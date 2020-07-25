Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
⼩さな アクティビズム https://www.ibm.com/blogs/pachi/uniform100000
Masaya “Pachi” Yagihashi ⼋⽊橋 パチ 昌也 #エナジャイザー #幸福中⼼設計 #FutureDesigner #混ぜなきゃ危険 #happyデンマーク #ソーシャルグッド #⾃⼰発⾒表現拡張 ⾼校卒業して24歳までバン...
1. Twitterの数値と典型的な意⾒&反応
・ 賛同タイプ 乳幼児を2⼈抱えています。彼らが中⾼⽣になるまでにはこの提案が受け⼊れられていて欲しいです。 ・ 制服擁護論タイプ 1万円の安物じゃ3年間持たないことくらい想像つきませんか? 3年で10万円はむしろ経済的です。 ・ 制服不要論タ...
2. そもそもの発端はなんだったのか 去年国が行った外国人の子どもの調査 で、学校に在籍すらしていない不就学の 児童生徒が全国におよそ２万人いること が明らかになった。外国人の子どもは義 務教育の対象外。対応は自治体に任さ れている。そうした中...
3. なんらかの結果につながったのか アテンションとアクション アテンション 注意、関⼼。その「おかしさ」に対して⼗分な関⼼が社会的に⽰されているか? アクション その「おかしさ」に対して変化が起きやすい形になっているか? 地域の住⼈たちで、学...
意識や判断や価値観を、出来事から学び変化させていく。 より多くの⼈のより良い未来のために -- 対話と提案を続ける。 https://www.ibm.com/blogs/pachi/uniform100000
A little activism with school uniform
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

A little activism with school uniform

32 views

Published on

"学校の制服が10万円近くとか、もうやめて欲しい。
ユニクロとか、100パターンくらい作って「学校さん、この中から1つ選んで。どれでも1万円です」とかってできないものかな? エンブレムも1000円くらいで売って、自分たちでそれ取り付ければよくね?"

-- こんなツイートを巡る考察。

Published in: Presentations & Public Speaking
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

A little activism with school uniform

  1. 1. ⼩さな アクティビズム https://www.ibm.com/blogs/pachi/uniform100000
  2. 2. Masaya “Pachi” Yagihashi ⼋⽊橋 パチ 昌也 #エナジャイザー #幸福中⼼設計 #FutureDesigner #混ぜなきゃ危険 #happyデンマーク #ソーシャルグッド #⾃⼰発⾒表現拡張 ⾼校卒業して24歳までバンドマン 27歳 ニュージーランドでワーホリ 29歳 カナダでワーホリ 30代前半 アジアをウロウロ 36歳 初めて就職 37歳 IBMへ転職 50歳 いろんな形で働いてます
  3. 3. 1. Twitterの数値と典型的な意⾒&反応
  4. 4. ・ 賛同タイプ 乳幼児を2⼈抱えています。彼らが中⾼⽣になるまでにはこの提案が受け⼊れられていて欲しいです。 ・ 制服擁護論タイプ 1万円の安物じゃ3年間持たないことくらい想像つきませんか? 3年で10万円はむしろ経済的です。 ・ 制服不要論タイプ そもそも制服などない⽅がいいものなのですから、その⾦額の議論は的外れです。 ・ 学校異常論タイプ 「多様性を認めあう社会を」と⾔いながら、同調を強制する学校の異常さを制服が象徴しています。 ・ ⽇本社会異常論タイプ 裁縫職⼈や⽣地屋に適正⾦額を払えば10万円は当然であり、異常なのはデフレ社会です。 ・ 努⼒不⾜タイプ 本当に⼦どものことを思う親なら、パートでもなんでもして10万円くらいどうにかできるはず。 ・ グローバル経済反対タイプ 地域密着型の商売を無くしてしまう気ですか? そんなことをしたら国内産業は潰れてしまいますよ。 ・あきらめタイプ 学校と業者の癒着です。中抜きが跋扈する世界ですから、変えるのは不可能ですよ。 ・ 情報提供タイプ 海外では学校単位ではなく、制服は地域や全国で⼀律になっているところが多いです。
  5. 5. 2. そもそもの発端はなんだったのか 去年国が行った外国人の子どもの調査 で、学校に在籍すらしていない不就学の 児童生徒が全国におよそ２万人いること が明らかになった。外国人の子どもは義 務教育の対象外。対応は自治体に任さ れている。そうした中、岐阜県可児市で は、外国人の子どもを一人も取り残さず 学校につなぎとめる独自の取り組みを 続けてきた。不就学ゼロはどのように実 現したのか。奮闘する学校現場の１年を 追った。 語り：水曜日のカンパネラ コムアイ コロナで職を失った家庭の⽣徒が、貧困に苦しみながらも周りの⽀援もあってどうにか⼊学⾦をかき集め て「⾼校に⾏きたい」という気持ちを実らせた⼥⼦⽣徒を、新たに10万円という制服の値段が襲います。 「こんなに頑張ってここまでこぎつけたのに、制服10万円のせいで夢を諦めなくちゃいけないなんて…」 ＥＴＶ特集 「すべての子どもに学ぶ場を～ある中学校と外国人生徒の歳月～」
  6. 6. 3. なんらかの結果につながったのか アテンションとアクション アテンション 注意、関⼼。その「おかしさ」に対して⼗分な関⼼が社会的に⽰されているか? アクション その「おかしさ」に対して変化が起きやすい形になっているか? 地域の住⼈たちで、学⽣服のリサイクル・ サークルを作ろうと呼びかけてみました。 総会では提案しませんでしたが懇談会では意⾒ を伝えてきました。その結果真夏には体操着の 半袖で登下校しても良い事になりました。
  7. 7. 意識や判断や価値観を、出来事から学び変化させていく。 より多くの⼈のより良い未来のために -- 対話と提案を続ける。 https://www.ibm.com/blogs/pachi/uniform100000

×