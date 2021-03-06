Successfully reported this slideshow.
Service Repair Manual Models 312D and 312D L Excavator
Shutdown SIS Previous Screen Product: EXCAVATOR Model: 312D EXCAVATOR HCW Configuration: 312D & 312D L Excavators HCW00001...
Illustration 1 g01377349 1. Install thrust washer (14) on the rear face of the crankshaft with the oil groove toward the o...
Illustration 3 g01377519 This Illustration is of the rear main bearing cap. 4. Install main bearings (11) onto crankshaft ...
Illustration 5 g01385779 6. Apply Tooling (C) to the corners and the sides of rear main bearing cap (8). Install rear main...
Illustration 7 g01377571 9. Check the end play of the crankshaft with Tooling (B). The end play must be 0.100 to 0.264 mm ...
12. Install the pistons and connecting rods. Refer to Disassembly and Assembly, "Pistons and Connecting Rods - Install". I...
b. Install the flywheel housing. Refer to Disassembly and Assembly, "Flywheel Housing - Remove and Install". c. Install th...
Shutdown SIS Previous Screen Product: EXCAVATOR Model: 312D EXCAVATOR HCW Configuration: 312D & 312D L Excavators HCW00001...
Illustration 1 g00541880 1. Use Tool (A) to remove crankshaft gear (1) from crankshaft (2). Note: Do not remove the gear b...
Note: Be careful not to damage the finished surfaces on the crankshaft. 2. Install the crankshaft gear on the end of the c...
Shutdown SIS Previous Screen Product: EXCAVATOR Model: 312D EXCAVATOR HCW Configuration: 312D & 312D L Excavators HCW00001...
Note: Cat does not recommend the checking of the actual bearing clearances particularly on small engines. This is because ...
Illustration 1 g01152855 Typical Example 4. Remove all of Tooling (A) before you install the bearing cap. Note: When Tooli...
Shutdown SIS Previous Screen Product: EXCAVATOR Model: 312D EXCAVATOR HCW Configuration: 312D & 312D L Excavators HCW00001...
Installation Procedure Note: Check the O-ring seals for wear or for damage. Replace the components, if necessary. NOTICE K...
Shutdown SIS Previous Screen Product: EXCAVATOR Model: 312D EXCAVATOR HCW Configuration: 312D & 312D L Excavators HCW00001...
Illustration 1 g01374257 2. Disconnect harness assembly (1). 3. Remove water temperature sensor (2) and the O-ring seal. I...
Shutdown SIS Previous Screen Product: EXCAVATOR Model: 312D EXCAVATOR HCW Configuration: 312D & 312D L Excavators HCW00001...
Illustration 1 g01385832 1. Disconnect harness assembly (2) . 2. Remove engine oil pressure sensor (1) and the O-ring seal...
2. Connect harness assembly (2) . Copyright 1993 - 2020 Caterpillar Inc. All Rights Reserved. Private Network For SIS Lice...
Shutdown SIS Previous Screen Product: EXCAVATOR Model: 312D EXCAVATOR HCW Configuration: 312D & 312D L Excavators HCW00001...
Thank you very much for your reading. Please Click Here. Then Get COMPLETE MANUAL. NO WAITING NOTE: If there is no respons...
Illustration 1 g01377748 1. Remove bolt (2) in order to remove position sensor (1) and the O-ring seal. Installation Proce...
Illustration 2 g01377748 1. Install the O-ring seal and position sensor (1) . Install bolt (2) . End By: Install the hydra...
Shutdown SIS Previous Screen Product: EXCAVATOR Model: 312D EXCAVATOR HCW Configuration: 312D & 312D L Excavators HCW00001...
Caterpillar Cat 312D L Excavator (Prefix HCW) Service Repair Manual (HCW00001 and up)

Caterpillar Cat 312D L Excavator (Prefix HCW) Service Repair Manual (HCW00001 and up)

  1. 1. Service Repair Manual Models 312D and 312D L Excavator
  2. 2. Shutdown SIS Previous Screen Product: EXCAVATOR Model: 312D EXCAVATOR HCW Configuration: 312D & 312D L Excavators HCW00001-UP (MACHINE) POWERED BY C4.2 Engine Disassembly and Assembly C4.2 Engine for Caterpillar Built Machines Media Number -KENR8105-04 Publication Date -01/06/2013 Date Updated -12/06/2013 i02770970 Crankshaft - Install SMCS - 1202-012 Installation Procedure Table 1 Required Tools Tool Part Number Part Description Qty A 6V-9120 Socket (1) 1 B 8T-5096 Dial Indicator 1 C 8T-9022 Silicone Gasket 1 D 198-9113 Seal Installer 1 ( 1 ) Tooling (A) is a 46 mm socket. NOTICE Keep all parts clean from contaminants. Contaminants may cause rapid wear and shortened component life. 1/7 312D & 312D L Excavators HCW00001-UP (MACHINE) POWERED BY C4.2 Engi... 2020/5/21 https://127.0.0.1/sisweb/sisweb/techdoc/techdoc_print_page.jsp?returnurl=/sis...
  3. 3. Illustration 1 g01377349 1. Install thrust washer (14) on the rear face of the crankshaft with the oil groove toward the outside. 2. Position the upper halves of crankshaft main bearings (13) in the cylinder block. Install the bearings with the main bearing tabs in the correct position. Lubricate the bearings with clean engine oil. Illustration 2 g01377339 3. Lubricate the crankshaft journals with clean engine oil. Attach a suitable lifting device to crankshaft (12). The weight of crankshaft (12) is approximately 40 kg (88 lb). Use the suitable lifting device in order to position crankshaft (12) onto the upper halves of the crankshaft main bearings. Note: Be careful not to damage the finished surfaces on the crankshaft. 2/7 312D & 312D L Excavators HCW00001-UP (MACHINE) POWERED BY C4.2 Engi... 2020/5/21 https://127.0.0.1/sisweb/sisweb/techdoc/techdoc_print_page.jsp?returnurl=/sis...
  4. 4. Illustration 3 g01377519 This Illustration is of the rear main bearing cap. 4. Install main bearings (11) onto crankshaft main bearing caps (7) (not shown). Install main bearing (11) onto rear main bearing cap (8). Install bearings (11) with the main bearing tabs in the correct position. Lubricate main bearings (11) with clean engine oil. 5. Install thrust washers (10) onto rear main bearing cap (8). Make sure that the oil grooves on thrust washers (10) are facing away from rear main bearing cap (8) . Illustration 4 g01377377 3/7 312D & 312D L Excavators HCW00001-UP (MACHINE) POWERED BY C4.2 Engi... 2020/5/21 https://127.0.0.1/sisweb/sisweb/techdoc/techdoc_print_page.jsp?returnurl=/sis...
  5. 5. Illustration 5 g01385779 6. Apply Tooling (C) to the corners and the sides of rear main bearing cap (8). Install rear main bearing cap (8) to the cylinder block so that the rear face is even with the rear face of the cylinder block. 7. Apply soapy water to seals (9). Position seals (9) in the grooves on rear main bearing cap (8) with the rounded edges of seals (9) toward the outside. Use Tooling (D) in order to push seals (9) into position. This will reduce the risk of damaging the metal cores of seals (9). Apply Tooling (C) around seals (9). Cut off any excess length of seals (9) . Illustration 6 g01385754 8. Install crankshaft main bearing caps (7). Put clean engine oil on the threads of new main bearing cap bolts (6). Install main bearing cap bolts (6). Tighten main bearing cap bolts (6) evenly to a torque of 137 ± 5 N·m (101 ± 4 lb ft). Note: Ensure that crankshaft main bearing caps (7) are installed in the original locations. 4/7 312D & 312D L Excavators HCW00001-UP (MACHINE) POWERED BY C4.2 Engi... 2020/5/21 https://127.0.0.1/sisweb/sisweb/techdoc/techdoc_print_page.jsp?returnurl=/sis...
  6. 6. Illustration 7 g01377571 9. Check the end play of the crankshaft with Tooling (B). The end play must be 0.100 to 0.264 mm (0.0039 to 0.0104 inch). Refer to the Specification, "Crankshaft" for more information on crankshaft end play. Illustration 8 g01385745 Note: Remove tape or rubber tubing from the connecting rod bolts. 10. Apply a light coat of clean engine oil to the connecting rod bearing surfaces and to the connecting rod journals. Install the connecting rods onto the connecting rod journals. 11. Install the lower half of the connecting bearings into the corresponding connecting rod caps and install connecting rod caps (5) . Note: Align the tabs on the back of the connecting rod bearings with the tab grooves in connecting rod caps (5). Install new bolts (4) and the new nuts. Tighten bolts (4) to a torque of 103 ± 5 N·m (76 ± 4 lb ft). 5/7 312D & 312D L Excavators HCW00001-UP (MACHINE) POWERED BY C4.2 Engi... 2020/5/21 https://127.0.0.1/sisweb/sisweb/techdoc/techdoc_print_page.jsp?returnurl=/sis...
  7. 7. 12. Install the pistons and connecting rods. Refer to Disassembly and Assembly, "Pistons and Connecting Rods - Install". Illustration 9 g01377302 13. Check for free crankshaft rotation by rotating the crankshaft for two complete revolutions. Use Tooling (A) on nut (3) in order to rotate the crankshaft. Illustration 10 g01385561 14. Position oil supply tube (1) and the O-ring seal. Install bolts (2) in order to secure the oil supply tube to the cylinder block. End By: a. Install the engine oil pan. Refer to Disassembly and Assembly, "Engine Oil Pan - Remove and Install". 6/7 312D & 312D L Excavators HCW00001-UP (MACHINE) POWERED BY C4.2 Engi... 2020/5/21 https://127.0.0.1/sisweb/sisweb/techdoc/techdoc_print_page.jsp?returnurl=/sis...
  8. 8. b. Install the flywheel housing. Refer to Disassembly and Assembly, "Flywheel Housing - Remove and Install". c. Install the crankshaft rear seal, if the crankshaft wear sleeve was removed. Refer to Disassembly and Assembly, "Crankshaft Rear Seal - Install". d. Install the front housing. Refer to Disassembly and Assembly, "Housing (Front) - Install". Copyright 1993 - 2020 Caterpillar Inc. All Rights Reserved. Private Network For SIS Licensees. Thu May 21 08:12:41 UTC+0800 2020 7/7 312D & 312D L Excavators HCW00001-UP (MACHINE) POWERED BY C4.2 Engi... 2020/5/21 https://127.0.0.1/sisweb/sisweb/techdoc/techdoc_print_page.jsp?returnurl=/sis...
  9. 9. Shutdown SIS Previous Screen Product: EXCAVATOR Model: 312D EXCAVATOR HCW Configuration: 312D & 312D L Excavators HCW00001-UP (MACHINE) POWERED BY C4.2 Engine Disassembly and Assembly C4.2 Engine for Caterpillar Built Machines Media Number -KENR8105-04 Publication Date -01/06/2013 Date Updated -12/06/2013 i01131265 Crankshaft Gear - Remove and Install SMCS - 1204-010-GE Removal Procedure Table 1 Required Tools Tool Part Number Part Description Qty A 1P-0820 Hydraulic Puller 1 9U-6600 Hand Hydraulic Pump 1 0S-2398 Step Plate 1 3H-0468 Puller Plate 4 8B-7549 Puller Leg 2 1B-4207 Full Nut 2 8B-7551 Bearing Puller 1 Start By: a. Remove the crankshaft. Refer to Disassembly and Assembly, "Crankshaft - Remove". 1/3 312D & 312D L Excavators HCW00001-UP (MACHINE) POWERED BY C4.2 Engi... 2020/5/21 https://127.0.0.1/sisweb/sisweb/techdoc/techdoc_print_page.jsp?returnurl=/sis...
  10. 10. Illustration 1 g00541880 1. Use Tool (A) to remove crankshaft gear (1) from crankshaft (2). Note: Do not remove the gear by tapping with a hammer. Note: Be careful not to damage the finished surfaces on the crankshaft. 2. Check the key on the crankshaft. If the key is damaged, use a new part for replacement. Installation Procedure NOTICE Keep all parts clean from contaminants. Contaminants may cause rapid wear and shortened component life. Always wear protective gloves when handling parts that have been heated. 1. Use an oven and heat the crankshaft gear to a temperature of about 100 °C (212 °F). The crankshaft gear is heated in order to ease installation of the crankshaft gear. Wear eye protection in order to prevent possible personal injury while performing the following steps. 2/3 312D & 312D L Excavators HCW00001-UP (MACHINE) POWERED BY C4.2 Engi... 2020/5/21 https://127.0.0.1/sisweb/sisweb/techdoc/techdoc_print_page.jsp?returnurl=/sis...
  11. 11. Note: Be careful not to damage the finished surfaces on the crankshaft. 2. Install the crankshaft gear on the end of the crankshaft. Ensure that the key in the crankshaft is aligned with the keyway in the gear. Tap lightly with a copper hammer until the crankshaft gear is seated. Ensure that the crankshaft gear is seated against the shoulder on the crankshaft. Note: Ensure that the timing marks of the crankshaft gear are on the front. End By: a. Install the crankshaft. Refer to Disassembly and Assembly, "Crankshaft - Install". Copyright 1993 - 2020 Caterpillar Inc. All Rights Reserved. Private Network For SIS Licensees. Thu May 21 08:13:40 UTC+0800 2020 3/3 312D & 312D L Excavators HCW00001-UP (MACHINE) POWERED BY C4.2 Engi... 2020/5/21 https://127.0.0.1/sisweb/sisweb/techdoc/techdoc_print_page.jsp?returnurl=/sis...
  12. 12. Shutdown SIS Previous Screen Product: EXCAVATOR Model: 312D EXCAVATOR HCW Configuration: 312D & 312D L Excavators HCW00001-UP (MACHINE) POWERED BY C4.2 Engine Disassembly and Assembly C4.2 Engine for Caterpillar Built Machines Media Number -KENR8105-04 Publication Date -01/06/2013 Date Updated -12/06/2013 i05977048 Bearing Clearance - Check SMCS - 1203-535; 1219-535 Measurement Procedure Table 1 Required Tools Tool Part Number Part Description Qty A 198-9142 Plastic Gauge (Green) 0.025 to 0.076 mm (0.001 to 0.003 inch) 1 198-9143 Plastic Gauge (Red) 0.051 to 0.152 mm (0.002 to 0.006 inch) 1 198-9144 Plastic Gauge (Blue) 0.102 to 0.229 mm (0.004 to 0.009 inch) 1 198-9145 Plastic Gauge (Yellow) 0.230 to 0.510 mm (0.009 to 0.020 inch) 1 Note: Plastic gauge may not be necessary when the engine is in the chassis. NOTICE Keep all parts clean from contaminants. Contaminants may cause rapid wear and shortened component life. 1/3 312D & 312D L Excavators HCW00001-UP (MACHINE) POWERED BY C4.2 Engi... 2020/5/21 https://127.0.0.1/sisweb/sisweb/techdoc/techdoc_print_page.jsp?returnurl=/sis...
  13. 13. Note: Cat does not recommend the checking of the actual bearing clearances particularly on small engines. This is because of the possibility of obtaining inaccurate results and the possibility of damaging the bearing or the journal surfaces. Each Cat engine bearing is quality checked for specific wall thickness. Note: The measurements should be within specifications and the correct bearings should be used. If the crankshaft journals and the bores for the block and the rods were measured during disassembly, no further checks are necessary. However, if the technician still wants to measure the bearing clearances, Tooling (A) is an acceptable method. Tooling (A) is less accurate on journals with small diameters if clearances are less than 0.10 mm (0.004 inch). NOTICE Lead wire, shim stock or a dial bore gauge can damage the bearing surfaces. The technician must be very careful to use Tooling (A) correctly. The following points must be remembered: • Ensure that the backs of the bearings and the bores are clean and dry. • Ensure that the bearing locking tabs are properly seated in the tab grooves. • The crankshaft must be free of oil at the contact points of Tooling (A). 1. Put a piece of Tooling (A) on the crown of the bearing that is in the cap. Note: Do not allow Tooling (A) to extend over the edge of the bearing. 2. Use the correct torque-turn specifications in order to install the bearing cap. Do not use an impact wrench. Be careful not to dislodge the bearing when the cap is installed. Note: Do not turn the crankshaft when Tooling (A) is installed. 3. Carefully remove the cap, but do not remove Tooling (A). Measure the width of Tooling (A) while Tooling (A) is in the bearing cap or on the crankshaft journal. Refer to Illustration 1. 2/3 312D & 312D L Excavators HCW00001-UP (MACHINE) POWERED BY C4.2 Engi... 2020/5/21 https://127.0.0.1/sisweb/sisweb/techdoc/techdoc_print_page.jsp?returnurl=/sis...
  14. 14. Illustration 1 g01152855 Typical Example 4. Remove all of Tooling (A) before you install the bearing cap. Note: When Tooling (A) is used, the readings can sometimes be unclear. For example, all parts of Tooling (A) are not the same width. Measure the major width in order to ensure that the parts are within the specification range. Refer to Specifications Manual, "Connecting Rod Bearing Journal" and Specifications Manual, "Main Bearing Journal" for the correct clearances. Copyright 1993 - 2020 Caterpillar Inc. All Rights Reserved. Private Network For SIS Licensees. Thu May 21 08:14:40 UTC+0800 2020 3/3 312D & 312D L Excavators HCW00001-UP (MACHINE) POWERED BY C4.2 Engi... 2020/5/21 https://127.0.0.1/sisweb/sisweb/techdoc/techdoc_print_page.jsp?returnurl=/sis...
  15. 15. Shutdown SIS Previous Screen Product: EXCAVATOR Model: 312D EXCAVATOR HCW Configuration: 312D & 312D L Excavators HCW00001-UP (MACHINE) POWERED BY C4.2 Engine Disassembly and Assembly C4.2 Engine for Caterpillar Built Machines Media Number -KENR8105-04 Publication Date -01/06/2013 Date Updated -12/06/2013 i02741821 Crankshaft Position Sensor - Remove and Install - Primary Speed Timing Sensor SMCS - 1912-010 Removal Procedure NOTICE Keep all parts clean from contaminants. Contaminants may cause rapid wear and shortened component life. Illustration 1 g01374150 1. Disconnect harness assembly (1). Remove bolt (3) and crankshaft position sensor (2). 1/2 312D & 312D L Excavators HCW00001-UP (MACHINE) POWERED BY C4.2 Engi... 2020/5/21 https://127.0.0.1/sisweb/sisweb/techdoc/techdoc_print_page.jsp?returnurl=/sis...
  16. 16. Installation Procedure Note: Check the O-ring seals for wear or for damage. Replace the components, if necessary. NOTICE Keep all parts clean from contaminants. Contaminants may cause rapid wear and shortened component life. Illustration 2 g01374150 1. Install crankshaft position sensor (2). Install bolt (3). Tighten bolt (3) to a torque of 17 ± 2 N·m (13 ± 1 lb ft). Connect harness assembly (1). Copyright 1993 - 2020 Caterpillar Inc. All Rights Reserved. Private Network For SIS Licensees. Thu May 21 08:15:39 UTC+0800 2020 2/2 312D & 312D L Excavators HCW00001-UP (MACHINE) POWERED BY C4.2 Engi... 2020/5/21 https://127.0.0.1/sisweb/sisweb/techdoc/techdoc_print_page.jsp?returnurl=/sis...
  17. 17. Shutdown SIS Previous Screen Product: EXCAVATOR Model: 312D EXCAVATOR HCW Configuration: 312D & 312D L Excavators HCW00001-UP (MACHINE) POWERED BY C4.2 Engine Disassembly and Assembly C4.2 Engine for Caterpillar Built Machines Media Number -KENR8105-04 Publication Date -01/06/2013 Date Updated -12/06/2013 i02741883 Coolant Temperature Sensor - Remove and Install SMCS - 1906-010 Removal Procedure NOTICE Care must be taken to ensure that fluids are contained during performance of inspection, maintenance, testing, adjusting, and repair of the product. Be prepared to collect the fluid with suitable containers before opening any compartment or disassembling any component containing fluids. Refer to Special Publication, NENG2500, "Dealer Service Tool Catalog" for tools and supplies suitable to collect and contain fluids on Cat products. Dispose of all fluids according to local regulations and mandates. NOTICE Keep all parts clean from contaminants. Contaminants may cause rapid wear and shortened component life. 1. Drain the coolant from the cooling system into a suitable container for storage or for disposal. Refer to Operation and Maintenance Manual, "Cooling System Coolant (ELC) - Change". 1/2 312D & 312D L Excavators HCW00001-UP (MACHINE) POWERED BY C4.2 Engi... 2020/5/21 https://127.0.0.1/sisweb/sisweb/techdoc/techdoc_print_page.jsp?returnurl=/sis...
  18. 18. Illustration 1 g01374257 2. Disconnect harness assembly (1). 3. Remove water temperature sensor (2) and the O-ring seal. Installation Procedure Note: Check the O-ring seals for wear or for damage. Replace the components, if necessary. Illustration 2 g01374257 1. Install the O-ring seal onto water temperature sensor (2). Install water temperature sensor (2). Tighten water temperature sensor (2) to a torque of 15 ± 3 N·m (11 ± 2 lb ft). 2. Connect harness assembly (1). 3. Fill the cooling system. Refer to Operation and Maintenance Manual, "Cooling System Coolant (ELC) - Change". Copyright 1993 - 2020 Caterpillar Inc. All Rights Reserved. Private Network For SIS Licensees. Thu May 21 08:16:38 UTC+0800 2020 2/2 312D & 312D L Excavators HCW00001-UP (MACHINE) POWERED BY C4.2 Engi... 2020/5/21 https://127.0.0.1/sisweb/sisweb/techdoc/techdoc_print_page.jsp?returnurl=/sis...
  19. 19. Shutdown SIS Previous Screen Product: EXCAVATOR Model: 312D EXCAVATOR HCW Configuration: 312D & 312D L Excavators HCW00001-UP (MACHINE) POWERED BY C4.2 Engine Disassembly and Assembly C4.2 Engine for Caterpillar Built Machines Media Number -KENR8105-04 Publication Date -01/06/2013 Date Updated -12/06/2013 i02771200 Engine Oil Pressure Sensor - Remove and Install SMCS - 1924-010 Removal Procedure NOTICE Care must be taken to ensure that fluids are contained during performance of inspection, maintenance, testing, adjusting and repair of the product. Be prepared to collect the fluid with suitable containers before opening any compartment or disassembling any component containing fluids. Refer to Special Publication, NENG2500, "Caterpillar Dealer Service Tool Catalog" for tools and supplies suitable to collect and contain fluids on Caterpillar products. Dispose of all fluids according to local regulations and mandates. NOTICE Keep all parts clean from contaminants. Contaminants may cause rapid wear and shortened component life. 1/3 312D & 312D L Excavators HCW00001-UP (MACHINE) POWERED BY C4.2 Engi... 2020/5/21 https://127.0.0.1/sisweb/sisweb/techdoc/techdoc_print_page.jsp?returnurl=/sis...
  20. 20. Illustration 1 g01385832 1. Disconnect harness assembly (2) . 2. Remove engine oil pressure sensor (1) and the O-ring seal. Installation Procedure NOTICE Keep all parts clean from contaminants. Contaminants may cause rapid wear and shortened component life. Note: Check the O-ring seals for wear or for damage. Replace the components, if necessary. Illustration 2 g01385832 1. Install the O-ring seal onto engine oil pressure sensor (1). Install engine oil pressure sensor (1). Tighten engine oil pressure sensor (1) to a torque of 10 ± 2 N·m (89 ± 18 lb in). 2/3 312D & 312D L Excavators HCW00001-UP (MACHINE) POWERED BY C4.2 Engi... 2020/5/21 https://127.0.0.1/sisweb/sisweb/techdoc/techdoc_print_page.jsp?returnurl=/sis...
  21. 21. 2. Connect harness assembly (2) . Copyright 1993 - 2020 Caterpillar Inc. All Rights Reserved. Private Network For SIS Licensees. Thu May 21 08:17:38 UTC+0800 2020 3/3 312D & 312D L Excavators HCW00001-UP (MACHINE) POWERED BY C4.2 Engi... 2020/5/21 https://127.0.0.1/sisweb/sisweb/techdoc/techdoc_print_page.jsp?returnurl=/sis...
  22. 22. Shutdown SIS Previous Screen Product: EXCAVATOR Model: 312D EXCAVATOR HCW Configuration: 312D & 312D L Excavators HCW00001-UP (MACHINE) POWERED BY C4.2 Engine Disassembly and Assembly C4.2 Engine for Caterpillar Built Machines Media Number -KENR8105-04 Publication Date -01/06/2013 Date Updated -12/06/2013 i02879394 Position Sensor (Fuel Injection Pump) - Remove and Install SMCS - 1911; 7400 Removal Procedure Start By: A. Remove the hydraulic fuel injection pump. Refer to Disassembly and Assembly, "Fuel Injection Pump - Remove". NOTICE Keep all parts clean from contaminants. Contaminants may cause rapid wear and shortened component life. 1/3 312D & 312D L Excavators HCW00001-UP (MACHINE) POWERED BY C4.2 Engi... 2020/5/21 https://127.0.0.1/sisweb/sisweb/techdoc/techdoc_print_page.jsp?returnurl=/sis...
  24. 24. Illustration 1 g01377748 1. Remove bolt (2) in order to remove position sensor (1) and the O-ring seal. Installation Procedure NOTICE Keep all parts clean from contaminants. Contaminants may cause rapid wear and shortened component life. Note: Check the O-ring seal for wear or for damage. Replace the component, if necessary. 2/3 312D & 312D L Excavators HCW00001-UP (MACHINE) POWERED BY C4.2 Engi... 2020/5/21 https://127.0.0.1/sisweb/sisweb/techdoc/techdoc_print_page.jsp?returnurl=/sis...
  25. 25. Illustration 2 g01377748 1. Install the O-ring seal and position sensor (1) . Install bolt (2) . End By: Install the hydraulic fuel injection pump. Refer to Disassembly and Assembly, "Fuel Injection Pump - Install". Refer to Disassembly and Assembly, "". Copyright 1993 - 2020 Caterpillar Inc. All Rights Reserved. Private Network For SIS Licensees. Thu May 21 08:18:37 UTC+0800 2020 3/3 312D & 312D L Excavators HCW00001-UP (MACHINE) POWERED BY C4.2 Engi... 2020/5/21 https://127.0.0.1/sisweb/sisweb/techdoc/techdoc_print_page.jsp?returnurl=/sis...
  26. 26. Shutdown SIS Previous Screen Product: EXCAVATOR Model: 312D EXCAVATOR HCW Configuration: 312D & 312D L Excavators HCW00001-UP (MACHINE) POWERED BY C4.2 Engine Disassembly and Assembly C4.2 Engine for Caterpillar Built Machines Media Number -KENR8105-04 Publication Date -01/06/2013 Date Updated -12/06/2013 i02741932 Fuel Pressure Sensor - Remove and Install SMCS - 7414-010 Removal Procedure NOTICE Keep all parts clean from contaminants. Contaminants may cause rapid wear and shortened component life. Fuel leaked or spilled onto hot surfaces or electrical components can cause a fire. Turn the disconnect switch OFF when draining and/or removing any fuel system components. 1/3 312D & 312D L Excavators HCW00001-UP (MACHINE) POWERED BY C4.2 Engi... 2020/5/21 https://127.0.0.1/sisweb/sisweb/techdoc/techdoc_print_page.jsp?returnurl=/sis...

