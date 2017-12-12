Download Read Superfinos Popular: Photographs from Havana | PDF books Ebook Free

New from high-profile fashion photographer Thierry Le Gouès comes a lavish artist s book, Popular, an earthy, luring tome of the rarely shown Havana social scene. In Le Gouès provocative duotone and sensuous four-color photographs, we re seduced by a culture of great joy amongst great poverty: raucous, heat-soaked street parties; spirited sparring matches in crumbling gymnasiums; voluptuous nudes plying their wares in derelict mansions; wizened balladeers savoring impossibly large Cohibas... Le Gouès models are drawn from the street: a mixture of Buena Vista Social Club stars and underground legends, the miscegenation of which, in Le Gouès expert fashion sense, serves to create a raw, sexy style—one of abandon out of necessity, out of a lust for life—a spirit Le Gouès sees in Cuba as ubiquitous as the cigarettes from which the book draws its name.

