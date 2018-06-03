Successfully reported this slideshow.
Wound, Ostomy and Continence Nurses Society (R) Core Curriculum: Ostomy Management [FREE]
Wound, Ostomy and Continence Nurses Society (R) Core Curriculum: Ostomy Management

About Books
This volume in the new Core Curriculum series from the WOCN(R) Society covers Ostomy Management, and is the crucial text for nurses practicing or studying ostomy patient care. It offers pathology and physiology basics in easy-to-grasp terms, while providing expert guidance on patient management. The perfect study guide for the wound, ostomy and continence (WOC) certification exams, it also provides step-by-step direction on essential nursing procedures. The evidence-based, easy-to-follow format of Wound, Ostomy and Continence Nurses Society(TM) Core Curriculum: Wound Management facilitates your comprehension of: o Anatomy and physiology of the GI and urinary tracts o The disease states that lead to a fecal/urinary stoma o Fecal or urinary stoma construction o Fecal or urinary diversion. Step-by-step instruction leads you through care planning and delivery, including management of stoma and peristomal complications. And, end-of-chapter Q&A helps you remember all vital points. Practical directions cover: o Preoperative care for patients undergoing fecal or urinary diversion o Postoperative nursing assessment and management o New surgical procedures and pouching techniques o Patient education o Rehabilitation issues o Ostomy patient needs, including assessment and management of pediatric patients. Wound, Ostomy and Continence Nurses Society(TM) Core Curriculum: Ostomy Management is essential for nursing students in ostomy care programs; nurses caring for patients with an ostomy; nurses in gastroenterology, urology, and surgical nursing; graduate nursing students; those seeking WOC certification or recertification; and nursing faculty. Also available as an e-book at other major retailers
  Book details Author : Wound Ostomy and Continence Nurses Society Pages : 304 pages Publisher : Lippincott Williams and Wilkins 2015-06-23 Language : English ISBN-10 : 1451194390 ISBN-13 : 9781451194395
