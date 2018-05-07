This books ( Fed Up: Understanding How Food Affects Your Child and What You Can Do About It [FULL] ) Made by Sue Dengate

The long-awaited fully revised and updated edition of this bestselling guide. The publication of Sue Dengate s bestselling books Different Kids, The Failsafe Cookbook and Fed Up has opened the eyes of thousands of desperate parents over the last fifteen years to the adverse affects of synthetic additives and natural chemicals in foods. Based on groundbreaking research, Sue s books show that learning difficulties, behavioural problems and minor chronic illness in children and adults can all be the result of intolerance to food chemicals. In this long-awaited, fully updated and revised edition of Fed Up, Sue provides up to the minute information about food intolerance and elimination diets, shares inspiring stories of families overcoming their problems, and lists dozens of favourite and improved recipes for all kinds of occasions. This fully updated and revised book is an essential tool for parents wanting a calmer, happier and healthier family.

