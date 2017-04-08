EBOOK ONLINE NMR Metabolomics in Cancer Research (Woodhead Publishing Series in Biomedicine) Pre Order
Book details Author : Miroslava ÄŒuperloviÄ‡-Culf Pages : 446 pages Publisher : Woodhead Publishing 2012-12-31 Language : ...
Description this book The application of nuclear magnetic resonance (NMR) metabolomics in cancer research requires an unde...
about the best practices in NMR metabolomics experimentation and data preprocessing as applied to different sample typesBU...
If you want to download this book, click link in the last page
Clik here to Download this book EBOOK ONLINE NMR Metabolomics in Cancer Research (Woodhead Publishing Series in Biomedicin...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

EBOOK ONLINE NMR Metabolomics in Cancer Research (Woodhead Publishing Series in Biomedicine) Pre Order

6 views

Published on

BUY NOW http://ebooksonline.top/?book=1907568840
DOWNLOAD PDF Miroslava Čuperlović-Culf EBOOK ONLINE NMR Metabolomics in Cancer Research (Woodhead Publishing Series in Biomedicine) Pre Order BOOK ONLINE
The application of nuclear magnetic resonance (NMR) metabolomics in cancer research requires an understanding of the many possibilities that NMR metabolomics can offer, as well as of the specific characteristics of the cancer metabolic phenotype and the open questions in cancer research. NMR metabolomics in cancer research presents a detailed account of the NMR spectroscopy methods applied to metabolomics mixture analysis along with a discussion of their advantages and disadvantages. Following an overview of the potential use of NMR metabolomics in cancer research, the book begins with an examination of the cancer metabolic phenotype and experimental methodology, before moving on to cover data pre-processing and data analysis. Chapters in the latter part of the book look at dynamic metabolic profiling, biomarker discovery, and the application of NMR metabolomics for different types of cancer, before a concluding chapter discusses future perspectives in the field.Focused description of NMR spectroscopy needed by cancer biologists who are starting to use metabolomicsCurrent overview of knowledge related to the cancer metabolic phenotype from the perspective of metabolomics applicationsInformation about the best practices in NMR metabolomics experimentation and data preprocessing as applied to different sample types

Published in: Education
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
6
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
0
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

EBOOK ONLINE NMR Metabolomics in Cancer Research (Woodhead Publishing Series in Biomedicine) Pre Order

  1. 1. EBOOK ONLINE NMR Metabolomics in Cancer Research (Woodhead Publishing Series in Biomedicine) Pre Order
  2. 2. Book details Author : Miroslava ÄŒuperloviÄ‡-Culf Pages : 446 pages Publisher : Woodhead Publishing 2012-12-31 Language : English ISBN-10 : 1907568840 ISBN-13 : 9781907568848
  3. 3. Description this book The application of nuclear magnetic resonance (NMR) metabolomics in cancer research requires an understanding of the many possibilities that NMR metabolomics can offer, as well as of the specific characteristics of the cancer metabolic phenotype and the open questions in cancer research. NMR metabolomics in cancer research presents a detailed account of the NMR spectroscopy methods applied to metabolomics mixture analysis along with a discussion of their advantages and disadvantages. Following an overview of the potential use of NMR metabolomics in cancer research, the book begins with an examination of the cancer metabolic phenotype and experimental methodology, before moving on to cover data pre- processing and data analysis. Chapters in the latter part of the book look at dynamic metabolic profiling, biomarker discovery, and the application of NMR metabolomics for different types of cancer, before a concluding chapter discusses future perspectives in the field.Focused description of NMR spectroscopy needed by cancer biologists who are starting to use metabolomicsCurrent overview of knowledge related to the cancer metabolic phenotype from the perspective of metabolomics applicationsInformation
  4. 4. about the best practices in NMR metabolomics experimentation and data preprocessing as applied to different sample typesBUY NOW http://ebooksonline.top/?book=1907568840 PDF DOWNLOAD Miroslava ÄŒuperloviÄ‡-Culf EBOOK ONLINE NMR Metabolomics in Cancer Research (Woodhead Publishing Series in Biomedicine) Pre Order FOR IPAD The application of nuclear magnetic resonance (NMR) metabolomics in cancer research requires an understanding of the many possibilities that NMR metabolomics can offer, as well as of the specific characteristics of the cancer metabolic phenotype and the open questions in cancer research. NMR metabolomics in cancer research presents a detailed account of the NMR spectroscopy methods applied to metabolomics mixture analysis along with a discussion of their advantages and disadvantages. Following an overview of the potential use of NMR metabolomics in cancer research, the book begins with an examination of the cancer metabolic phenotype and experimental methodology, before moving on to cover data pre-processing and data analysis. Chapters in the latter part of the book look at dynamic metabolic profiling, biomarker discovery, and the application of NMR metabolomics for different types of cancer, before a concluding chapter discusses future perspectives in the field.Focused description of NMR spectroscopy needed by cancer biologists who are starting to use metabolomicsCurrent overview of knowledge related to the cancer metabolic phenotype from the perspective of metabolomics applicationsInformation about the best practices in NMR metabolomics experimentation and data preprocessing as applied to different sample types
  5. 5. If you want to download this book, click link in the last page
  6. 6. Clik here to Download this book EBOOK ONLINE NMR Metabolomics in Cancer Research (Woodhead Publishing Series in Biomedicine) Pre Order (Miroslava ÄŒuperloviÄ‡-Culf ) Click this link : http://ebooksonline.top/?book=1907568840 if you want to download this book OR

×