Successfully reported this slideshow.
Your SlideShare is downloading. ×

Zahar Urdu.pdf

Jan. 11, 2023
0 likes 0 views
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
1   
2   
                                                             ...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Upcoming SlideShare
Ishq Jo Ruth Gya Urdu.pdf
Ishq Jo Ruth Gya Urdu.pdf
Loading in …3
×

Check these out next

BIYAZ URDU.pdf
DUFM Educational & Charitable Trust
Firqa Bandi Urdu.pdf
DUFM Educational & Charitable Trust
Walid Ki Zimme Dariyan Urdu.pdf
DUFM Educational & Charitable Trust
TARJAMA-E-KALMA URDU.pdf
DUFM Educational & Charitable Trust
Fasad Urdu.pdf
DUFM Educational & Charitable Trust
Haya Urdu.pdf
DUFM Educational & Charitable Trust
HAZRAT ISA IBNE MARYAM URDU.pdf
DUFM Educational & Charitable Trust
GHAM KA SAAL URDU.pdf
DUFM Educational & Charitable Trust
1 of 51 Ad

Zahar Urdu.pdf

Jan. 11, 2023
0 likes 0 views
Education

Rabta Nambar 9322116509
8451030343
7506165707

Rabta Nambar 9322116509
8451030343
7506165707

Education
Advertisement

Recommended

Ishq Jo Ruth Gya Urdu.pdf
DUFM Educational & Charitable Trust
0 views
22 slides
MM-CALENDAR 2023
DUFM Educational & Charitable Trust
188 views
12 slides
Salam Ka Tariqa Urdu.pdf
DUFM Educational & Charitable Trust
12 views
14 slides
Khutba-e-Imani.pdf
DUFM Educational & Charitable Trust
78 views
105 slides
Musalman Aur Shamshan Urdu.pdf
DUFM Educational & Charitable Trust
6 views
22 slides
Tameer-e-Karbala Wa Inhedam Book.pdf
DUFM Educational & Charitable Trust
6 views
24 slides
CHUNTI URDU.pdf
DUFM Educational & Charitable Trust
11 views
24 slides
CARAPTION URDU.pdf
DUFM Educational & Charitable Trust
4 views
38 slides
Advertisement

More Related Content

More from DUFM Educational & Charitable Trust (20)

BIYAZ URDU.pdf
DUFM Educational & Charitable Trust
3 views
Firqa Bandi Urdu.pdf
DUFM Educational & Charitable Trust
21 views
Walid Ki Zimme Dariyan Urdu.pdf
DUFM Educational & Charitable Trust
5 views
TARJAMA-E-KALMA URDU.pdf
DUFM Educational & Charitable Trust
12 views
Fasad Urdu.pdf
DUFM Educational & Charitable Trust
6 views
Haya Urdu.pdf
DUFM Educational & Charitable Trust
8 views
HAZRAT ISA IBNE MARYAM URDU.pdf
DUFM Educational & Charitable Trust
43 views
GHAM KA SAAL URDU.pdf
DUFM Educational & Charitable Trust
13 views
ISLAMI TAHWAAR URDU.pdf
DUFM Educational & Charitable Trust
7 views
Markaze Islam Hai Masajid Urdu.pdf
DUFM Educational & Charitable Trust
6 views
Gaiki Ahmiyat islam ki Nazar Mai Urdu.pdf
DUFM Educational & Charitable Trust
7 views
Zakat In Urdu
DUFM Educational & Charitable Trust
55 views
Zakat Book Hindi
DUFM Educational & Charitable Trust
18 views
Watan Se Muhabbat Iman Ka Hissa Hai Urdu
DUFM Educational & Charitable Trust
18 views
Watan Se Mohabbat Hindi
DUFM Educational & Charitable Trust
6 views
MAOSIQI KYA HAI - URDU
DUFM Educational & Charitable Trust
11 views
iman Urdu
DUFM Educational & Charitable Trust
13 views
FAZAILE DUROODE TAAJ URDU.pdf
DUFM Educational & Charitable Trust
7 views
DUNYA URDU.pdf
DUFM Educational & Charitable Trust
9 views
Chand Hindi Book.pdf
DUFM Educational & Charitable Trust
12 views
BIYAZ URDU.pdf
DUFM Educational & Charitable Trust
3 views
49 slides
Firqa Bandi Urdu.pdf
DUFM Educational & Charitable Trust
21 views
38 slides
Walid Ki Zimme Dariyan Urdu.pdf
DUFM Educational & Charitable Trust
5 views
56 slides
TARJAMA-E-KALMA URDU.pdf
DUFM Educational & Charitable Trust
12 views
20 slides
Fasad Urdu.pdf
DUFM Educational & Charitable Trust
6 views
37 slides
Haya Urdu.pdf
DUFM Educational & Charitable Trust
8 views
29 slides

Recently uploaded (20)

DCIIApps per DayClose RatioYears in Acct MangmentSexAcct Mgt. Cert.docx
edwardmarivel
3 views
reflective journal 6.pdf
BLESSYSS
5 views
LATIHAN BINA AYAT.docx
LAWANYAAPLETCHUMANAN
5 views
Ishq Jo Ruth Gya Urdu.pdf
DUFM Accademy
0 views
GEMPUR 8 FASA 2-PERCUBAAN SPM 1- BI.pptx
RAMYAHAPSUBRAMANIAMM
2 views
NU_Muslims_in_USA_KH.ppt
MahmudaKhnam1
2 views
JW8LEAAAQBAJ.pdf
ThamaraMaulyhusade
1 view
IELTS Coaching in Kochi 10-01-2023
seo company
4 views
DataMaternal Mortality rate per 100 000180018011802180318041805180.docx
whittemorelucilla
3 views
Creating a Measurement Strategy for the Program Outcome Question.docx
willcoxjanay
2 views
7. Pressure.pdf
ssuser94752c
3 views
Gavin Holmes - The Complete Volume Spread Analysis System Explained-A Compani...
HungLe593957
3 views
ehjkiter[url=httpswww.collegeessay.org]esshjkhjer[url].docx
toltonkendal
2 views
COPYCOPYCOPYCOPYCOPY.docx
dickonsondorris
2 views
reflective journal 6.pdf
BLESSYSS
5 views
BUS210 analysis – open question codesQ7a01 Monthly OK02 Not .docx
curwenmichaela
3 views
excel 3 comaparison DateSPYTLTGLDBTCReturnSPYTLTGLDBTC2018SPYTLTGL.docx
cravennichole326
2 views
Chapter 11.1 (1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, 13).docx
bartholomeocoombs
2 views
reflective journal 6.pdf
BLESSYSS
5 views
ABSF 2203.pptx
iqbal253942
3 views
DCIIApps per DayClose RatioYears in Acct MangmentSexAcct Mgt. Cert.docx
edwardmarivel
3 views
2 slides
reflective journal 6.pdf
BLESSYSS
5 views
6 slides
LATIHAN BINA AYAT.docx
LAWANYAAPLETCHUMANAN
5 views
1 slide
Ishq Jo Ruth Gya Urdu.pdf
DUFM Accademy
0 views
22 slides
GEMPUR 8 FASA 2-PERCUBAAN SPM 1- BI.pptx
RAMYAHAPSUBRAMANIAMM
2 views
9 slides
NU_Muslims_in_USA_KH.ppt
MahmudaKhnam1
2 views
19 slides
Advertisement

Zahar Urdu.pdf

  1. 1. 1   
  2. 2. 2   
  3. 3.                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                   2021     16    3                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                            3   
  4. 4.                                                                                                                                                                                       ..                                        ..                                  ..   ...                                                                                                                                                                    4   
  5. 5.                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                              5   
  6. 6.                                                                                                                                                      6   
  7. 7.                                                                                                                                                                                                                           7   
  8. 8.                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                    8   
  9. 9.                                                                                                                                                                                     9   
  10. 10.                                                                                                                                                                                                                            10   
  11. 11.                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                              11   
  12. 12.                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                       12   
  13. 13.                                                                                                                                                                                            13   
  14. 14.                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                14   
  15. 15.         1 0                                                 2020                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                   15   
  16. 16.                                                                                                                                                                                                                                      50                     16   
  17. 17.                                                                                                                                                                            17   
  18. 18.                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                              drugs                          18   
  19. 19.                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                          50                                                                                    19   
  20. 20.                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                         .  necrosis                                                                                                                                                                                                                                 20   
  21. 21.                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                 Elapidae                                                                                     21   
  22. 22.                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                   Mamba.                                                        Mamba                                                                                                                                                                                                        22   
  23. 23.                                                                                                                                                                                                               23   
  24. 24.                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                    24   
  25. 25.                                                                              Elapidae     elapids                                                   elapids                                            elapids                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                            25   
  26. 26.                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                              their                                                                                           26   
  27. 27.                                                                                                                                                                                                  27   
  28. 28.                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                        drugs                                                                                                                                                                ep              28   
  29. 29.                                               2019    22                                                                                                                                                                                       29   
  30. 30.                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                           30   
  31. 31.                                                                                                                                                                                  31   
  32. 32.                                                                                                                                                                                32   
  33. 33.                                                                                                                        3                                                                                                                                                                              27                                                                                                     3                                                   111                                    33   
  34. 34.                                                   101                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                     34   
  35. 35.                     Rabies                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                       Mask                                                                                                                                                 Pyodine        Sprit              35   
  36. 36.             Stitches                                                                                4824                             Qualified           Vaccine 36   
  37. 37.       2021    12                                                                                                                                                                                               85    5     5                                                      4                                         85    5                90    3                                                                                                            100                                     37   
  38. 38.                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                            38   
  39. 39.                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                    39   
  40. 40.                                                                                                                                                                                               sugar fucose                                                                                                                                                                                     fucose                                                                                                                                       40   
  41. 41.                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                       41   
  42. 42.                                                                                                                            42   
  43. 43.                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                              43   
  44. 44.                                                                                                                                                                                         44   
  45. 45.                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                         45   
  46. 46.                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                             46   
  47. 47.                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                             47   
  48. 48.                                                                                            habu                                                habu                                                                                                                                                                                             Kallikreins       48   
  49. 49.                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                49   
  50. 50.                                                                                           –                                       ...                                                               .....                     50   
  51. 51. 51   

×