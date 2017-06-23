BDD no ciclo de vida do projeto

BDD no Ciclo de Vida do ProjetoAnderson Casimiro @duodraco
Agenda Nossa nada mole vida Quais são os Problemas E qual seria a solução? BDD Ensaio sobre a prática Considerações
Nossa nada mole vida
Documentação Arquitetura Desenvolvimento Testes Mas e se descobrirmos aqui Um problema de Arquitetura? Entrega
Documentação Arquitetura Desenvolvimento Testes Temos que voltar até aqui Para seguirmos novamente Waterfall
2~4w 15m Scrum
Quais são os problemas?
1. Testes Qualidade do Software é fundamental
2. Documentação Problemas sobre o Conhecimento do projeto comprometem sua evolução
3. Conflito Conflito sobre o entendimento do trabalho a ser feito prejudica o projeto
4. Comunicação Todas as áreas interessadas deveriam “falar a mesma língua”
E qual seria a solução?
1. Ágil Metodologias de trabalho focadas na entrega de valor e resposta a mudanças
2. Lean Entregas granulares garantem a Agilidade e permitem controle fino sobre a Qualidade
3. Processo Com passo uniforme e conhecido a expectativa é sabida por todos os envolvidos
4. Dialeto A Comunicação deve ser homogênea por toda a cadeia produtiva
Qual a resposta? 42 BDD Processo Ágil e Lean usando um Dialeto Comum, baseado em BDD
Behavior Driven Development
(…) é uma técnica de desenvolvimento Ágil que encoraja colaboração entre desenvolvedores, setores de qualidade e pessoas n...
User Story +Cenários Teste dos Cenários Desenvolvimento Roteiro de Testes Entrega
Gherkin É uma linguagem legível para qualquer área com a qual descrevemos o comportamento do software sem detalhar como es...
Funcionalidade: Sacar dinheiro do caixa eletrônico Um usuário com uma conta no banco poderia sacar dinheiro do caixa. Dado...
Cenário: Eric quer sacar dinheiro de sua conta pelo caixa eletrônico Dado que Eric tenha um cartão válido E seu saldo seja...
Contexto: Um usuário saca dinheiro de um caixa eletrônico Dado que <Nome> tenha um cartão válido E seu saldo for <SaldoIni...
Ensaio sobre a prática
1. Visão Todos os envolvidos conhecem o projeto em linhas gerais. A documentação começa aqui.
2. Backlog Formado por User Stories desde o gestor de tarefas. A descrição do Item deve ser feita já em Gherkin
3. Desenvolvendo Essa User Story é adicionada ao código do projeto, tornando-se dependência para a construção do mesmo
4. Integrando Para que a nova adição continue no fluxo, todas as User Stories devem ser testadas garantindo a integridade ...
5. Testando Os Testes de Aceitação, ou Homologação, devem considerar o conjunto de User Stories desenvolvidas
6. Documentando As User Stories prontas já constituem uma rica documentação, sem qualquer retrabalho
7. Entregando e Validando A entrega pode (e deve) ser validada baseando-se na documentação gerada.
Considerações
Com a linguagem uniforme por todo o Ciclo de Vida espera-se que os conflitos de compreensão sejam minimizados e/ou elimina...
Gherkin - Documentação - Testes - Compreensão - Comunicação - Validação
A cor do sangue é a mesma para todos
duodraco@gmail.com duodra.co slideshare.net/duodraco
×