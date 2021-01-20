DISCOVER A DRAMATIC NEW MYSTERY SERIES SET IN A CORNISH CONVENT1988. Order of the Daughters of Compassion, Bodmin, Cornwall.The sisters at a lonely Cornish convent share a chilling secret they cannot confess . . . Sister Sophia is dead.One nun is dead.Another disappears.And a mysterious last letter from a dying nun is sent to the prioress.Sister Joan has faced her own demons. Now she is sent to the convent to investigate, as well as teach the local children.WHAT’S GOING ON WITH THE NUNS?There are whispers of virgin sacrifice and suicide, and the mother prioress certainly wears pink nail varnish. And who is the young man hiding in the bracken?MEET SISTER JOAN, A REBEL NUN WHO VOWS TO FIND OUT THE TRUTH.PERFECT FOR FANS OF BLACK NARCISSUS, DAPHNE DU MAURIER, MARGARET FRAZER, ELLIS PETERS or CORA HARRISON.THE DETECTIVESister Joan is thirty-five and a natural rebel. Coming late to her vocation, she still remembers life outside the convent. But having left behind her lover to serve God, she is now committed to her path. When her Mother Superior sends her to the Cornwall House, her loyalties are split — but she knows her ultimate duty is to the truth.THE SETTINGThe bleak, misty loneliness of Bodmin provides the backdrop to these novels. The moor stretches away to the horizon and there are patches of pale grass starred with wild flowers with clumps of blackberry and wild gooseberry. Here and there, the low ground dips lower into a narrow valley of bracken. Over the whole moor broods an air of waiting calm. Sister Joan is lucky to have the use of the House’s stable mare, Lilith, to travel to her teaching duties at the local primary school, where she hears local gossip.

