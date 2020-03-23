Successfully reported this slideshow.
TRABAJO INDIVIDUAL JUAN PABLO TREJOS REYES GRADO 10-6 GUILLERMO M. Lic. Tecnología e informática I.E LICEO DEPARTAMENTAL A...
1. ¿Qué es la electricidad? Es el conjunto de fenómenos físicos relacionados con la presencia y flujo de cargas eléctricas...
3. El circuito eléctrico (serie, paralelo y mixto) 3.1 El circuito: Eléctricas. Las cargas eléctricas que constituyen una ...
3.4. Circuito mixto: Un circuito mixto es una combinación de varios elementos conectados tanto en paralelo como en serie, ...
5.2.1 Tabla de magnitudes. 6. Polea, motor eléctrico, piñones. 6.1. Polea: Una polea es una máquina simple, un dispositivo...
6.2. Motor eléctrico: El motor eléctrico es un dispositivo que convierte la energía eléctrica en energía mecánica de rotac...
8. Ley de watt. La Ley de Watt hace referencia a la potencia eléctrica de un componente electrónico o un aparato y se defi...
Trabajo individual

electricidad y funcionamiento

Trabajo individual

  1. 1. TRABAJO INDIVIDUAL JUAN PABLO TREJOS REYES GRADO 10-6 GUILLERMO M. Lic. Tecnología e informática I.E LICEO DEPARTAMENTAL AREA DE: TECNOLOGIA SANTIAGO DE CALI 2020
  2. 2. 1. ¿Qué es la electricidad? Es el conjunto de fenómenos físicos relacionados con la presencia y flujo de cargas eléctricas. Se manifiesta en una gran variedad de fenómenos como los rayos, la electricidad estática, la inducción electromagnética o el flujo de corriente eléctrica. 2. Corriente continua y corriente alterna. 2.1 Corriente continua: La corriente continua (CC) es la corriente eléctrica que fluye de forma constante en una dirección, como la que fluye en una linterna o en cualquier otro aparato con baterías es corriente continua. Una de las ventajas de la corriente alterna es su relativamente económico cambio de voltaje. A diferencia de la corriente alterna, en la corriente continua las cargas eléctricas circulan siempre en la misma dirección. Aunque comúnmente se identifica la corriente continua con una corriente constante, es continua toda corriente que mantenga siempre la misma polaridad, así disminuya su intensidad conforme se va consumiendo la carga (por ejemplo, cuando se descarga una batería eléctrica). 2.2. Corriente alterna: se denomina a la corriente eléctrica en la que la magnitud y el sentido varían cíclicamente. Fue desarrollada e impulsada por el inventor, ingeniero mecánico, eléctrico y físico Nikola Tesla. Todas las patentes referentes a esta corriente fueron cedidas a la empresa Westinghouse Electric para conseguir capital y poder continuar los proyectos con la corriente alterna. La forma de oscilación de la corriente alterna más comúnmente utilizada es la oscilación senoidal1con la que se consigue una transmisión más eficiente de la energía, a tal punto que al hablar de corriente alterna se sobrentiende que se refiere a la corriente alterna senoidal.
  3. 3. 3. El circuito eléctrico (serie, paralelo y mixto) 3.1 El circuito: Eléctricas. Las cargas eléctricas que constituyen una corriente eléctrica pasan de un punto que tiene mayor potencial eléctrico a otro que tiene un potencial inferior. 3.2. Circuito en serie: Un circuito en serie es una configuración de conexión en la que los bornes o terminales de los dispositivos (generadores, resistencias, condensadores, inductores, interruptores, entre otros) se conectan sucesivamente, es decir, el terminal de salida de un dispositivo se conecta a la terminal de entrada del dispositivo siguiente. 3.3. Circuito paralelo: Un circuito paralelo es una conexión de dispositivos (generadores, resistencias, condensadores, bobinas, etc.) en la que los bornes o terminales de entrada de todos los dispositivos conectados coinciden entre sí, al igual que sus terminales de salida.
  4. 4. 3.4. Circuito mixto: Un circuito mixto es una combinación de varios elementos conectados tanto en paralelo como en serie, estos pueden colocarse de la manera que sea, siempre y cuando se utilicen los dos diferentes sistemas de elementos, tanto en paralelo como en serie. 4. Transporte de la corriente eléctrica. El transporte eléctrico permite transferir la energía producida en las centrales hasta los centros de consumo. Dicho de otra manera, es el camino que realiza la electricidad desde que se genera hasta que comienza a distribuirse. El transporte de electricidad se efectúa a través de líneas de transporte a tensiones elevadas que, junto con las subestaciones eléctricas, forman la red de transporte. Para poder transportar la electricidad con las menores pérdidas de energía posibles es necesario elevar su nivel de tensión. Las líneas de transporte o líneas de alta tensión están constituidas por un elemento conductor (cobre o aluminio) y por los elementos de soporte (torres de alta tensión). Éstas, una vez reducida su tensión hasta la red de distribución, conducen la corriente eléctrica a largas distancias. La red de transporte está mallada, lo que significa que todos los puntos están interconectados y que, si se produce una incidencia en algún lugar, el abastecimiento está garantizado ya que la electricidad puede llegar desde otra línea. Además, la red de transporte está telecontrolada, es decir, las averías se pueden detectar y aislar desde el centro de control. 5. Términos básicos y tabla de magnitudes. 5.1. Términos básicos: 5.1.1 Corriente eléctrica: El movimiento de los electrones a través de un conductor. Según el tipo de desplazamiento diferenciamos entre corriente continua y alterna. En la corriente continua los electrones se desplazan siempre en el mismo sentido. 5.1.2 Electrostática: La materia que nos rodea está formada por átomos. Los átomos a su vez están formados por partículas distribuidas en el núcleo y la corteza. En el núcleo nos encontramos con los neutrones (partículas sin carga y con masa) y protones (partículas con carga positiva y masa). En la corteza girando alrededor del núcleo nos encontramos a los electrones.
  5. 5. 5.2.1 Tabla de magnitudes. 6. Polea, motor eléctrico, piñones. 6.1. Polea: Una polea es una máquina simple, un dispositivo mecánico de tracción, que sirve para transmitir una fuerza. Consiste en una rueda con un canal en su periferia, por el cual pasa una cuerda que gira sobre un eje central. Además, formando conjuntos aparejos o polipastos sirve para reducir la magnitud de la fuerza necesaria para mover un peso.
  6. 6. 6.2. Motor eléctrico: El motor eléctrico es un dispositivo que convierte la energía eléctrica en energía mecánica de rotación por medio de la acción de los campos magnéticos generados en sus bobinas. Son máquinas eléctricas rotatorias compuestas por un estator y un rotor. 6.3. Piñones: En mecánica, se denomina piñón a la rueda de un mecanismo de cremallera o a la rueda más pequeña de un par de ruedas dentadas, ya sea en una transmisión directa por engranaje o indirecta a través de una cadena de transmisión o una correa de transmisión dentada. También se denomina piñón tensor a la rueda dentada destinada a tensar una cadena o una correa dentada de una transmisión. 7. Ley de OHM La ley de Ohm, postulada por el físico y matemático alemán Georg Simón Ohm, es una ley básica de los circuitos eléctricos. Establece que la diferencia de potencial {displaystyle V}V Que aplicamos entre los extremos de un conductor determinado es proporcional a la intensidad de la corriente {displaystyle I}I Que circula por el citado conductor. Ohm completó la ley introduciendo la noción de resistencia eléctrica {displaystyle R} R; que es el factor de proporcionalidad que aparece en la relación entre {displaystyle V}V e {displaystyle I}I:{displaystyle V=Rcdot I,}V=Rcdot I, La fórmula anterior se conoce como fórmula general de la ley de Ohm,12 y en la misma, {displaystyle V}V corresponde a la diferencia de potencial, {displaystyle R} R a la resistencia e {displaystyle I}I a la intensidad de la corriente. Las unidades de esas tres magnitudes en el sistema internacional de unidades son, respectivamente, voltios (V), ohmios (Ω) y amperios (A).En física, el término ley de Ohm se usa para referirse a varias generalizaciones de la ley originalmente formulada por Ohm. El ejemplo más simple es: {displaystyle mathbf {J} =sigma mathbf {E} ,}{displaystyle mathbf {J} =sigma mathbf {E} ,} Donde J es la densidad de corriente en una localización dada en el material resistivo, E es el campo eléctrico en esa localización, y σ (sigma) es un parámetro dependiente del material llamado conductividad. Esta reformulación de la ley de Ohm se debe a Gustav Kirchhoff.
  7. 7. 8. Ley de watt. La Ley de Watt hace referencia a la potencia eléctrica de un componente electrónico o un aparato y se define como la potencia consumida por la carga es directamente proporcional al voltaje suministrado y a la corriente que circula por este. La unidad de la potencia es el Watt. El símbolo para representar la potencia es “P”. Para encontrar la potencia eléctrica (P) podemos emplear las siguientes formulas: Conociendo el voltaje y corriente: P = V x I Conociendo la resistencia eléctrica y corriente: P = R x I2 Conociendo el voltaje y la resistencia eléctrica: P =V2R En las anteriores fórmulas únicamente se sustituyeron las incógnitas correspondientes empleando la fórmula de la ley de Ohm.

