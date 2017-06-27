Digital Transformation Stanwick

Stanwick geert.martens@duvalunion.com DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION June 2017
3 Expect a smack in the face… Digital Disruption is real
4 1995+ Music Photography Video Rental 2005+ Print Media TV Travel HR 2015+ Retail Healthcare Automotive Education Telco F...
5 You can learn   how to surf You cannot stop the waves
Sold in 50+ countries!
7 Survey
8 It is gonna be A rideBU MP Y These digital hyper times will lead to unprecedented innovation, but…
DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION CUSTOMER EXPERIENCE 9 OPERATIONAL EXCELLENCE
31 2 10 Three common misunderstandings about digital transformation
31 2 10 Three common misunderstandings about digital transformation It is about technology
31 2 10 Three common misunderstandings about digital transformation It is about technology It is about product innovation
31 2 10 Three common misunderstandings about digital transformation It is about technology It is about product innovation ...
11 F R O M DIGITIZATION T O TRANSFORMATION
12 F R O M DIGITIZATION
13 F R O M DIGITIZATION T O TRANSFORMATION
Digital Disruption is a story of… 14 %
This is NOT our story 15 YOU THEM We are COMPLIANT! We are a TRUSTED partner! We have DECADES of experience! We are on SOC...
This IS our story 16 YOU We are COMPLIANT! We are a TRUSTED partner! We have DECADES of experience! We are on SOCIAL MEDIA...
The Tipping Point 17 YOU THEM
Are you Scared or Inspired?
Don’t worry, we’ve got a PLAN
A PLAN FOR TRANSFORMATION SCAN INNOVATIONS DETERMINE IMPACT CREATE VISION BUILD ROADMAP INSTALL LEADERSHIP DESIGN ORGANIZA...
22 Slicing the Elephant creates Insight
23 The Glass House The relationship between the organization and the outside world is changing: extreme transparency, huma...
28 Estimated 77 mio EUR Paid 280 mio EUR
29 Estimated 118 mio EUR Paid 437 mio EUR
30 Elegant is a Belgian green energy supplier, delivering to households at wholesale prices. No anonymous customer service...
32 Tesla’s Hyperloop - From LA to SF in 35 minutes. Musk’s open source approach makes it easier to create new product inno...
The Glass House The Package The Frog The GatekeeperThe Traveller The Participant The Cyborg THE WHEEL  OF CHANGE 34
The Package 35 The evolution of unbundling and rebundling and how this changes your products, services and go-to- market.
36 Angry Birds Twitter, Facebook Newspaper Website CNN online / app Blogs Vertical sites and specialties portals Yelo App ...
@jcaudron
41 The car insurance industry could shrink to 40% of its current size by 2040 Self-driving cars could cut 90% of all accid...
42 It’s just not evenly  distributed The future is already here
The Frog 44 The position in the value chain is challenged. You can bypass, or be bypassed. Key words: bypassing, virtualiz...
48 Thursday, March 9, 2017 at 5:26:19 PM Central European Standard Time nkomende shows in de buurt van Zoutleeuw: Coldplay...
49 Sensor-based ‘passive’ buying expected to make up 15% of all purchases in 2020 http://venturebeat.com/2015/11/12/sensor...
Samsung’s new fridge has a built-in grocery store http://thenextweb.com/gadgets/2016/01/05/samsungs-new-fridge-has-a-built...
The Glass House The Package The Frog The GatekeeperThe Traveller The Participant The Cyborg THE WHEEL  OF CHANGE 55
The Traveller 56 Primary location and place of consumption are changing. There is a need to merge ofﬂine and online: insta...
ACCESS OVER OWNERSHIP
ACCESS OVER OWNERSHIP
The Participant 61 Consumers are uniting. The power of the crowd can be good or bad for your organization: sharing economy...
62 B2C B2B C2C
The Cyborg 66 Technology keeps progressing. We are only at the beginning of the digital revolution: virtual & augmented re...
68 Augmented Reality will take the industrial workfloor next level
70 Self-driving Uber truck moves self-driving Uber taxis to new destination
The Glass House The Package The Frog The GatekeeperThe Traveller The Participant The Cyborg THE WHEEL  OF CHANGE 75 1 2 3 ...
A PLAN FOR TRANSFORMATION SCAN INNOVATIONS DETERMINE IMPACT CREATE VISION BUILD ROADMAP INSTALL LEADERSHIP DESIGN ORGANIZA...
79 "GIVE PEOPLE SLIGHTLY MORE TRUST, FREEDOM, AND AUTHORITY THAN YOU ARE COMFORTABLE GIVING THEM. IF YOU’RE NOT NERVOUS, Y...
81 I D E A S S C A L E
81 I D E A S Interfaces Dashboards Experimentation Autonomy Social S C A L E
81 I D E A S Interfaces Dashboards Experimentation Autonomy Social Staff on demand Community&crowd Algorithms Leveraged as...
82 I D E A S Interfaces Dashboards Experimentation Autonomy Social 5 building blocks to transform your internal organizati...
S C A L E Staff on demand Community&crowd Algorithms Leveraged assets Engagement 83 5 building blocks to transform your ex...
84 From an outdated MOTHERSHIP
85 From an outdated Mothership TO A modern F L E E T
86 Expect a smack in the face… Digital Disruption is real
87 It is gonna be A rideBU MP Y These digital hyper times will lead to unprecedented innovation, but…
DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION CUSTOMER EXPERIENCE 88 OPERATIONAL EXCELLENCE
31 2 89 Three lessons learned about digital transformation It is about solving customer problems Innovation > product Digi...
Don’t worry, we’ve got a PLAN
The Glass House The Package The Frog The GatekeeperThe Traveller The Participant The Cyborg THE WHEEL  OF CHANGE Transpare...
93 I D E A S Interfaces Dashboards Experimentation Autonomy Social Staff on demand Community&crowd Algorithms Leveraged as...
94 You can learn   how to surf You cannot stop the waves
95 geert.martens@duvalunion.com@geert_martens+32 477 365 166 Thank you!
Digital Transformation Stanwick

  3. 3. 3 Expect a smack in the face… Digital Disruption is real
  4. 4. 4 1995+ Music Photography Video Rental 2005+ Print Media TV Travel HR 2015+ Retail Healthcare Automotive Education Telco Food FMCG Banking/Insurance 2025 All Safe havens will be subject to digital disruption
  5. 5. 5 You can learn   how to surf You cannot stop the waves
  6. 6. Sold in 50+ countries!
  7. 7. 7 Survey
  8. 8. 8 It is gonna be A rideBU MP Y These digital hyper times will lead to unprecedented innovation, but…
  9. 9. DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION CUSTOMER EXPERIENCE 9 OPERATIONAL EXCELLENCE
  10. 10. 31 2 10 Three common misunderstandings about digital transformation
  11. 11. 31 2 10 Three common misunderstandings about digital transformation It is about technology
  12. 12. 31 2 10 Three common misunderstandings about digital transformation It is about technology It is about product innovation
  13. 13. 31 2 10 Three common misunderstandings about digital transformation It is about technology It is about product innovation It is the same as digitization
  14. 14. 11 F R O M DIGITIZATION T O TRANSFORMATION
  15. 15. 12 F R O M DIGITIZATION
  16. 16. 13 F R O M DIGITIZATION T O TRANSFORMATION
  17. 17. Digital Disruption is a story of… 14 %
  18. 18. This is NOT our story 15 YOU THEM We are COMPLIANT! We are a TRUSTED partner! We have DECADES of experience! We are on SOCIAL MEDIA!
  19. 19. This IS our story 16 YOU We are COMPLIANT! We are a TRUSTED partner! We have DECADES of experience! We are on SOCIAL MEDIA! THEM But your app sucks I want experience Uhh..ok Hey this solves my problem! I don’t want to wait a week NEW
  20. 20. The Tipping Point 17 YOU THEM
  21. 21. 18
  22. 22. Are you Scared or Inspired?
  23. 23. Don’t worry, we’ve got a PLAN
  25. 25. 22 Slicing the Elephant creates Insight
  26. 26. 23 The Glass House The relationship between the organization and the outside world is changing: extreme transparency, humanization
  27. 27. 24
  28. 28. 25
  29. 29. 26
  30. 30. 27
  31. 31. 28 Estimated 77 mio EUR Paid 280 mio EUR
  32. 32. 29 Estimated 118 mio EUR Paid 437 mio EUR
  33. 33. 30 Elegant is a Belgian green energy supplier, delivering to households at wholesale prices. No anonymous customer service, every Elegant customer has its personal account
  34. 34. 31
  35. 35. 32 Tesla’s Hyperloop - From LA to SF in 35 minutes. Musk’s open source approach makes it easier to create new product innovations faster and cheaper.
  36. 36. 33
  37. 37. The Glass House The Package The Frog The GatekeeperThe Traveller The Participant The Cyborg THE WHEEL  OF CHANGE 34
  38. 38. The Package 35 The evolution of unbundling and rebundling and how this changes your products, services and go-to- market.
  39. 39. 36 Angry Birds Twitter, Facebook Newspaper Website CNN online / app Blogs Vertical sites and specialties portals Yelo App Apple TV Spotify Sporza.be LinkedIn, Monster, ... eBay Pinterest, blogs Weather Pro (iPhone) Traffic: Waze YouTube Twitter, Facebook RSS Breaking news In-depth analysis Services Weather Classifieds Jobs Sports TV Fun Specials Discovery Culture Trends & Lifestyle
  40. 40. @jcaudron
  41. 41. 38
  42. 42. 39
  43. 43. 40
  44. 44. 41 The car insurance industry could shrink to 40% of its current size by 2040 Self-driving cars could cut 90% of all accidents in the United States
  45. 45. 42 It’s just not evenly  distributed The future is already here
  46. 46. 43
  47. 47. The Frog 44 The position in the value chain is challenged. You can bypass, or be bypassed. Key words: bypassing, virtualization The Gatekeeper Opinion making is challenged. New players can dominate the attention of people. Key words: trust, convenience
  48. 48. 45
  49. 49. 46
  50. 50. 47
  51. 51. 48 Thursday, March 9, 2017 at 5:26:19 PM Central European Standard Time nkomende shows in de buurt van Zoutleeuw: Coldplay, Ed Sheeran en meer te: Tuesday, 7 March 2017 at 16:18:11 Central European Standard Time From: SpoEfy To: geert@idmartens.be Aankomende concerten van je favoriete artiesten, bij jou in de buurt. Coldplaywo, jun 21 Stade Roi Baudouin / Koning Boudewijn Stadion Thursday, March 9, 2017 at 5:27:24 PM Central European Standard Time ciaal voor jou van Ed Sheeran te: Thursday, 9 March 2017 at 10:03:26 Central European Standard Time From: SpoBfy To: geert@idmartens.be Bedanktdatjefanbent! Om de release van ÷ op Spotify te vieren, is er nu een gloednieuw t-shirt van Ed Sheeran, exclusief beschikbaar voor zĳn grootste fans op Spotify. Het t-shirt is beschikbaar in dames- en herenmaten in twee kleuren en heeft exclusief artwork en de albumcover van zĳn laatste meesterwerk. T-SHIRT KOPEN Concert deals Merchandising
  52. 52. 49 Sensor-based ‘passive’ buying expected to make up 15% of all purchases in 2020 http://venturebeat.com/2015/11/12/sensor-based-passive-buying-expected-to-make-up-15-of-all-purchases-in-2020/
  53. 53. Samsung’s new fridge has a built-in grocery store http://thenextweb.com/gadgets/2016/01/05/samsungs-new-fridge-has-a-built-in-grocery-store
  54. 54. 51
  55. 55. 52
  56. 56. 54
  57. 57. The Glass House The Package The Frog The GatekeeperThe Traveller The Participant The Cyborg THE WHEEL  OF CHANGE 55
  58. 58. The Traveller 56 Primary location and place of consumption are changing. There is a need to merge ofﬂine and online: instant gratiﬁcation, contextual awareness
  59. 59. ACCESS OVER OWNERSHIP
  60. 60. ACCESS OVER OWNERSHIP
  61. 61. 59
  62. 62. 60
  63. 63. The Participant 61 Consumers are uniting. The power of the crowd can be good or bad for your organization: sharing economy, community and collaboration
  64. 64. 62 B2C B2B C2C
  65. 65. 63
  66. 66. @jcaudron 64
  67. 67. 65
  68. 68. The Cyborg 66 Technology keeps progressing. We are only at the beginning of the digital revolution: virtual & augmented reality, internet of things, artiﬁcial/augmented intelligence
  69. 69. 67
  70. 70. 68 Augmented Reality will take the industrial workfloor next level
  71. 71. 69
  72. 72. 70 Self-driving Uber truck moves self-driving Uber taxis to new destination
  73. 73. 71
  74. 74. 72
  75. 75. 73
  76. 76. 74
  77. 77. The Glass House The Package The Frog The GatekeeperThe Traveller The Participant The Cyborg THE WHEEL  OF CHANGE 75 1 2 3 45 6 7
  78. 78. A PLAN FOR TRANSFORMATION SCAN INNOVATIONS DETERMINE IMPACT CREATE VISION BUILD ROADMAP INSTALL LEADERSHIP DESIGN ORGANIZATION
  80. 80. 78
  81. 81. 79 "GIVE PEOPLE SLIGHTLY MORE TRUST, FREEDOM, AND AUTHORITY THAN YOU ARE COMFORTABLE GIVING THEM. IF YOU’RE NOT NERVOUS, YOU HAVEN’T GIVEN THEM ENOUGH." - LASZLO BOCK, GOOGLE  VP OF PEOPLE OPERATIONS
  83. 83. 81 I D E A S S C A L E
  84. 84. 81 I D E A S Interfaces Dashboards Experimentation Autonomy Social S C A L E
  85. 85. 81 I D E A S Interfaces Dashboards Experimentation Autonomy Social Staff on demand Community&crowd Algorithms Leveraged assets Engagement S C A L E
  86. 86. 82 I D E A S Interfaces Dashboards Experimentation Autonomy Social 5 building blocks to transform your internal organization ExOs are non-political, more human organizations that embrace the power of digital technologies
  87. 87. S C A L E Staff on demand Community&crowd Algorithms Leveraged assets Engagement 83 5 building blocks to transform your external organization ExOs do not focus on ownership, but on access to resources. Collaboration is driven by motivation, mutual respect and shared benefits. Because you want to, not because you have to.
  88. 88. 84 From an outdated MOTHERSHIP
  89. 89. 85 From an outdated Mothership TO A modern F L E E T
  90. 90. 86 Expect a smack in the face… Digital Disruption is real
  91. 91. 87 It is gonna be A rideBU MP Y These digital hyper times will lead to unprecedented innovation, but…
  92. 92. DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION CUSTOMER EXPERIENCE 88 OPERATIONAL EXCELLENCE
  93. 93. 31 2 89 Three lessons learned about digital transformation It is about solving customer problems Innovation > product Digitization + transformation
  94. 94. Don’t worry, we’ve got a PLAN
  96. 96. The Glass House The Package The Frog The GatekeeperThe Traveller The Participant The Cyborg THE WHEEL  OF CHANGE Transparency Closeness Responsiveness Speed / Agility Authenticity Accountability Bi-directional Humanization From monolithic to atomic Small & Simple APPiﬁcation Long Tail Personalized Real-Time Utility / Usability Value for Money Agile/Cloud/SaaS By-passing Virtualization (services, products, support, distribution, ...) Distortion of the value chain Gatekeeper meets the Second Gatekeeper (the power of social media) Fragmentation of (communication) touchpoints Recommendations Ambassadorship Mobile technology Location / Local Always on / Instant gratiﬁcation Decreased mobility (for society) De-centralized / NWOW “Good is good enough” Small Data Community Gamiﬁcation Co-creation / Collaboration The power of the crowd Empowered Self (Self-)service Quantiﬁed Self Wearable Computing Internet of Things Big Data Open Data Monitoring Even Smaller
  97. 97. 93 I D E A S Interfaces Dashboards Experimentation Autonomy Social Staff on demand Community&crowd Algorithms Leveraged assets Engagement S C A L E
  98. 98. 94 You can learn   how to surf You cannot stop the waves
  99. 99. 95 geert.martens@duvalunion.com@geert_martens+32 477 365 166 Thank you!

