Modern School Bahadurgarh

  1. 1. HORIZON THE MODERN GIRLS GURUKUL Day & Boarding School Enter to Learn, Go Forth to Serve MAGAZINE APRIL TO JULY YEAR 2020 - 2021
  2. 2. THE MODERN GIRLS GURUKUL Sector-3, Beri Road, Bahadurgarh, Haryana ADMISSIONS OPEN for All Classes For Details, Call 01276-242265/68, 8818055353, 9813240594 OR Visit Our Website www.modernschoolbahadurgarh.org Nursery to Class IX and XI For Session 2020-21 ONLINE ADMISSION
  3. 3. MESSAGE FROM THE DESK OF CHAIRMAN Dear Parents and Guardians, As we all are aware of COVID-19 pandemic in our nation. Our school has taken the step for managing academic activities and others in such crucial situation our country is going through at present. Our school is using digital learning platform to make children busy at their home and to keep them safe. The Government will take a decision on re-opening of schools after review the COVID-19 situation in our country. According to current scenario, safety of students and teachers is of utmost importance to us and we also wants to ensure that there would be no academic loss to students if schools needed to remain closed beyond April 14. This is also one of the biggest challenge for parents to keep their kids engaged and inspire them to keep learning. It is also expected from parents to keep them safe and happy amidst situation prevailing right now. "God is almighty and help us in our difficult situation. That is why we will not despair". I wish you all to stay at home and be safe. Thanks & Regards, Dr. Rakesh Coach Chairman
  4. 4. The children of today are the leader of tomorrow. School not only provide bookish knowledge but also inculcate the moral values among children. School management decided to help the needy people by managing food for 400 people in a day due to CORONA VIRUS outbreak in our nation. It was appreciated by Bahadurgarh Administration as they were also supportive in this work. Parents also thanked for their excellent work to make a society great and feel proud. OUR SCHOOL IMPART VALUE-BASED EDUCATION
  5. 5. We are proud of our teachers, who have selected the best technology tool to make teaching and learning more enjoyable. They have explore the method to support their students online in the wake of the school close down due to difficult times caused by the COVID-19 pandemic in our nation. Our teachers prepared Video lectures to engage students in their studies with energy and enthusiasm. Parents appreciated their working and thanked to management for taking such initiative. ONLINE TEACHING

