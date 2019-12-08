Slideshare uses cookies to improve functionality and performance, and to provide you with relevant advertising. If you continue browsing the site, you agree to the use of cookies on this website. See our User Agreement and Privacy Policy.
Tough. Taciturn. And a fool for letting her go... A Wild Ride story.
Wyoming rancher Quinn McKay thought he'd only have to bide time until his
levelheaded wife came to her senses and called a halt to this "trial separation". He
never believed the marital rough patch would drag on for a coon's age. Libby McKay
knew when she married the gruff, laid-back cowboy that he wasn't prone to
blathering about his feelings. But three months have passed and her stubborn-as-a-
mule husband is still living by himself in the horse trailer. It seems he'd rather hold
onto his pride than hold onto her. Quinn realizes Libby is determined to move on if
he doesn't loosen his tongue and he'll lose the only woman he's ever loved. In a last-
ditch effort to keep her in his life, he offers her one weekend of uninterrupted sexual
decadence. Reigniting the passion is easy. The hard part comes after the sheets have
cooled and they find out if what remains is strong enough to survive past mistakes.
Written By: Lorelei James
Narrated By: Rebecca Estrella
Publisher: Insatiable Press
Date: June 2014
Duration: 3 hours 37 minutes
