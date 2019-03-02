full download ESL Beginner [with E-Flashcards] Best Ebook download

This books ( ESL Beginner [with E-Flashcards] ) Made by Sherry Boguchwal

REA's ESL Beginner with e-Flashcards introduces English as a Second Language learners to the basics of English grammar with confidence-building activities that will move them to the next level with the right tools and at the right pace. This easy-to-use handbook covers basic English grammar for those just learning the language. It teaches English language concepts and gives examples in simple, everyday language. /Topics include nouns and noun phrases, verbs and verb phrases, simple sentences, compound sentences, and modifiers. The book also contains special tables that address five key areas of English grammar: articles, vocabulary, plurals, prepositions, and irregular verbs. ESL learners enhance their speaking abilities through individual exercises, class discussions, and group projects that are fun and effective learning devices.

