Gioi thieu khoa hoc Ram connection AISC 360 - 16

  1. 1. Nguyễn Duy Quang – duyquang2020@gmail.com – 0937240882 28 | P a g e Nội dung khóa học “Tinh toán liên kết thép theo AISC-ASD & LRFD bằng Ram Connection” “Một khóa học hoàn chỉnh và thực dụng về tính liên kết thép”. 1.Phong cách chia sẽ khóa học: +Chia sẽ một cách tối giản nhất trong việc học & làm +Biến phức tạp thành đơn giản nhất. +Giúp người không phải chuyên xây dựng nhưng vẫn làm được, và làm vẫn đúng. 2.Ưu điểm phần mềm: +Dễ cài đặt & sử dụng. +Thư viện đa dạng +Xuất bản tính chuyên nghiệp. 3.Đối tượng học: +Mới nghiên cứu về thép. +Cần bổ sung chứng chỉ Mỹ- AISC +Thực hiện các dự án nhỏ. Khóa học này bao gồm tất cả các khía cạnh chính của Ram connection, và cung cấp cho các bạn các kiến thức cần thiết cho phép bạn bắt đầu sử dụng phần mềm ngay lập tức, nhưng cũng
  2. 2. Nguyễn Duy Quang – duyquang2020@gmail.com – 0937240882 29 | P a g e có một số mẹo & thủ thuật nâng cao hơn để tăng tốc quá trình học tập và giúp các bạn thực hiện trong thời gian ngắn nhất. Mình biết thời gian của các bạn có giá trị như thế nào và thời hạn dự án mà các bạn đang phải đối mặt, và đó là lý do tại sao mình thiết kế khóa học này để các bạn có thể tối giản thời gian học, vì vậy công việc hàng ngày của các bạn sẽ không bị ảnh hưởng nhiều, và các bạn cũng sẽ có nhiều thời gian để thực hành ngay. Những gì mong đợi từ khóa học? => khóa học nhằm cung cấp cho người học những điều sau đây: . Làm quen với giao diện người dùng của phần mềm. . Ví dụ từng bước. . Hiểu quy trình thiết kế. . Kỹ thuật mô hình hóa. . Thực hành. . Mẹo và thủ thuật. 4.Điều kiện tiên quyết: Khóa học này giả định các bạn không có kiến thức trước về Ram connection, nhưng điều quan trọng là phải có sự hiểu biết về các nguyên tắc đằng sau thiết kế liên kết thép. Một sự hiểu biết về các kiến thức tổng quan chính của Ram connection cũng được kể vào nhưng không đáng kể. 5.Nội dung chính: +Ram01-Gioi thieu khoa hoc: .Sơ lược các phần mềm tính liên kết thép theo Mỹ-AISC: Risa connection, Descon connection, Limcon connection, Midas, Robot structure analysis, Idea statica,.. Ram connection .Kiểm tra windows=> “winver.exe” .Tạo điểm phục hồi Win. .Tạo file ghost. .Giới thiệu bộ tài liệu AISC 360-05-10-16-ASD-LRFD: . AISC Manual/ AISC Design Guide/ AISC Design Example.
  3. 3. Nguyễn Duy Quang – duyquang2020@gmail.com – 0937240882 30 | P a g e +Ram02-Gioi thieu Ram & cai dat: .Cài đặt RAM Connection Edition V12 Update 1 v12.00.01.40 x64. .Giới thiệu các chức năng chính của phần mềm. +Ram03-Type-CB-Base Plate (Column Base Plate-Bảng đế cột), khớp- ngàm.
  4. 4. Nguyễn Duy Quang – duyquang2020@gmail.com – 0937240882 31 | P a g e +Ram04-Type-CBB-Column beam brace, Column Beam Brace, thanh giằng dầm. +Ram05-Type-BCF-SP (Beam Column Flange-End plate-Dầm vô cánh cột, dạng khớp).
  5. 5. Nguyễn Duy Quang – duyquang2020@gmail.com – 0937240882 32 | P a g e +Ram06-Type-BCF-EP (Beam Column Flange-End plate-Dầm vô cánh cột, dạng ngàm). +Ram07-Type-BCF-Knee Vertical (Beam Column Flange -Nách kèo đứng).
  6. 6. Nguyễn Duy Quang – duyquang2020@gmail.com – 0937240882 33 | P a g e +Ram08-Type-BCF-Knee Perpendicular (Beam Column Flange -Nách kèo thẳng góc). +Ram09-Type-BCF-Knee Horizontal (Beam Column Flange -Nách kèo ngang).
  7. 7. Nguyễn Duy Quang – duyquang2020@gmail.com – 0937240882 34 | P a g e +Ram10-Type-BS-EP dam thang (Beam Slide-End Plate- Nối bích dầm thẳng). +Ram11-Type-BS-EP dam vat (Beam Slide-End Plate- Nối bích dầm vát).
  8. 8. Nguyễn Duy Quang – duyquang2020@gmail.com – 0937240882 35 | P a g e +Ram12-Type-BS-EP Apex (Beam Slide-End Plate- Nối bích đỉnh kèo). +Ram13-Type-BS-FPSP (Beam Slide-Flange Plate & Shear Plate-Nối ốp dầm).
  9. 9. Nguyễn Duy Quang – duyquang2020@gmail.com – 0937240882 36 | P a g e +Ram14-Type-CS-EP (Column Slide-Nối bích cột). +Ram15-Type-CS-FPSP (Column Slide-Nối ốp cột).
  10. 10. Nguyễn Duy Quang – duyquang2020@gmail.com – 0937240882 37 | P a g e +Ram16-Type-CC-Column cap (Column Cap-Cột chống). +Ram17-Type-CVR-CH (CheVRon brace-Giằng trên dầm/cột).
  11. 11. Nguyễn Duy Quang – duyquang2020@gmail.com – 0937240882 38 | P a g e +Ram18-Type-CVR-2CH (CheVRon brace-Giằng trên dầm/cột). +Ram19-Type-CVR-L (CheVRon brace-Giằng trên dầm/cột).
  12. 12. Nguyễn Duy Quang – duyquang2020@gmail.com – 0937240882 39 | P a g e +Ram20-Type-CVR-2L (CheVRon brace-Giằng trên dầm/cột). +Ram21-Type-CVR-H (CheVRon brace-Giằng trên dầm/cột).
  13. 13. Nguyễn Duy Quang – duyquang2020@gmail.com – 0937240882 40 | P a g e +Ram22-Type-CVR-Pipe (CheVRon brace-Giằng trên dầm/cột). +Ram23-Type-CVR-Tube (CheVRon brace-Giằng trên dầm/cột).
  14. 14. Nguyễn Duy Quang – duyquang2020@gmail.com – 0937240882 41 | P a g e +Ram24-Type-CVR-CT (CheVRon brace-Giằng trên dầm/cột). +Ram25-Type-BCW-SP-ST Standard (Beam Column Web-Dầm vô bụng cột).
  15. 15. Nguyễn Duy Quang – duyquang2020@gmail.com – 0937240882 42 | P a g e +Ram26-Type-BCW-SP-Ex Extend (Beam Column Web-Dầm vô bụng cột). +Ram27-Type-BG-SP-ST Standard (Beam Gider-Dầm phụ vô dầm chính) .
  16. 16. Nguyễn Duy Quang – duyquang2020@gmail.com – 0937240882 43 | P a g e +Ram28-Type-BG-SP-Ex Extend (Beam Gider-Dầm phụ vô dầm chính). +Ram29-Type-VXB, Vertical X Braces-L-CH-Pipe-H-CT-Tube, giằng đứng cầu trục.
  17. 17. Nguyễn Duy Quang – duyquang2020@gmail.com – 0937240882 44 | P a g e +Ram30-Type-HXB, Horizontal X Braces, giằng ngang cầu trục . +Ram31-Type-HCBB, Horizontal Column-Beam and Brace, giằng cầu trục.
  18. 18. Nguyễn Duy Quang – duyquang2020@gmail.com – 0937240882 45 | P a g e +Ram32-Type-HBBB, Horizontal Beam-Beam and Brace, giằng cầu trục. +Ram33-Type-CHB, CHord and Branches, giằng cầu trục. +Ram34- Cách tạo file combo lực thủ công và tạo thuyết minh . +Ram35- Cách lấy bảng lực trực tiếp từ model Sap2000 sang Ram Connection. +Ram36-Tham khao-Combo tu tao cho ram-file excel +Ram37-Vi du nha pipe crack-Rev1 +Ram38-Vi du nha kho-REV1
  19. 19. Nguyễn Duy Quang – duyquang2020@gmail.com – 0937240882 46 | P a g e +Ram39-Sandboxie chay song song Ram Chạy song song 2 phần mềm Ram connection với “Sandboxie” +Ram40-Haunch BCF +Ram41-Haunch BS EP +Cách tạo thư viện cá nhân. Rev02

