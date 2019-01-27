An all-new, exam-focused study guide for the new CompTIA Cloud+ certification exam CompTIA Cloud+ Certification Study Guide (Exam CV0-001) offers a proven study system for the CompTIA Cloud+ certification exam-the professional-level exam that aims to validate the skills and knowledge required of IT practitioners working in cloud computing environments. You ll gain the knowledge and skills required to understand cloud computing terminology; to implement, maintain, and deliver cloud technologies and infrastructures; and to understand aspects of IT security and use of industry best practices related to cloud implementations and the application of virtualization. To prepare you for this challenging, technically focused exam, CompTIA Cloud+ Certification Study Guide (Exam CV0-001) offers 100% complete coverage of the exam objectives woven into an integrated self-study system. The book teaches and reinforces practical skills through special Exam Watch, Inside the Exam, and On-the-Job elements. Also included are end-of-chapter self-test questions with in-depth answer explanations.Electronic content includes two practice exams that mirror the actual exam in content, format, style, tone, and difficulty. CAPP Authorized and CompTIA reviewed and approved: CAQC (CompTIA Approved Quality Content) Electronic content features two simulated practice exams in the LearnKey MasterExam test engine software and an eBook version of the Study Guide