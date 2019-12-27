Slideshare uses cookies to improve functionality and performance, and to provide you with relevant advertising. If you continue browsing the site, you agree to the use of cookies on this website. See our User Agreement and Privacy Policy.
Slideshare uses cookies to improve functionality and performance, and to provide you with relevant advertising. If you continue browsing the site, you agree to the use of cookies on this website. See our Privacy Policy and User Agreement for details.
3.
Rapid Spanish Vol. 2 (European) Audiobook
download free | Rapid Spanish Vol. 2
(European) Audiobook for android
Earworms MBT Rapid Spanish - your personal audio language trainer with 200+ essential words and phrases
anchored into your long-term memory with great music!
Volume 1 is your survival kit for use when travelling abroad on a business trip or vacation
Volume 2 for more conversational items allowing you to talk about yourself, past, present and future, express
opinions, chat and even flirt.
Volume 3 another lexically rich set of words and phrases, this volume will give you an insight into many of the core
structures of the language, allowing you to mix and match the vocabulary you already know.
Be the first to comment