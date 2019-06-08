[PDF] DOWNLOAD Insight Guides Taiwan FULL

Overview^ Of Book Titles Insight Guides Taiwan

Language: English

Amazon Best Sellers Rank: #3 Paid in Kindle Store

Seller information : Insight Guides (2)

Description : Taiwan is a fascinating country to visit, with ruggedly beautiful scenery and a vibrant culture that preserves the best of ancient traditions, while passionately embracing the newest in high-tech modernity. This new edition of Insight Guide Taiwan is a comprehensive full-colour travel guide to the beautiful island, where landscapes vary from dramatic mountains to white-sand beaches.

Inside Insight Guide Taiwan:

Lively features by a local writer cover a whole range of subjects: mountain trails and railways, soaking in hot springs, traditional markets, folk arts, tea culture and tribal peoples.Stunning photography brings this intriguing country and its people to life. Highlights of the country's top attractions, including Taipei 101 - formerly the world's tallest building, trying local snacks at a legendary night market and the fine collection of classical Chinese architectureDescriptive region-by-region accounts cover the whole country from the vibrant capital Taipei to the wilds of Kenting National Park, dramatic Taroko Gorge and the remote Matsu IslandsDetailed, high-quality maps throughout will help you get around and travel tips give you all the essential information for planning a memorable trip.About Insight Guides: Insight Guides has over 40 years' experience of publishing high-quality, visual travel guides. We produce around 400 full-colour print guide books and maps as well as picture-packed eBooks to meet different travellers' needs. Insight Guides' unique combination of beautiful travel photography and focus on history and culture together create a unique visual reference and planning tool to inspire your next adventure.'Insight Guides has spawned many imitators but is still the best of its type.' - Wanderlust Magazine



