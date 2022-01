What to Upload to SlideShare

What to Upload to SlideShare

Create your free account to continue reading.

Microsoft Azure News - Jan 2022 1. @BrisbaneAzureUG meetup.com/Brisbane-Azure-User-Group 2. Microsoft Azure News January 2022 3. Our Sponsors 4. Upcoming Presentations Month Presenter(s) Topic January 2022 Dan Toomey iPaaS Announcements from IGNITE February 2022 March 2022 April 2022 May 2022 June 2022 July 2022 August 2022 September 2022 October 2022 November 2022 December 2022 Got Topic? Send message on Meetup or email baug@outlook.com.au 5. Our team in Deloitte Platform Engineering are interested to talking to people with a passion for Azure and that wishing to further their career with a specialisation in cloud integration solutions! Key skills of interest: - Highly proficient in the Microsoft Enterprise Suite - C#, .NET, and Visual Studio; - A background in Java and interested in exploring integration, using middleware platforms such as MuleSoft or DellBoomi. - Software development experience with Microsoft Azure, including App Service, Service Fabric, Logic Apps, Service Bus, API Management and Azure DevOps. - Solution delivery with Agile methodology and CICD; - Previous experience in consulting or developing and engaging with teams and building client relationships. If you’re passionate about exploring Cloud Integration and interested in opportunities with Deloitte, please reach out to Rebecca McDonald (remcdonald@deloitte.com.au) here in Brisbane! 6. Azure Space New Capabilities https://azure.microsoft.com/en-au/blog/new-satellite-connectivity-and-geospatial-capabilities-with-azure-space/ 7. Azure Space - Space Eye https://azure.microsoft.com/en-au/blog/new-satellite-connectivity-and-geospatial-capabilities-with-azure-space/ 8. Azure Space - Project Turing https://azure.microsoft.com/en-au/blog/new-satellite-connectivity-and-geospatial-capabilities-with-azure-space/ 9. Leader Forrester Wave: Enterprise iPaaS https://azure.microsoft.com/en-au/blog/microsoft-named-a-leader-in-the-forrester-wave-enterprise-ipaas-2021/ 10. Leader Forrester Cloud DBMS Platforms https://azure.microsoft.com/en-au/blog/microsoft-named-a-leader-in-2021-gartner-magic-quadrant-for-cloud-dbms-platforms/ 11. Updates to Azure Files: NFS v4.1 https://azure.microsoft.com/en-au/blog/updates-to-azure-files-nfs-v41-higher-performance-limits-and-reserved-instance-pricing/ 12. AI voice experiences for automotive brands https://azure.microsoft.com/en-au/blog/accelerate-the-invehicle-digital-experience-with-azure-cognitive-services/ 13. Azure GA https 14. Azure Australia Slack Team! http://bit.ly/azure-au-slack 15. BAUG You-Tube Channel PLEASE SUBSCRIBE!! http://bit.ly/BAUGYouTubeChannel 16. On Demand Training - Updates https://developer.microsoft.com/en-us/offers/30-days-to-learn-it www.pluralsight.com •Designing a Hybrid Cloud in Azure •Docker for Web Developers •Azure AD for Developers www.opsgility.com •Azure For AWS Experts •Deploying Hybrid Identitity Solutions Using Azure AD •Monitoring Apps with Application Insights 17. http://www.hanselman.com/ https://techcommunity.microsoft.com/t5/itops-talk-blog/bg-p/ITOpsTalkBlog 18. iPaaS Announcements from IGNITE Dan Toomey Updates to Azure Integration Services that were announced at Ignite, including enhancements to Logic Apps, API Management, Event Hubs, and Service Bus. Dan Toomey is a Senior Integration Specialist for Deloitte as well as a Microsoft Azure MVP, MCSE, MCPD, MCTS, MCT and a published Pluralsight author.

Editor's Notes