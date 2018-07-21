Read [PDF] Big Book of a Miniature House, The Read online

Successfully reported this slideshow.
  3. 3. Description This is a superbly presented book that explains how to make a beautiful miniature French country house. The author explains how to create wall panelling and how to make a range of French-style furniture and fittings. It features a gallery of dolls' houses to inspire the reader. In her superbly presented book Christine- Lea Frisoni explains how to make a beautiful miniature French country house. Dressed in an elegant style of faded grandeur, the dolls' house is full of period features and exhibits plenty of vintage appeal. It will delight all those who love the shabby chic as well as appreciate the antique. Having made the dolls' house, Christine-Lea explains how to build up the wall panels to provide deep recesses, fancy panelling and wall niches to add character - ideas that can be translated to any existing dolls' house. Instructions to make a range of French-style furniture, fittings and even flowers are included: chairs, a folding screen, ornate light sconces, fireplaces, dressing tables, window dressing, right down to the kitchen sink! All these are items that can be added to your own dolls' house.The book includes examples of other miniature rooms guaranteed to delight the reader, even those not disposed to DIY. And if that's not enough, there is a gallery of dolls' houses at the end of the book to inspire.
