Smart-lighting design is a rapidly growing area of interactive and cross-disciplinary design that is defining new practices in the profession. SuperLux is an international celebration of the ingenuity and artistry of the latest lighting technology and the Smart Light movement. The books three sections focus on projects that use light to animate architecture and media screens; new forms of lighting in industrial zones and public areas, including wayfinding and streetlighting; and interactive installations in urban spaces. Each section is punctuated by essays by leading experts and designers in the field.

