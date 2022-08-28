risk management.pptx

A qualitative and quantitative hazard analysis to provide the public with a reasonable estimate of probability of harm.

Risk Assessment is a science and involves a variety of disciplines to reach an estimate. In an event out of their control, like a release or spill,

the public wants to know how something happened, why it happened, what can happen to them, where they can go for medical assistance if needed, how to get more information, what’s going to be done about it, when will it be done, and how it will be proven that it is safe (and what will be done to prevent this from happening again).

Any data, such as the dose required to cause an infection can be used in creating these estimates. Also, being able to calculate the worst case estimate of the amount released, the dilution factor (environment), the distance to an exposed population, duration of exposure, and individual susceptibilities are a few of the factors involved in determining the risk for the public.

The ability to measure the hazardous agent in air, on surfaces, or within bulk water and soil samples after an incident and again after mitigation goes a long way in estimating the potential risk and ensuring the public.

