86, mong được góp ý và chung tay của các thầy. Hiện mình đang hoàn thiện thêm mấy bào báo review tiếng anh gửi họ xuất bản để gợi ý giới khoa học tây y nghiên cứu. Của mình chỉ là tổng hợp lai theo khoa học, giải thích theo khoa học những thứ thầy Đỗ Đức Ngọc giảng. Có chút biên chế 1 số bài để giúp mọi người bình thường cũng hiểu và áp dụng được. CÁC THÔNG TIN VÀ DẪN CHỨNG MÌNH ĐƯA RA ĐỀU ĐÃ CÓ NGHIÊN CỨU KHOA HỌC. rõ nhất là tìm kiếm từ khóa bằng tiếng anh. Mình có để file danh sách tài liệu tham khảo trên web. Ứng dụng thiền và khí công theo nguyên l{ YHCT giúp tăng cường sức khỏe, phòng và chữa bệnh – Văn Duy Đào Cơ chế chung của thứ ta đang áp dụng là hoạt khí huyết, phòng tắc nghẽn và thông chỗ tắc? Check/đo huyết áp 2 tay xem có bị thấp ko? Nếu thấp thì gốc là đó đấy! Vì đó là do khí huyết kém, máu nuôi tạng, cơ quan, cơ quan ss, tế bào kém. Chủ yếu kết hợp với ăn và vận động - tập đúng cách, kết hợp với liệu pháp đang dùng. Trị trĩ: Ngồi nhíu hậu môn mỗi khi thở vào tầm chục phút/ lần, vài lần/ngày. Khi nằm đặt một vật nặng vừa phải lên bụng dưới sẽ giúp kích, làm mạnh bụng dưới, tiêu hóa.
  29. 29. Yeucondungcach.com Awakenyouwonderfulwe.com Hướng dẫn tự tập vận động (động công) giúp giảm đau đầu, đau đầu, vai gáy, tiền đình, huyết áp thấp, tiểu đường, huyết áp, tê chân, viêm loét dạ dày, thực quản, táo bón, hỗ trợ bệnh về gan, virut, K, ung thư, thoái hóa đốt sống cổ, thoái hóa đốt sống lưng, đau lưng, chóng mặt, tiền đình, đau vai gáy, viêm loét dạ dày, thực quản, táo bón, viêm gan, RLTH và huyết áp cao, huyết áp thấp. Đau đầu/vai gáy, đau lưng, yếu sinh lý, lạnh chân/bụng hay vô sinh.. sẽ KO KHỎI khi huyết áp 100/65 - 90/60. Gốc là khí huyết nhé! Các vấn đề sk mãn tính: tây y chịu, đông y bảo yếu khí huyết(huyết áp thấp). M thấy vận động theo khí công & nguyên lý YHCT rất tốt! Tập theo nguyên lý của Việt nam, y cổ truyền, ngũ hành và vận động hợp khí công, giúp tăng khí, huyết. Mình có chia sẻ bài viết, rất hiệu quả; Tự Tập cho khỏe, chỉ 10 phút hết đau: cổ, lưng, vai, gáy, đầu. Giảm đau rõ do thái hóa, gai... ai cũng có thể tự làm được khi được hướng dẫn nguyên lý. Hết đau lưng, đầu, vai, gáy do thái hóa hay gai ở mọi tư thế, tập được mọi lúc khi muốn. Vỗ khi có nhiệt, khi đủ đường hay dinh dưỡng và vỗ có cơ chế làm thông như day, bấm, massage, bôi dầu nóng hay liệu pháp tác động cột sống. 10 PHÚT, TIN HAY KHÔNG LÀ DO HIỂU BIẾT VÀ LĨNH HỘI. Các thầy còn nghi ngờ. Còn mình làm thực tế. Và bằng chứng đa phần nhiều cụ bị đau lưng, đau quá đi chụp bị bao thái hóa, gai một nhóm nhỏ mới phải mổ, còn lại
  30. 30. Yeucondungcach.com Awakenyouwonderfulwe.com nhiều cụ tự khỏi mà không biết vì sao. Ø Trong thế nào, ngoài thế ấy. Theo cơ chế cơ bản: “Thông thì bất thống Thống do bất thông. Không thông có thể do tắc hay yếu khí huyết.” Lý luận khí - huyết là lý luận nền tảng, vừa là gốc, vừa là đích đích của nền Y Học Cổ Truyền với cơ chế là làm thông cho tắc, làm mạnh khi bị yếu và cân bằng toàn thân. Đơn giản đến không ngờ: đủ gốc tham, sân, si thì các vấn đề ta gặp chỉ là các kết quả. Gốc Tinh, khí, thần mà yếu, trệ, tắc thì các bệnh ta bị cũng chỉ là các kết quả khác nhau. Bệnh do Tinh – Khí – Thần Ø Quá nhiều vấn đề sức khỏe: Với các vấn đề sức khỏe mãn tínhđau đầu, đau đầu, vai gáy, tiền đình, huyết áp thấp, tiểu đường, huyết áp, tê chân, viêm loét dạ dày, thực quản, táo bón, ung thư, thoái hóa đốt sống cổ, thoái hóa đốt sống lưng, đau lưng, chóng mặt, tiền đình, đau vai gáy, rối loạn tiêu hóa, rối loạn nội tiết, bệnh tiểu đường và bệnh huyết áp... Đặc biệt với phụ nữ có huyết áp thấp gây ra nhiều vấn đề khác về sức khỏe, dấu hiệu rõ nhất ở những ngày có chu kz kinh: lạnh tay chân, đau mỏi vai, gáy, lưng, chóng mặt, hoa mắt, hụt hơi, say sẩm mặt mày, ăn uống kém, sợ lạnh, ít đổ mồ hôi; vận động mạnh, lâu là mệt, hơi thở ngắm, và nhiều vấn đề khác.
  31. 31. Yeucondungcach.com Awakenyouwonderfulwe.com Với những bạn yếu sinh sản như buồng trứng đa nang, tinh trùng yếu, thành tử cung dày hay mỏng quá, rối loạn chu kz kinh, hay bị sảy thai đa phần khi đi khám đông y đều được kết luận là do yếu khí huyết. Ø Tự khám: Đo Huyết áp cả 2 tay xem sao: thấp hay cao ko, người hàn hay nhiệt? Tốt nhất là điều chỉnh ăn uống, tập luyện đưa về bình thường khoảng 120/70 và ấm bụng, chân, tay, trán và toàn thân. Cúi ngẩng cổ mà có đau ở gáy thì đây là điểm gây các vấn đề trên đầu. Ưỡn người về sau mà đau lưng thì đây là điểm gây yếu, tê, đau chân. Nằm ngửa, nhờ người khác ấn vào 3 vị trí của bụng: bụng bên trái, bụng bên phải và vị trí bụng dưới xem có đau tức không? Cảm giác ở mỗi vị trí có liên quan đến các tạng nằm trong bụng. Nếu bị tiểu đường, đang uống thuốc tiểu đường mà chân tay yếu, lạnh hoặc tê, hãy lấy máy đo đường huyết ra đo máu ở đầu ngon tay, đầu ngón chân, và ở trán xem nhé. Bút đó an toàn, lấy máu không đau. Mình đã có gặp bạn đậm người: bụng thừa, huyết áp cao, đầu lạnh, tê bì do thiếu thiếu tê bì do thiếu đến mức châm vào bắp chân còn không ra máu, và chân bạn này teo, yếu! Người Huyết áp thấp, thể hàn, thiếu máu gây đau cổ, lưng, bệnh tiền đình, đau đầu, đau vai gáy, đau lưng, yếu sinh lý, lạnh chân, lanh bụng hay kém sinh sản, mà dùng Saffron hay thuốc bổ tính hàn thì dù đắt hay quảng cáo hay đến mấy cũng vô Dụng. Thứ tốt với họ là làm tăng huyết áp, khỏe hơn sau uống và ấm chân tay. Khí - huyết: nền tảng, gốc, đích của yhct.
  32. 32. Yeucondungcach.com Awakenyouwonderfulwe.com Tinh khí thần Gốc khí huyết là thông cho tắc, làm mạnh khi bị yếu. Tránh yếu khí huyết, tránh tắc cục bộ. Bố cục: I Thông, tắc, đau, rối loạn chuyển hóa và đường huyết 1. Ứng dụng thiền - khí công theo nguyên lý phòng và chữa bệnh 2. Hiểu đúng về đau 3. Gốc của vấn đề sức khỏe: Bài giảng tổng hợp thực tế tại lớp 4. Rối loạn chuyển hóa và vai trò của đường 5. Chỉ 10 phút hết đau lưng, đau cổ, đau vai gáy 6. Chỉ 10 phút hết lạnh bụng, lạnh chân tay. 7. 10 phút giảm rõ rệt đau khó chịu vùng bụng: gan, dạ dày, ruột 8. Hết đau mà đau lại sau đó hay sau khi tập là tụt đường huyết 9. Đường, hơi thở, hút thuốc và giảm cân cấp tốc, ép giảm cân II Nguyên lý và ứng dụng của các bài tập khí công 10. Ép gối làm mềm bụng
  33. 33. Yeucondungcach.com Awakenyouwonderfulwe.com 11. Bó chân đi cầu thang 12. Nạp khí ngũ hành 13. Ca cấp tốc, cần về gấp, đứng tấn sinh nhiệt và vỗ chỉ trong 15 phút 14. Nạp khí trung tiêu giúp biết thở bụng và test sức khỏe của lưng, chân, háng, gối và giúp biết thở bụng 15. Vỗ tay 1 nhịp và vỗ tay 4 nhịp 16. Cho các vấn đề ở đầu: cào đầu, chà vai gáy, vuốt cổ 17. Vai trò của đường: đủ chất, người huyết áp thấp tập làm tăng huyết áp, khi hết chất, tập tiếp hạ huyết áp 18. Thở huyệt khí hải – thở bụng dưới 19. Đứng kéo gối III Các vấn đề sức khỏe phổ biến khác 20. Đau: nhiệt và vỗ vào cơ gây đau, tắc giúp làm thông chỗ tắc 21. Mất ngủ 22. Trĩ, táo bón 23. Tiểu đường và huyết áp cao 24. Hen, Phổi tắc nghẽn, thở ngắn, khó thở và đau ngực 25. Hội chứng mệt mỏi mạn tính, suy thận, sa sút trí tuệ, bệnh tự miễn, trầm cảm
  34. 34. Yeucondungcach.com Awakenyouwonderfulwe.com IV Theo YHVT, các vấn đề sức khỏe đều xuất phát từ khí, huyết hay tinh, khí, thần. 26. Phân tích khí huyết qua máy đo huyết áp 27. Điểm kết nối đông y và tây y 28. Bài tập tổng hợp cho người bị nhiều vấn đề sức khỏe 29. Giúp bạn nữ bị huyết áp thấp, chóng mặt, thái hóa đốt sống lưng, cổ gây đau đau mỏi cổ, mỏi lưng, vai gáy, ấn dạ dày, gan đau, chân tay lạnh 30. Góc nhìn khác về bệnh ung thư giúp chỉ ra các liệu pháp tối ưu trong phòng và chữa bệnh V Diệt Tham, Sân, Si giúp mạnh thần. 31. Các giá trị sống và chiến thắng vĩ đại 32. Tham 33. Sân 34. Si 35. Thiền và đạo phật trong đời sống VI 30 phút thực hành thiền 36. Ngồi thả lỏng, thư giãn toàn thân 37. Quan sát hơi thở
  35. 35. Yeucondungcach.com Awakenyouwonderfulwe.com 38. Đếm hơi thở, đếm hơi thở khi thiền 39. Quan sát bụng dưới ...
  36. 36. Yeucondungcach.com Awakenyouwonderfulwe.com
  37. 37. Yeucondungcach.com Awakenyouwonderfulwe.com
  38. 38. Yeucondungcach.com Awakenyouwonderfulwe.com
  39. 39. Yeucondungcach.com Awakenyouwonderfulwe.com
  40. 40. Yeucondungcach.com Awakenyouwonderfulwe.com
  41. 41. Yeucondungcach.com Awakenyouwonderfulwe.com
  42. 42. Yeucondungcach.com Awakenyouwonderfulwe.com
  43. 43. Yeucondungcach.com Awakenyouwonderfulwe.com
  44. 44. Yeucondungcach.com Awakenyouwonderfulwe.com

×