Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
adult sex story app : Marek | Erotica Listen to Marek and adult sex story app new releases on your iPhone iPad or Android....
adult sex story app : Marek | Erotica Marek Fabritis is used to delivering blows, not receiving them. But when he gets tip...
adult sex story app : Marek | Erotica Written By: Sawyer Bennett. Narrated By: Cris Dukehart, Graham Halstead Publisher: T...
adult sex story app : Marek | Erotica Download Full Version Marek Audio OR Get now
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

adult sex story app : Marek | Erotica

6 views

Published on

Listen to Marek and adult sex story app new releases on your iPhone iPad or Android. Get any adult sex story app FREE during your Free Trial

Published in: Software
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

adult sex story app : Marek | Erotica

  1. 1. adult sex story app : Marek | Erotica Listen to Marek and adult sex story app new releases on your iPhone iPad or Android. Get any adult sex story app FREE during your Free Trial LINK IN PAGE 4 TO LISTEN OR DOWNLOAD BOOK
  2. 2. adult sex story app : Marek | Erotica Marek Fabritis is used to delivering blows, not receiving them. But when he gets tipped off by an anonymous email about his ex-girlfriend, the news leaves him ice cold-and it's not because Gracen Moore is getting married to a total jerk. It's the fact that Marek has a three-year-old daughter he never knew about. Now he's going back home, not to play knight in shining armor but to make damn sure that no man takes what's his. For the first time, there might be something more important than hockey. ​ Gracen Moore has always loved Marek. That's why she let him go, so he could pursue a career in the NHL. And that's why she never told him about Lilly. Only now does Gracen realize that she made an unforgivable mistake. But is that any reason for Marek to crash her wedding and make an epic scene? If the spark that still smolders between them is to be trusted, maybe. Still, Gracen's not getting her hopes up. Because she knows better than anyone that appearances aren't always what they seem . . . ​ Contains mature themes.
  3. 3. adult sex story app : Marek | Erotica Written By: Sawyer Bennett. Narrated By: Cris Dukehart, Graham Halstead Publisher: Tantor Media Date: May 2018 Duration: 6 hours 44 minutes
  4. 4. adult sex story app : Marek | Erotica Download Full Version Marek Audio OR Get now

×