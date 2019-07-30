Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Seize�the�Night�Audiobook Audiobooks�Free�Seize�the�Night LINK�IN�PAGE�4�TO�LISTEN�OR�DOWNLOAD�BOOK
Seize�the�Night Valerius�isn't�a�popular�Dark�Hunter�he's�a�Roman,�which�means�that�the�largely�Greek�Hunters�have�a�major...
Seize�the�Night
Seize�the�Night
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Audiobooks Free Seize the Night

6 views

Published on

Audiobooks Free Seize the Night

Published in: Economy & Finance
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Audiobooks Free Seize the Night

  1. 1. Seize�the�Night�Audiobook Audiobooks�Free�Seize�the�Night LINK�IN�PAGE�4�TO�LISTEN�OR�DOWNLOAD�BOOK
  2. 2. Seize�the�Night Valerius�isn't�a�popular�Dark�Hunter�he's�a�Roman,�which�means�that�the�largely�Greek�Hunters�have�a�major� grudge�against�him�and�his�civilization�for�superceding�them.�To�make�things�worse,�he's�very�conscious�of�his� aristocratic�background�and�breeding.�So�it�serves�him�right�when�he�runs�into�Tabitha�Devereaux.�She's�sassy,� sexy,�and�completely�unwilling�to�take�him�seriously.�(Not�to�mention�that�she's�the�twin�sister�of�the�wife�of�former� Dark�Hunter�Kyrian�Val's�mortal�enemy.)�What�Tabitha�does�take�seriously�is�hunting�and�killing�vampires�and�soon� she�and�Val�have�to�grapple�with�the�deadliest�of�all�Daimons�one�who's�managed�to�come�back�from�the�dead,�and� holds�a�serious�grudge�against�both�of�them.�To�win�against�evil,�Val�will�have�to�loosen�up,�learn�to�trust,�and�put� everything�on�the�line�to�protect�a�man�he�hates�and�a�woman�who�drives�him�nuts,�in�Seize�the�Night�by�#1�New� York�Times�bestselling�author�Sherrilyn�Kenyon.
  3. 3. Seize�the�Night
  4. 4. Seize�the�Night

×