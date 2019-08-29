Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
%UDYH1HZ:RUOG’UDPDWL]HGDXGLRERRNVIUHHLQHQJOLVKPSGRZQORDG_%UDYH1HZ:RUO ’UDPDWL]HGDXGLRERRN >03@%UDYH1HZ:RUOG’UDPDWL]HGIUHHD...
%UDYH1HZ:RUOG’UDPDWL]HG 7KH&%65DGLR:RUNVKRSZDVDQH[SHULPHQWDOVHULHVRISURGXFWLRQVVXEWLWOHGUDGLRVGLVWLQJXLVKHG LPDJLQDWLRQWKD...
%UDYH1HZ:RUOG’UDPDWL]HG
%UDYH1HZ:RUOG’UDPDWL]HG
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Brave New World (Dramatized) audio books free in english mp3 download Brave New World (Dramatized) audiobook

3 views

Published on

Brave New World (Dramatized) audio books free in english mp3 download Brave New World (Dramatized) audiobook

Published in: Science
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Brave New World (Dramatized) audio books free in english mp3 download Brave New World (Dramatized) audiobook

  1. 1. %UDYH1HZ:RUOG’UDPDWL]HGDXGLRERRNVIUHHLQHQJOLVKPSGRZQORDG_%UDYH1HZ:RUO ’UDPDWL]HGDXGLRERRN >03@%UDYH1HZ:RUOG’UDPDWL]HGIUHHDXGLRERRNVWUHDP_>03@%UDYH1HZ:RUOG’UDPDWL]HGRQOLQHDXGLRERRNIUHH /,1.,13$*(72/,67(125’2:1/2$’%22.
  2. 2. %UDYH1HZ:RUOG’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’HVSLWHWKH’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
  3. 3. %UDYH1HZ:RUOG’UDPDWL]HG
  4. 4. %UDYH1HZ:RUOG’UDPDWL]HG

×