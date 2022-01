Latest Updates to Azure Integration Services 1. Azure Integration Updates Ignite – Nov 2021 Dan Toomey 2. • Gartner – Magic Quadrant (2016-2021) • Forrester – Wave (2021) AIS is a leader in EiPaaS 3. Logic Apps 4. SQL Storage Provider • Public preview • Portable storage for Arc Logic Apps! What’s new in Logic Apps 5. Designer Enhancements • Canvas & line rendering improvements • Performance boosts What’s new in Logic Apps 6. Replication Tasks • Public preview • Replication templates to & from SB and EH to ensure business continuity • Replicates actual messages/events What’s new in Logic Apps 7. • Consumption to Standard upgrade tool • Runtime performance improvements • AAD-auth for request trigger • Deployment slots • API Management integration • GitHub Action & Azure DevOps Tasks • Workflow/connection CLI What’s coming 8. Logic App Connectors 9. Additional Connectors in LA Standard • SFTP • Cosmos DB • Service Bus • Flatfile Encode/Decode What’s new in Connectors 10. Managed Identity • MSI for multi-auth connectors, e.g. SQL and Azure Blob (LA Consumption) • MSI for Azure connectors (LA Standard) • Option: System vs. User Assigned What’s new in Connectors 11. • AAD/MSI for Service Bus/Event Hub connectors • MSI support for User Identity (Standard) • XSLT 2.0/3.0 private preview • SWIFT private preview • ODBC connector • More SQL actions Coming soon! 12. API Management 13. Web Sockets now GA • Can manage, protect, observe & expose WebSocket APIs • Can secure WebSocket APIs via control policies What’s new in API Management 14. GraphQL Public Preview • Add and secure a GraphQL service as APIs via Azure portal • Explore the schema and run test queries against the GraphQL APIs in the Azure and developer portals What’s new in API Management 15. Event Grid Integration GA • Subscribe to APIM events • Ex: User added to APIM  Update a database Create a billing account Send an email notification What’s new in API Management 16. Events Hubs 17. Event Hubs Premium is GA • Premium tier provides better performance & predictable latency over Standard • Reserved compute, memory & storage resources • Billed by Processing Units (PUs) which can be dynamic • More cost effective for mid-range (<120MB/sec) throughput reqs compared to Event Hubs Dedicated • Event Hubs Capture included at no extra cost What’s new in Events Hubs 18. Event Hubs Tier Comparison Feature Basic Standard Premium Dedicated Tenancy Multi-tenant Multi-tenant Multi-tenant with resource isolation Exclusive single tenant Private link N/A Yes Yes Yes Customer-managed key (Bring your own key) N/A N/A Yes Yes Capture N/A Priced separately Included Included Dynamic Partition scale out N/A N/A Yes Yes Ingress events Pay per million events Pay per million events Included Included 19. Event Hubs Pricing (Australia East) Basic Standard Premium *** Dedicated * Throughput unit (1 Mb/s ingress, 2 Mb/s egress) $14.59/month $29.18/month $1,449.05/month billed per Premium Unit (PU) $8,240.08/month billed per Capacity Unit (CU) Ingress events $0.038 per million events $0.038 per million events Included Included Capture Not available $97.25/month Included Included Apache Kafka Not available Available Available Available Schema Registry Not available Available Available Available Max Retention Period 1 day 7 days 90 days 90 days Storage Retention 84 GB 84 GB 1 TB per PU 10 TB per CU Extended retention ** Not available Not available $0.20/GB/month (1 TB included per PU $0.20/GB/month (10 TB included *Price for Event Hubs Dedicated is $8,340.079 per month per Capacity Unit. To understand how much a CU can achieve, please refer to our benchmark results. Usage will be charged in one-hour increments with a minimum charge for four hours of usage. For more info on this offering, please read Event Hubs Dedicated overview. For additional questions, please contact Quota Increase Support or please contact the event hubs team. **Message retention above the included storage quotas will result in overage charges. ***Price for Event Hubs Premium is $1.9850 per hour per Premium Unit. Usage will be charged in one-hour increments. Monthly price estimates are based on 730 hours of usage. 20. Configuring Processing Units (PUs) 21. Azure Schema Registry is GA • Central repo for schema docs • Validation of event stream data • Schemas available to consumers • Reduces per-event data overage • Facilitates schema evolution • Open standards & interoperability 22. Information flow 23. Service Bus 24. Large message support is GA • Configurable range from 1MB to 100MB across all entities • Service Bus enforces the limits you set • Requires Premium tier, but no extra cost • Removes need for claim check pattern in these cases: What’s new in Azure Service Bus 25. Configuring Message Size What’s new in Azure Service Bus 26. Configuring Message Size What’s new in Azure Service Bus 27. Messaging Units (MU) • Higher MUs = Larger buffer sizes • Auto-scaling is supported • Greater efficiency with topics vs. queues, as transfer to log only occurs once What’s new in Azure Service Bus MU Allocation Entity Type Throughput Total Throughput 8+ Single Queue 50MB / sec 50MB / sec 8+ Topic w/5 subs 22MB / sec (per sub) 110MB / sec 28. Caveats • Premium only feature • Only supports AMQP protocol (not SBMP) • Max size enforced only for write, not receive • Large messages reduce throughput and increase latency What’s new in Azure Service Bus 29. References Azure Book of News https://news.microsoft.com/ignite-november-2021-book-of-news/ Enterprise Integration: Success Stories & Best Practices https://myignite.microsoft.com/sessions/94dac4c6-9cf2-4426-b22e-0304e4aefbf1 Azure Logic Apps Announcement – Fall 2021 Release https:/aka.ms/logic/release/fall2021 General availability: Native support for WebSocket APIs https://azure.microsoft.com/en-us/updates/general-availability-native-support-for-websocket- apis/ Azure Service Bus Premium: Large Message Support Generally Available https://techcommunity.microsoft.com/t5/messaging-on-azure-blog/azure-service-bus-premium- large-message-support-generally/ba-p/2900186 Overview of Event Hubs Premium https://docs.microsoft.com/en-us/azure/event-hubs/event-hubs-premium-overview 30. Thank you!!

