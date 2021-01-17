Successfully reported this slideshow.
POETIFICATION OF THE SOUL STEVEN DUPLIJ University of Münster, Germany
POETIFICATION OF THE SOUL Copyright © December 2020 Steven Duplij Published © December 2020 Lysestrah Press ISBN-13: 97985...
ABOUT THE AUTHOR Steven Duplij (Stepan Douplii) is a theoretical physicist, poet, and musician from Münster, Germany. Born...
Connect with Steven Duplij online via the following social media outlets to keep up-to-date on what’s coming next for him ...
i ACKNOWLEDGMENTS Translated by Larissa Kulinich into English from Steven Duplij’s book of poetry, Bosonization of Feeling...
TABLE OF CONTENTS ACKNOWLEDGMENTS. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . i POEMS (TRANSLATED). . . . . . . . . . ....
TABLE OF CONTENTS TEXT. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 20 TWELVE BEERS. . . ....
TABLE OF CONTENTS WRITING POETRY IS BETRAYAL OF THE MOTHERLAND. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 41...
TABLE OF CONTENTS LONELINESS. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 59 TRANSLUCENT NERVE. . . . . . ...
TABLE OF CONTENTS VAMPIRE. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 75 FLIGHTS IN VIRTUAL REALI...
TABLE OF CONTENTS PLANE. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 95 INSTEAD. . . . . . . ....
"Steven Duplij's poetry collection, Poetification Of The Soul, is due to hit shelves on the 30th of December, 2020. Today, we get to share with you the book's lovely cover. Steven has poured his heart and soul into this book. It's his hope that you'll all enjoy the words he has painstakingly penned."
  1. 1. POETIFICATION OF THE SOUL STEVEN DUPLIJ University of Münster, Germany
  2. 2. POETIFICATION OF THE SOUL Copyright © December 2020 Steven Duplij Published © December 2020 Lysestrah Press ISBN-13: 9798572955620 (paperback) Cover Art Design By: L. B. Cover Art Designs Formatted And Edited By: S. H. Books Editing Services All rights reserved. The author retains sole copyright to his contributions to this book. No part of this publication may be reproduced, stored in a retrieval system, or transmitted in any form or by any means, electronic, mechanical, photocopying, recording, or otherwise, without prior written permission of the publisher. For information and inquiries, please contact: Steven Duplij, via: sduplij@gmail.com. This book is a work of fiction and any similarities to any persons, living or dead, or places, events, or locales, is purely coincidental. The characters are productions of the author’s imagination and used fictitiously.
  3. 3. ABOUT THE AUTHOR Steven Duplij (Stepan Douplii) is a theoretical physicist, poet, and musician from Münster, Germany. Born in Chernyshevsk- Zabaikalsky, Russia, he studied and worked in Kharkov, Ukraine. Doctor of Physical and Mathematical Sciences, he is an editor- compiler of Concise Encyclopedia of Supersymmetry (2005, Springer), and has more than a hundred scientific publications. His works are listed in the World Directory Of Mathematicians, Marques Who Is Who In America, Encyclopedia of Modern Ukraine, and Academic Genealogy of Theoretical Physicists and Mathematics Genealogy Project. His poems and prose in Russian, English, and other languages were published in numerous international and local literary magazines. Steven is a member of the Editorial Board of the magazine, Russian Story (Moscow). He is also a member of the Russian Union of Writers. He has recorded CD/MC albums of songs composed by him and played with a guitar in German and US musical studios. Author of several books of poetry and prose, this book is a collection of Steven Duplij’s recent poems in English.
  4. 4. Connect with Steven Duplij online via the following social media outlets to keep up-to-date on what’s coming next for him and his writing. WEBSITE https://ivv5hpp.uni-muenster.de/u/douplii WEBSITE (US) http://homepages.spa.umn.edu/~duplij STEVEN DUPLIJ'S POEMS IN RUSSIAN https://stihi.ru/avtor/duplij GOOGLE https://sites.google.com/site/sduplij LINKEDIN https://www.linkedin.com/in/duplij RESEARCH GATE https://www.researchgate.net/profile/Steven_Duplij EXPANSIVE POETRY ONLINE http://www.expansivepoetryonline.com/DuplijPoem .html MATHNET http://www.mathnet.ru/php/person.phtml?personid =17918&option_lang=eng ARXIV https://arxiv.org/search/?searchtype=all&query=du plij EMAIL sduplij@gmail.com
  5. 5. i ACKNOWLEDGMENTS Translated by Larissa Kulinich into English from Steven Duplij’s book of poetry, Bosonization of Feelings. (Russian) Translated poems are edited by James D. Mavis. Poems originally in English are edited by Arthur Mortensen. The author is grateful to Andrew James Bruce, Dave Ellerman, Mike Hewitt, and Tom Nordahl for a thorough review.
  6. 6. TABLE OF CONTENTS ACKNOWLEDGMENTS. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . i POEMS (TRANSLATED). . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 1 WEEKDAYS. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 3 VIS-À-VIS. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 4 METAMORPHOSIS. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 5 CHARIOT. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 6 HALO. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 7 NAÏVE WAITING. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 8 PONDERINGS. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 10 THE LAST FLIGHT. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 12 ANNIVERSARY. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 14 FORGIVE ME. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 15 FIELDS OF LONELINESS. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 16 HAPPINESS. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 18
  7. 7. TABLE OF CONTENTS TEXT. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 20 TWELVE BEERS. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 21 A RETURN TICKET. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 22 SMOKE OF PROFESSIONALISM. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 23 CITIES-VIRGINS. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 24 ALMOST YOUTHFUL DREAMS. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 25 HARMFUL LOVE ADVICE. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 26 MATURING. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 32 PARTING. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 35 YOU ARE NOT ME. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 36 A TOAST TO LIFE. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 37 GRAPHOMANIAC. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 38 NEED. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 39 QUATRAINS. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 40
  8. 8. TABLE OF CONTENTS WRITING POETRY IS BETRAYAL OF THE MOTHERLAND. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 41 SLICE OF HAPPINESS FOR ALL. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 42 USELESSNESS. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 43 INTERNET PLAYBOY. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 44 LINES-PAINTS. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 45 LIFE PLANS. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 47 RESULT. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 49 UNRHYMED THOUGHTS. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 50 NO, THERE IS NOTHING. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 51 TIME. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 52 SWEET SOAP OFF MY LOVER’S BODY. . . . . . . . . 54 ESSENCE. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 55 ROWS. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 56 DEAD MOM. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 57
  9. 9. TABLE OF CONTENTS LONELINESS. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 59 TRANSLUCENT NERVE. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 60 THIRTY-THREE YEARS OLD. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 61 DO NOT BREAK. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 62 INTIMACY WITH SCIENCE. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 63 OUTSKIRTS OF CHILDHOOD. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 64 POETRY. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 65 A SONG FOR THE PAST. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 66 STEPPENWOLF. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 67 CHILDHOOD ALBUM . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 68 CITIES. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 69 THE STAGE. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 71 A MEETING. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 72 QUESTIONS. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 73
  10. 10. TABLE OF CONTENTS VAMPIRE. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 75 FLIGHTS IN VIRTUAL REALITY. . . . . . . . . . . . . . 77 FROM WHERE?. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 78 GIVEN TO ME. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 79 FROM. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 81 VAN GOGH. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 83 POEMS (ORIGINALLY IN ENGLISH). . . . . . . . . . 85 ALIEN. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 87 COMMON FACE. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 88 HER LONELY BED. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 89 FACE. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 91 LIKE-HATE. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 92 NEXT FAKE YEAR. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 93 WINDOWS. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 94
  11. 11. TABLE OF CONTENTS PLANE. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 95 INSTEAD. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 96 US AND THEM. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 97 A VERY HAPPY NEW YEAR. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 99 WEBGIRL. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 100 HOLDING MYSELF. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 101 FILE. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 102 HATE. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 103 NIGHT. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 105 MOTIFS OF YEARS. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 106 PLAID OF FATE. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 108 THE CHOICE. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 109 ARMY OF THE TWENTIES. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 110

