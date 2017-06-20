  LANGMASTER.EDU.VN  1    TỪ VỰNG NGÀNH CÔNG NGHỆ THÔNG TIN 1. Operating system (n): hệ điều hành 2. Multi-user (n) Đa ngư...
  LANGMASTER.EDU.VN  2    22.Hardware /ˈhɑːdweә(r)/: Phần cứng/ software/ˈsɒftweә(r)/: phần mềm 23.Text /tekst/ : Văn bản ...
  LANGMASTER.EDU.VN  3    50.Drawback /ˈdrɔːbæk/: trở ngại, hạn chế 51.Effective /ɪˈfektɪv/: có hiệu lực 52.efficient/ɪˈfɪ...
  LANGMASTER.EDU.VN  4    79.Prevail /prɪˈveɪl/: thịnh hành, phổ biến 80.Process /ˈprәʊses/: quá trình, tiến triển 81.Prov...
  LANGMASTER.EDU.VN  5    108. Quality /ˈkwɒlәti/ – Chất lượng. 109. Quantity/ˈkwɒntәti – Số lượng. 110. Ribbon /ˈrɪbәn/ –...
  LANGMASTER.EDU.VN  6    137. Numeric /njuːˈmerɪkl/: Số học, thuộc về số học 138. Operation (n): Thao tác, 139. Output /ˈ...
Từ vựng tiếng anh cơ bản ngành công nghệ thông tin

Chia sẻ các thủ thuật và các từ vựng ngành công nghệ thông tin
http://www.dungplus.com/

  1. 1.   LANGMASTER.EDU.VN  1    TỪ VỰNG NGÀNH CÔNG NGHỆ THÔNG TIN 1. Operating system (n): hệ điều hành 2. Multi-user (n) Đa người dùng 3. Alphanumeric data: Dữ liệu chữ số, dữ liệu cấu thành các chữ cái và bất kỳ chữ số từ 0 đến 9. 4. PPP: Là chữ viết tắt của “Point-to-Point Protocol”. Đây là một giao thức kết nối Internet tin cậy thông qua Modem 5. Authority work: Công tác biên mục (tạo ra các điểm truy cập) đối với tên, tựa đề hay chủ đề; riêng đối với biên mục tên và nhan đề, quá trình này bao gồm xác định tất cả các tên hay tựa đề và liên kết các tên/tựa đề không được chọn với tên/tựa đề được chọn làm điểm truy dụng. Đôi khi quá trình này cũng bao gồm liên kết tên và tựa đề với nhau. 6. Alphabetical catalog: Mục lục xếp theo trật tự chữ cái 7. Broad classification: Phân loại tổng quát 8. Cluster controller (n) Bộ điều khiển trùm 9. Gateway /ˈɡeɪtweɪ/: Cổng kết nối Internet cho những mạng lớn 10.OSI: Là chữ viết tắt của “Open System Interconnection”, hay còn gọi là mô hình chuẩn OSI 11.Packet: Gói dữ liệu 12.Source Code: Mã nguồn (của của file hay một chương trình nào đó) 13.Port /pɔːt/: Cổng 14.Cataloging: Công tác biên mục. Nếu làm trong các tổ chức phi lợi nhuận thì gọi là cataloging, nếu làm vì mục đích thương mại thì gọi là indexing 15.Subject entry – thẻ chủ đề: công cụ truy cập thông qua chủ đề của ấn phẩm . 16.Memory /ˈmemәri/ : bộ nhớ 17.Microprocessor /ˌmaɪkrәʊˈprәʊsesә(r)/: bộ vi xử lý 18.Operationˌ/ɒpәˈreɪʃn/ : thao tác 19.Storage /ˈstɔːrɪdʒ/ : lưu trữ 20.Chief source of information: Nguồn thông tin chính. Dùng tạo ra phần mô tả của một biểu ghi thay thế như trang bìa sách, hình nhan đề phim hoạt hình hay nhãn băng đĩa. 21.Graphics /ˈɡræfɪks/ : đồ họa
  2. 2.   LANGMASTER.EDU.VN  2    22.Hardware /ˈhɑːdweә(r)/: Phần cứng/ software/ˈsɒftweә(r)/: phần mềm 23.Text /tekst/ : Văn bản chỉ bao gồm ký tự 24.Remote Access: Truy cập từ xa qua mạng 25.Union catalog: Mục lục liên hợp. Thư mục thể hiện những tài liệu ở nhiều thư viện hay kho tư 26.Configuration /kәnˌfɪɡәˈreɪʃn/: Cấu hình 27.Protocol /ˈprәʊtәkɒl/: Giao thức 28.Technical /ˈteknɪkl/: Thuộc về kỹ thuật 29.Pinpoint /ˈpɪnpɔɪnt/: Chỉ ra một cách chính xác 30.Ferrite ring (n) Vòng nhiễm từ 31.abbreviation/әˌbriːviˈeɪʃn/: sự tóm tắt, rút gọn 32.Analysis /әˈnælәsɪs/: phân tích 33.Appliance /әˈplaɪәns/: thiết bị, máy móc 34.Application /ˌæplɪˈkeɪʃn/: ứng dụng 35.Arise /әˈraɪz/: xuất hiện, nảy sinh 36.Available /әˈveɪlәbl/: dùng được, có hiệu lực 37.Background /ˈbækɡraʊnd/: bối cảnh, bổ trợ 38.Certification /ˌsɜːtɪfɪˈkeɪʃn/: giấy chứng nhận 39.Chief/tʃiːf/ : giám đốc 40.Common /ˈkɒmәn/: thông thường, 41.Compatible /kәmˈpætәbl/: tương thích 42.consultant /kәnˈsʌltәnt/: cố vấn, chuyên viên tham vấn 43.Convenience convenience: thuận tiện 44.Customer /ˈkʌstәmә(r)/: khách hàng 45.database/ˈdeɪtәbeɪs/: cơ sở dữ liệu 46.Deal /diːl/: giao dịch 47.Demand /dɪˈmɑːnd/: yêu cầu 48.Detailed /ˈdiːteɪld/: chi tiết 49.Develop /dɪˈvelәp/: phát triển
  3. 3.   LANGMASTER.EDU.VN  3    50.Drawback /ˈdrɔːbæk/: trở ngại, hạn chế 51.Effective /ɪˈfektɪv/: có hiệu lực 52.efficient/ɪˈfɪʃnt/: có hiệu suất cao 53.Employ /ɪmˈplɔɪ/: thuê ai làm gì 54.Enterprise /ˈentәpraɪz/: tập đoàn, công ty 55.Environment /ɪnˈvaɪrәnmәnt/: môi trường 56.Equipment /ɪˈkwɪpmәnt/: thiết bị 57.expertise/ˌekspɜːˈtiːz/: thành thạo, tinh thông 58.eyestrain: mỏi mắt 59.Goal /ɡәʊl/: mục tiêu 60.Gadget /ˈɡædʒɪt/: đồ phụ tùng nhỏ 61.Implement /ˈɪmplɪment/: công cụ, phương tiện 62.Increase /ɪnˈkriːs/: sự tăng thêm, tăng lên 63.Install /ɪnˈstɔːl/: cài đặt 64.Instruction /ɪnˈstrʌkʃn/: chỉ thị, chỉ dẫn 65.Insurance /ɪnˈʃʊәrәns/: bảo hiểm 66.Integrate /ˈɪntɪɡreɪt/: hợp nhất, sáp nhập 67.intranet/ˈɪntrәnet/: mạng nội bộ 68.Latest /ˈleɪtɪst/: mới nhất 69.leadership/ˈliːdәʃɪp/: lãnh đạo 70.level with someone (verb): thành thật 71.Low /lәʊ/: yếu, chậm 72.Maintain /meɪnˈteɪn/: duy trì 73.Matrix /ˈmeɪtrɪks/: ma trận 74.Monitor /ˈmɒnɪtә(r)/ : giám sát 75.Negotiate /nɪˈɡәʊʃieɪt/: thương lượng 76.Occur /әˈkɜː(r)/: xảy ra, xảy đến 77.Order /ˈɔːdә(r)/: yêu cầu 78.Oversee /ˌәʊvәˈsiː/: quan sát
  4. 4.   LANGMASTER.EDU.VN  4    79.Prevail /prɪˈveɪl/: thịnh hành, phổ biến 80.Process /ˈprәʊses/: quá trình, tiến triển 81.Provide /prәˈvaɪd/: cung cấp 82.Rapid /ˈræpɪd/: nhanh chóng 83.Remote /rɪˈmәʊt/: từ xa 84.Replace /rɪˈpleɪs/: thay thế 85.Research /rɪˈsɜːtʃ/: nghiên cứ 86.Resource /rɪˈsɔːs/: nguồn 87.Respond /rɪˈspɒnd/: phản hồi 88.Simultaneous /ˌsɪmlˈteɪniәs/: đồng thời 89.Solve /sɒlv/: giải quyết 90.Substantial /sәbˈstænʃl/: tính thực tế 91.Sufficient /sәˈfɪʃnt/: đủ, có khả năng 92.Suitable /ˈsuːtәbl/: phù hợp 93.Multi-task – Đa nhiệm. 94.Priority /praɪˈɒrәti/ – Sự ưu tiên. 95.Productivity /ˌprɒdʌkˈtɪvәti/ – Hiệu suất. 96.Real-time – Thời gian thực. 97.Schedule /ˈskedʒuːl/ – Lập lịch, lịch biểu. 98.Similar /ˈsɪmәlә(r)/ – Giống. 99.Storage /ˈstɔːrɪdʒ/ – Lưu trữ. 100. Technology /tekˈnɒlәdʒi/ – Công nghệ. 101. Tiny /ˈtaɪni/ – Nhỏ bé. 102. Digital /ˈdɪdʒɪtl/ – Số, thuộc về số. 103. Chain /tʃeɪn/ – Chuỗi. 104. Clarify /ˈklærәfaɪ/ – Làm cho trong sáng dễ hiểu. 105. Individual ˌɪndɪˈvɪdʒuәl/ – Cá nhân, cá thể. 106. Inertia /ɪˈnɜːʃә/ – Quán tính. 107. Irregularity/ɪˌreɡjәˈlærәti/ – Sự bất thường, không theo quy tắc.
  5. 5.   LANGMASTER.EDU.VN  5    108. Quality /ˈkwɒlәti/ – Chất lượng. 109. Quantity/ˈkwɒntәti – Số lượng. 110. Ribbon /ˈrɪbәn/ – Dải băng. 111. Abacus/ˈæbәkәs/ – Bàn tính. 112. Allocate/ˈælәkeɪt/ – Phân phối. 113. Analog /ˈænәlɒɡ/ – Tương tự. 114. Command/kәˈmɑːnd/ – Ra lệnh, lệnh (trong máy tính). 115. Dependable/dɪˈpendәbl/ – Có thể tin cậy được. 116. Devise /dɪˈvaɪz/ – Phát minh. 117. Accumulator /әˈkjuːmjәleɪtә(r)/ : Tổng 118. Addition /әˈdɪʃn/: Phép cộng 119. Address /әˈdres/ : Địa chỉ 120. Appropriate /әˈprәʊpriәt/: Thích hợp 121. Arithmetic /әˈrɪθmәtɪk/: Số học 122. Capability /ˌkeɪpәˈbɪlәti/ : Khả năng 123. Circuit /ˈsɜːkɪt/: Mạch 124. Complex /ˈkɒmpleks/: Phức tạp 125. Component/kәmˈpәʊnәnt/ : Thành phần 126. Computer /kәmˈpjuːtә(r)/ : Máy tính 127. Computerize /kәmˈpjuːtәraɪz/ : Tin học hóa 128. Convert /kәnˈvɜːt/: Chuyển đổi 129. Data /ˈdeɪtә/: Dữ liệu 130. Decision /dɪˈsɪʒn/: Quyết định 131. Demagnetize (v) Khử từ hóa 132. Device /dɪˈvaɪs/ Thiết bị 133. Disk /dɪsk/: Đĩa 134. Division /dɪˈvɪʒn/ Phép chia 135. Minicomputer (n) Máy tính mini 136. Multiplication /ˌmʌltɪplɪˈkeɪʃn/: Phép nhân
  6. 6.   LANGMASTER.EDU.VN  6    137. Numeric /njuːˈmerɪkl/: Số học, thuộc về số học 138. Operation (n): Thao tác, 139. Output /ˈaʊtpʊt/: Ra, đưa ra 140. Perform /pәˈfɔːm/ : Tiến hành, thi hành 141. Process /ˈprәʊses/: Xử lý 142. Pulse /pʌls/: Xung 143. Signal (n): Tín hiệu 144. Solution /sәˈluːʃn/: Giải pháp, lời giải 145. Store /stɔː(r)/: Lưu trữ 146. Subtraction /sәbˈtrækʃn/: Phép trừ 147. Switch /swɪtʃ/: Chuyển 148. Tape /teɪp/: Ghi băng, băng 149. Terminal /ˈtɜːmɪnl/: Máy trạm 150. Transmit /trænsˈmɪt/: Truyền 151. Binary /ˈbaɪnәri/ – Nhị phân, thuộc về nhị phân.  

