"Steven Duplij’s poetry collection, Poetification Of The Soul, is due to hit shelves on the 30th of December, 2020. Today, we get to share with you the book’s lovely cover. Steven has poured his heart and soul into this book. It’s his hope that you’ll all enjoy the words he has painstakingly penned."
Information, samples, purchasing:
http://www.ldbpress.com/cover-reveal-poetification-of-the-soul-by-steven-duplij/
https://www.amazon.com/Poetification-Soul-Steven-Duplij/dp/B08RKP8MMY
