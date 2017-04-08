PDF FREE DOWNLOAD BEST PDF How to Pay Little or No Taxes on Your Real Estate Investments: What Smart Investors Need to Know - Explained Simply FOR IPAD DOWNLOAD ONLINE



Many investors today are making huge profits on real estate investments. The key in investing, however, is not the profit but what you actually get to keep after taxes. This new book will provide you with hundreds of methods and insider tax secrets to help you keep more of what you earn.Real estate investors face unique tax problems from the sale of real estate. You will learn how to implement tax savings programs successfully to reduce or eliminate the resulting income tax from the sale of real estate. You will learn how to use the IRS tax code to your advantage through depreciation, 1031 exchanges, shielding income, deferring income taxes, handling capital gains taxes, building wealth, creating a self-directed IRA, making installment sales, and setting up annuity trusts and charitable remainder tax-advantaged trusts. You will learn about exemptions, exchange rules, tax shelters, tax-exclusion credits, sheltering your assets from creditors, and, ultimately, you will learn how you can retire rich and early with tax-free real estate investments.Atlantic Publishing is a small, independent publishing company based in Ocala, Florida. Founded over twenty years ago in the company president’s garage, Atlantic Publishing has grown to become a renowned resource for non-fiction books. Today, over 450 titles are in print covering subjects such as small business, healthy living, management, finance, careers, and real estate. Atlantic Publishing prides itself on producing award winning, high-quality manuals that give readers up-to-date, pertinent information, real-world examples, and case studies with expert advice. Every book has resources, contact information, and web sites of the products or companies discussed. This Atlantic Publishing eBook was professionally written, edited, fact checked, proofed and designed. The print version of this book is 288 pages and you receive exactly the same content. Over the years our books have won dozens of book awards for content, cover design and interior design including the prestigious Benjamin Franklin award for excellence in publishing. We are proud of the high quality of our books and hope you will enjoy this eBook version.

