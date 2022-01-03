Pella fiberglass-vs-andersen-fibrex e-report

Contrary to popular belief, Andersen Fibrex is not fiberglass, but is instead made of 40% wood fibers and 60% plastic that is fused together with glue to create the window or door frame. Without strong fiberglass rovings and mats, this thermoplastic material used on Andersen 100 Series and Renewal by Andersen Fibrex products is susceptible to breaking and shattering. Pella fiberglass starts with our structural mat which places rovings in a specific, intricate order to meet Pella’s high strength standards. The mat and additional rovings are pulled through a machine, injected with polymer resin and heated to create an entirely new, thermoset material. Our fiberglass material is the strongest available for windows and patio doors.