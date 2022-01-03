Successfully reported this slideshow.
Engineering
Jan. 03, 2022
Engineering
Jan. 03, 2022
69 views

Contrary to popular belief, Andersen Fibrex is not fiberglass, but is instead made of 40% wood fibers and 60% plastic that is fused together with glue to create the window or door frame. Without strong fiberglass rovings and mats, this thermoplastic material used on Andersen 100 Series and Renewal by Andersen Fibrex products is susceptible to breaking and shattering.

Pella fiberglass starts with our structural mat which places rovings in a specific, intricate order to meet Pella’s high strength standards. The mat and additional rovings are pulled through a machine, injected with polymer resin and heated to create an entirely new, thermoset material. Our fiberglass material is the strongest available for windows and patio doors.

Pella fiberglass-vs-andersen-fibrex e-report

  1. 1. Pella Fiberglass  vs.  Andersen Fibrex Pella Products of Kansas City 
  2. 2. Pella Fiberglass vs. Andersen Fibrex Pella Fiberglass vs. Andersen Fibrex It's a One-Sided Fight – Spoiler Alert: Pella Wins See how our exclusive berglass material outperforms Andersen Fibrex plastic/wood composite to hold up better for the strength and durability your home or project demands.
  3. 3. Pella Fiberglass vs. Andersen Fibrex Pella Fiberglass vs. Andersen Fibrex Compare the Superior Strength of Pella Fiberglass vs. Andersen Fibrex
  4. 4. Pella Fiberglass vs. Andersen Fibrex Pella Fiberglass vs. Andersen Fibrex Pella® Impervia® – 100% Fiberglass. 0% Wood Fiber. Take a look behind the paint and see what materials make up Pella's proprietary berglass and Andersen Fibrex. Pella Impervia, made of our proprietary berglass Our berglass starts with our structural mat which places rovings in a speci c, intricate order to meet Pella’s high strength standards. The mat and additional rovings are pulled through a machine, injected with polymer resin and heated to create an entirely new, thermoset material. Our berglass material is the strongest available for windows and patio doors.61
  5. 5. Pella Fiberglass vs. Andersen Fibrex Pella Fiberglass vs. Andersen Fibrex Andersen Fibrex, made of plastic, wood ber and glue Contrary to popular belief, Andersen Fibrex is not berglass, but is instead made of 40% wood bers and 60% plastic that is fused together with glue to create the window or door frame. Without strong berglass rovings and mats, this thermoplastic material used on Andersen 100 Series and Renewal by Andersen Fibrex products is susceptible to breaking and shattering.
  6. 6. Pella Fiberglass vs. Andersen Fibrex Pella Fiberglass vs. Andersen Fibrex See how we simulated a slipping hammer on a jobsite to see the damage. Watch the Video 01:43
  7. 7. Pella Fiberglass vs. Andersen Fibrex Pella Fiberglass vs. Andersen Fibrex Pella Fiberglass vs. A Bowling Ball Watch the Video 01:34 Testing our Fiberglass to the Extremes To demonstrate how well our proprietary berglass material holds up to impact, we decided to take things to extremes and go far beyond our normal testing practices. We created a test where we dropped a 10-pound bowling ball onto a section of our berglass sliding patio door jamb lineal (the frame of your door) — from seven feet in the air.
  8. 8. Pella Fiberglass vs. Andersen Fibrex Pella Fiberglass vs. Andersen Fibrex Behind the Bend Test A bend test evaluates a material’s ability to bend until breakage by supporting the lineal at two points and loading it, or putting stress on it, at the midpoint. Our berglass sliding patio door jamb lineal can withstand more than a load of concrete blocks or 1,000 pounds of stress without breaking.
  9. 9. Pella Fiberglass vs. Andersen Fibrex Pella Fiberglass vs. Andersen Fibrex Strong enough to lift a heavy-duty truck Ready to take the next step? Work with your dedicated Pella representative every step of the way. www.pellakc.com

Contrary to popular belief, Andersen Fibrex is not fiberglass, but is instead made of 40% wood fibers and 60% plastic that is fused together with glue to create the window or door frame. Without strong fiberglass rovings and mats, this thermoplastic material used on Andersen 100 Series and Renewal by Andersen Fibrex products is susceptible to breaking and shattering. Pella fiberglass starts with our structural mat which places rovings in a specific, intricate order to meet Pella’s high strength standards. The mat and additional rovings are pulled through a machine, injected with polymer resin and heated to create an entirely new, thermoset material. Our fiberglass material is the strongest available for windows and patio doors.

